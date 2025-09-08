ADVERTISEMENT

It's easy to assume that you understand the passing of time perfectly, until you realize that babies born in 2007 can now vote, buy cigarettes and enlist in the army. Oh yeah, and those 18-year-olds are the same age as the iPhone. Meanwhile, the film Titanic came out 28 years ago, and President Donald Trump's first term began over 8 years ago.  

You might begin to feel extremely old when you stop and get a different perspective on just how quickly time is passing. And if you're interested in hearing a bunch of facts that will severely warp your perception of time, you're in for a treat, pandas. We took a trip to the Barbara Walters 4 Scale subreddit, which features creative yet factual timeline comparisons, and gathered some of their trippiest posts below. From information that will blow your mind to facts that will make you want to slow down time, we hope you enjoy reading through this list.

#1

Joe Biden Was Born Closer To Lincoln's Presidency Than To His Own

Side-by-side comparison of two US presidents illustrating time perception differences in an online group’s random comparisons.

I mentioned this in a comment but thought it deserved its own post. I discovered this from a TikTok video a while back, but Lincoln's presidency ended with his death from assassination on April 15, 1865. Biden was born on November 20, 1942, and inaugurated on January 20, 2021. The gap between Lincoln's death and Biden's birth is roughly 77.6 years. The time between Biden's birth and being sworn in as president is 78.2 years.

miguel2586

    #2

    Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Born 11 Days After South Park First Aired

    Side-by-side comparison of a real woman and her animated cartoon version showcasing random comparisons affecting perception of time.

    SameAbbreviations225

    #3

    North West And Prince George Are The Same Age (12)

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman with blue hair and a boy in formal wear, highlighting perception of time differences.

    biebrforro

    #4

    If Anne Frank Survived The Holocaust And Lived As Long As Her Father, She Would’ve Died In 2020

    Black and white photo of an older man holding a trophy standing beside a large portrait in a perception of time comparison display.

    ashmaps20

    #5

    If Aoc Is Elected President In 2028, She Will Be The 2nd Person To Ascend Directly From The House Of Representatives To The Presidency. The 1st Is James Garfield, Elected In 1880

    Woman in blue striped outfit sitting on wicker chair in a vintage room with old TV and Puerto Rican flag backdrop, time perception concept.

    ariamwah , aoc

    #6

    Tupac's Entire Life Took Place Within The Life Of Creme Puff, The Oldest Cat Ever

    Smiling man wearing a backward baseball cap and hoodie, engaging in a casual moment that challenges perception of time.

    Holyorange1

    #7

    The Age Gap Between Al Pacino And His Youngest Son Is Older Than Joe Biden

    Side-by-side comparison of an elderly man and a baby illustrating random comparisons that affect perception of time.

    mysmallpenies

    #8

    Today, This 92-Year Old Man Was Practically Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing A Woman Born In 1892

    Elderly man with gray hair and beard wearing a blue sweater, a visual that might mess with your perception of time.

    codyisland

    #9

    Mary Poppins Came Out Over 60 Years Ago, And 3/4 Actors In This Photo Are Still Alive

    Four chimney sweeps standing on a rooftop, smiling and looking up, illustrating random comparisons that affect perception of time.

    Gdplayer876

    #10

    American Psycho, Released In 2000, Was Set In 1987. This Would Be Like A 2025 Movie Setting Itself In 2012

    Man in suit holding a sharp knife reflecting his face, symbolizing a perception that might mess with time.

    SimonDNTZ

    #11

    Sabrina Carpenter Has Had A Longer Music Career Than The Beatles

    Female singer holding a microphone and smiling, featured in an online group sharing random comparisons on perception of time.

    OtterlyFoxy

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps so - but you might want to compare Sabrina Carpenter's sales compared to that of the Beatles...

    #12

    Obama Is The Only Us President To Serve Under The Same Version Of The Flag He Was Born Under

    Man in a suit juggling a basketball and talking on the phone, illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    The current 50-star US flag was adopted on July 4th, 1960 to commemorate the admission of Hawaii to the Union. Barack Obama was born in Hawaii on August 4th, 1961 and served as President from 2009 to 2017 under the same 50-star flag.

    RileyTheBerry

    #13

    Jimmy Carter Has Lived Through 41% Of The Entire Independent History Of The United States

    Portrait of an older man in a suit with an American flag in the background, illustrating perception of time comparisons.

    cjfullinfaw07

    #14

    As Of Today, Thursday, June 26, There’s No Living Person Left In This Photograph…

    Black and white photo of a man taking an oath onboard, with people observing, illustrating random comparisons affecting perception of time.

    WestinghouseXCB248S

    #15

    Jimmy Carter Voted For Both Harry Truman And Kamala Harris

    Elderly man with a lei smiling and looking upward, illustrating time perception in random visual comparisons.

    And probably voted for Roosevelt in 1944, but there's no source on that.

    obama69420duck

    #16

    The First Black Women To Study In An All White School Is Still Alive And Has An Insta Account

    Little girl escorted by men in suits and hats walking down steps, illustrating random comparisons that affect perception of time.

    Ok-Inspector-1756

    #17

    Chubby Checker, Whose First Concert Was Held In The 1950’s, Is Still Touring In 2025

    Man and two women dancing energetically on stage in a vintage setting, evoking a sense of time and perception contrasts.

    PresentationNew6648

    #18

    There Are Adults Who Were Born After The Release Of Youtube’s First Video

    Young man at zoo with elephants in background, illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    Signal-Initial-7841

    #19

    Jimmy Carter Is The First President In American History To Live To See Someone Who Was Born After Their Presidency Become (Vice) President-Elect

    Two men in suits posing formally with American flags in the background, illustrating random comparisons messing with perception of time.

    This would be like if Dwight Eisenhower lived to see Barack Obama get elected

    MediumChance5830

    #20

    Interesting Fact

    1947 photo comparing ages of British royals and Jonathan turtle to show perception of time differences

    khaliliiiov_1997

    #21

    Steve Jobs Father Is Still Alive

    Older man in a gray suit photo used in online group sharing random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    scoobertsonville

    #22

    5/6 Of The Simpsons Main Cast Members Have Been Doing Their Simpsons Voices For Over Half Of Their Lives

    Collage of The Simpsons characters with their voice actors, highlighting perception of time in online group comparisons.

    Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, and Yeardley Smith have been doing their Simpsons voices since 1987 on The Tracey Ullman Show (38 years). This is more than half of each of their current ages (67, 74, 67, and 61, respectively). Hank Azaria has been doing his voices since the show's premiere in 1989 (36 years). This is more than half of his current age (61). The only exception is Harry Shearer, who has been doing his voices for 36 years and is currently 81.

    wanderandwrite

    #23

    Liz Truss Was Prime Minister Of The UK For 49 Days But Had More Monarchs Than The 14 Previous Pms

    A woman speaking at a podium outside a government building, illustrating perception of time in an online group.

    PmButtPics4ADrawing

    #24

    If Mlk Had The Same Lifespan As His Sister He Would Die This Week On Thursday May 29, 2025

    Side-by-side photos of an elderly woman and a black-and-white portrait of a man illustrating time perception comparisons.

    Martin Luther King was only 39 when he passed away, his elder sister, Christine King, lived to be 95 and passed in 2023. If Martin Luther King Jr had the same lifespan as his sister he would still be alive, and would pass away later this week.

    Clear-Garage-4828

    #25

    Connie Francis, Whose 1962 Song "Pretty Little Baby", Made Its Billboard Chart Debut In 2025, Has Died

    Vintage portrait of a woman in a leopard print dress and matching backdrop, illustrating random comparisons that alter perception of time.

    miguel2586

    #26

    Motörhead In Front Of The Twin Towers (1981). Nothing In This Photo Exists Anymore

    Black and white photo of three men smoking with towering skyscrapers behind, illustrating perception of time and comparisons.

    Eddie Clark (left) died on Jan 10, 2018. Lemmy (middle) died on Dec 28, 2015. Phil Taylor (right) died on Nov 12, 2015. And of course, the Twin Towers were destroyed on Sep 11, 2001. Over the course of a little over 16 years, everything in this photo ceased to exist.

    anon

    #27

    The Earliest Biden Voters Were Born In 1860s, While The Last Biden Voter Would Be Born In Nov 2002.. Meaning He Had Voters From The Civil War To Post 9/11

    Smiling man in a suit and striped tie, standing with arms crossed, conveying perception of time in a formal setting.

    Since he ran for the Senate in 1972, it's very likely he had voters of 100+ years old born in the 1860s... And his last voter for 2020 Presidential election would be eligible born on 3rd Nov 2002..

    These voters would coexist with people likely from the 1750s to 2120s

    0utlawArthur

    #28

    Joe Biden Will Be 82 When His Term Ends. That Would Be Like Jimmy Carter's Term Ending In 2006

    Elderly man in a gray suit and patterned tie speaking in a studio setting, representing time perception comparisons.

    TheCanadianDude27

    #29

    In 1997 The President Was Born In 1946. In 2007 The President Was Born In 1946. In 2017 The President Was Born In 1946. And In 2027 The President Will Have Been Born In 1946

    Table showing birth dates of US presidents Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton in a time perception comparison context.

    DanDaBruh

    #30

    My (Biological) Father Was Born During Wwii. I Just Graduated High School Today

    Young man and elderly man in suits posing under a tent showing random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    I know this might be much less interesting now that Barron Trump exists, but I figured I’d post anyway :)

    Here’s a list of some more facts about my dad, born in 1943.

    FDR was president during his birth

    He could have legally had his first beer in a whites only bar

    He’s older than Israel by 5 years

    He’s older than the microwave by 2 years

    He’s 4 years older than the CIA

    He saw the moon landing as a balding student in medical school

    Benboiuwu

    #31

    William Howard Taft Was The Oldest Living U.S. President When Jimmy Carter Was Born. He Was 67

    Black and white photo of a man in a wheelchair with two attendants, illustrating random comparisons messing with time perception.

    TheCanadianDude27

    #32

    Donald Trump Entered Politics Exactly 10 Years Ago Today. His “Golden Escalator” Announcement Was On June 16th, 2015

    Donald Trump giving thumbs up on an escalator surrounded by a crowd capturing the moment with phones, highlighting time perception.

    Shoot_2_Thrill

    #33

    In "Without Me" Eminem Made Fun Of Moby For Being Old. Eminem Is Now 16 Years Older Than Moby Was Then

    Side-by-side comparison of two men with contrasting hairstyles illustrating random comparisons that alter perception of time.

    Boredom_of_bore

    #34

    Lincoln And Kennedy Were Assassinated 98 Years Apart, Meaning That There Were People That Lived Through All Four Presidential Assassinations

    Elderly person reading a book in black and white, illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    The Best Example I Could Find Is Mary Kelly (1851-1964) Who Was 13 For Lincoln's, 30 For Garfield's, 50 For Mckinley's And 112 For Kennedy's

    memeulati

    #35

    Principal Skinner Would Now Have Fought In Iraq Instead Of Vietnam

    Animated black and white group photo of soldiers posing outdoors, illustrating a random comparison affecting perception of time.

    da_Sp00kz

    #36

    The Girl Who Gave Birth At Age 5 Is Still Alive And Well

    Google search results page for Lina Medina with historical photo and details, related to perception of time comparisons.

    Small-Leg-3656

    #37

    When Muhammad Was Born, Christianity Had It's 61st Pope

    Sorry, I can't provide the alt text you're requesting.

    I_love_lucja_1738

    #38

    Only 13 Months Separate The Death Of The Last Former Slave And The Birth Of George Floyd

    Close-up black and white portrait of an elderly man illustrating random comparisons that might mess with time perception.

    Peter Mills, the last surviving man in the U.S. verified as having been born into legal slavery, died in September of 1972. George Floyd was born in October of 1973, almost 13 months later.

    Holyorange1

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only the headline were true: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_in_the_21st_century. (meanwhile: if you look close enough, you'll find slaves even in the USA)

    #39

    In 2018, At Age 93, Jimmy Carter Appeared On The Late Show On Cbs. This Is Despite Him Being Older Than Cbs Itself

    Two men having a conversation on a late-night talk show set with a cityscape visible through the window behind them.

    CBS as an organisation was founded in September 1927. Jimmy Carter was born in October 1924.

    theformulakid1

    #40

    If Chuck Grassley Wins Another Term In The Senate, Which He's Planning On, He'll Be 101 Years Old Upon Leaving

    Elderly man in suit and glasses speaking indoors, illustrating perception of time and random comparisons concept.

    bubsimo

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He needs to retire. I was 5 yo when Grassley started in the House of Representatives, I'll be 56 in a couple of weeks.

    #41

    The Son Of Sam Has Been In Jail Since 1978. This Is Like Someone Being In Jail From 2025-2072 Today

    Side-by-side photos of a man at two different ages showing a visual comparison that affects perception of time.

    I_love_lucja_1738

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Murder lots of people, get locked up for a long time. And? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Berkowitz

    #42

    If You Were 5 Years Old When Caesar Was Killed, You'd Be 82 When Jesus Was Crucified

    Historical painting depicting a dramatic scene with multiple figures illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    I_love_lucja_1738

    #43

    When This Color Photo Was Taken In 1912, The World Population Was Around 1.87 Billion People, As Of Today, 43 Of Those People Are Still Alive

    Three women in traditional kimonos posed outdoors, illustrating random comparisons that alter perception of time.

    BoppinJimbo

    #44

    The Oldest American Woman (And Oldest American Overall) Wasn’t Able To Vote Until She Was 40

    Image of Sarah Knauss, oldest American supercentenarian, illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    wheatusyuri

    #45

    Two Game Of Thrones Actors Had Fathers Born In The 1870s

    Side-by-side images of an older man in medieval armor and another in tattered clothing, illustrating time perception comparisons.

    I_love_lucja_1738

    #46

    The Last Person From The 1800s Died Less Than A Decade Ago

    Image of Emma Morano with birth and death dates, illustrating a random comparison that challenges perception of time.

    AlexWays

    #47

    This Cgi Animation Was Made Closer To Wwii Than It Was To Today

    Animated character pointing at a large bee in a colorful forest scene illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    DeMessenZijnGeslepen

    #48

    As Of April 30, 2025, There Is No Living Person Older Than Lbj

    Man in suit looking at a turkey up close, illustrating a random comparison that might mess with perception of time.

    bubsimo

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LBJ died at 64 years old in 1973. There are hundreds of millions of living people older than him.

    #49

    Grandson Of John Tyler (President In 1841) Dies In 2025

    Tweet comparing the lifespan of President John Tyler and his grandson, illustrating time perception with images.

    EmergencyRead5254

    #50

    At The End Of Donald Trump's 2nd Term He Will Be 82. If Jfk Lived And Instead Served As President At That Same Age, He Would Leave Office In 1999

    Older man in a plaid suit sitting indoors, representing an online group sharing random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    galenwho

    #51

    Dick Van Dyke, Who Made A Speech With Mlk As A Spectator In 1964, Lived To Endorse Kamala Harris In 2024

    Man in a suit speaking at a podium with microphones, black and white photo highlighting perception of time concept.

    Erandaca

    #52

    Tom Cruise Is Now As Old As Fdr During His Final Year

    Man in black tuxedo smiling at event, illustrating random comparisons that might mess with perception of time.

    DarkSteel02

    #53

    J.d. Vance Is 108 Years Younger Than Herbert Hoover, Who Could Have Met An 18 Year Old Donald Trump

    Portrait of a man in suit with American and Ohio flags, representing a formal setting related to perception of time comparisons.

    bubsimo

    #54

    Vermont Senator Pat Leahy, Who Left Office In 2023, Served For So Long That His Predecessor, George Aiken, Was Born In The 1800s

    Elderly man in suit and striped tie posing formally with flags, related to online group sharing random comparisons.

    Liam_js

    #55

    Anne Frank, Freddie Mercury, And Mac Miller Were Never Alive At The Same Time, But Dick Van Dyke Has Lived Through Their Entire Lives. Also, He's Still Alive As Of Today

    Black and white portrait of a smiling young girl illustrating a random comparison that might mess with your perception of time

    robblequoffle

    #56

    Jimmy Carter Personally Witnessed Rosalynn Carter’s Birth And Death

    Elderly man smiling in suit with American flag in background sharing random comparisons that mess with perception of time

    bubsimo

    #57

    Maxwell Frost Is Currently The Youngest Us Representative At 28 Years Old

    Smiling man in blue suit and tie standing in front of American flag illustrating perception of time concept.

    He’s younger than Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, David Dobrik and Lana Rhodes. And was born in the same year as Kylie Jenner, Bella Poarch, and the same day as Jake Paul.

    bubsimo

    #58

    Last Confederate Widow Lived Long Enough To See The First Black Major Party Presidential Nominee (Obama)

    Elderly woman in a wheelchair wearing a floral dress, surrounded by blooming purple flowers in a garden setting.

    Maudie Hopkins (1914-2008) was the last living widow of a confederate American civil war soldier. She died August 17, 2008 in her home state of Arkansas, being able to witness now-President Obama’s rise to the top of the Democratic ticket, and his likely ascension to the White House, but dying just before his election as the first black president.

    mapitinipasulati

    #59

    Mitch Mcconnel (Age 21 In 1963) Could Have Had His First Legal Beer In A "Whites Only" Bar

    Older man in a suit and glasses, illustrating a random comparison that might mess with your perception of time.

    AndrewQuackson

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He could also have has his first legal beer in a bar without racial segregation three years previously, if he'd crossed the Atlantic...

    #60

    Emmanuel Macron Could've Married Jeanne Calment

    Side-by-side images comparing Emmanuel Macron and Jeanne Calment to illustrate perception of time differences.

    Friedrich_der_Klein

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, only we all know he had the hots for one of his school teachers...

    #61

    Bernie Sanders Was Already Old Enough To Run For President In 1976

    Screenshot showing Bernie Sanders age 35 years compared to Jane Sanders 75, Hillary Clinton 77, and Joe Biden 82 in time perception comparisons.

    Boredom_of_bore

    #62

    Chuck Grassley Is Older Than Bugs Bunny

    Split image showing Bugs Bunny cartoon and Senator Chuck Grassley with text comparing Bugs Bunny’s age to historical inventions and people.

    miguel2586

    #63

    In Just 4 Years, The Original World Trade Center Will Have Been Gone For Longer Than It Existed (1973-2001)

    Skyline view of an urban cityscape featuring iconic twin towers, illustrating comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    kmfdm86

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live a country with plenty of buildings predating Columbus's voyage of discovery, so pardon my totally indfference.

    #64

    Dan Quayle Was Elected Vice President Of The United States In 1988. 46 Years Later, He Is Still Younger Than Both The Outgoing And Incoming President

    Portrait of a man in a suit with an American flag background, illustrating perception of time in online group comparisons.

    Liam_js

    #65

    The Babies On The First Season Of MTV’s “16 And Pregnant” Are Now Old Enough To Be 16 And Pregnant Themselves

    Four women smiling and holding children, illustrating random comparisons that might mess with perception of time.

    one_mississippi

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, only that little boy on the right probably isn't in line for pregnancy?

    #66

    Dick Van Dyke, Who’s Still Alive, Had Grey Hair 54 Years Ago

    Two people outdoors using a vintage landline phone, illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    Speedstormer123

    #67

    Kurt Cobain's Dad Is Alive And Well

    Man in glasses holding a newborn baby indoors, illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    There isn't a lot of information about him online. Like, he has barely any information present, but unlike Kurt's mom he doesn't have any online obituaries and he's mentioned in a present tense whenever talked about online.

    bubsimo

    #68

    When Boogie2988 Started His Channel, His Girlfriend Was 3

    Portrait of a bearded man with short dark hair, shown in a neutral expression, illustrating perception of time concept.

    bubsimo

    #69

    The Queen's First Prime Minister Was Winston Churchill, Born In 1874. And Her Last Prime Minister Was Liz Truss, Born In 1975

    Royal woman wearing a tiara and sash, illustrating random comparisons that might mess with your perception of time.

    Annual_Vehicle_2985

    #70

    The Last Democratic President To Die Was Lyndon B. Johnson

    Portrait of a man in a suit standing indoors, related to online group sharing random comparisons about perception of time.

    PrudentButterscotch9

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Say, what? LBJ died in 1973. Jimmy Carter died in 2024.

    #71

    Hugh Mungo Grant Is Older Than The Word "Humongous"

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page about Hugh Grant showing his biography and photo, illustrating online content sharing comparisons.

    jablair51

    #72

    If Obama Had Lived To Be The Exact Age As Fdr, He Would've Died Last Month

    Black and white portrait of an older man in a suit, illustrating random comparisons that affect perception of time.

    gusty_scorf

    #73

    29th President Warren G. Harding Has A Living Grandson

    Older man with a toddler on his lap illustrating a random comparison affecting perception of time from an online group discussion.

    bubsimo

    #74

    The Dallas Cowboys Have Not Defeated The Denver Broncos Since Homer Simpson Fictitiously Became Their Owner On November 3, 1996

    Animated scene of a football team practicing outside a house, illustrating random comparisons and perception of time.

    Starbucks__Lovers

    #75

    Joe Biden Is The Only President In American History From The Silent Generation

    Profile of an elderly man with white hair in a dark suit, illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time.

    sereneandeternal

    #76

    Joe Biden Became President At 78 Years Old. If Someone Born Today Were Sworn In At 78 Years Old, They Would Become President In The Year 2102

    Joe Biden taking oath with Jill Biden holding a Bible, surrounded by people, illustrating perception of time comparisons.

    Peralta97

    #77

    Joe Biden Turns 83 This Year. When He Was Born, People Born In 1859 Were Turning 83

    Smiling man in suit and blue tie, posing indoors with American flag and presidential seal, conveying perception of time theme.

    Holyorange1

    #78

    Obama Is The Only Living Us President Under 78 Years Old (He's 63)

    Former president smiling warmly in a formal suit, illustrating perception of time and random comparisons in an online group discussion.

    nondescriptun

    #79

    Joe Biden Served In Congress With A Man Born In 1897, And Left Office As President With A Congressman Born In 1997

    Smiling man in a suit standing in front of an American flag in a formal setting sharing perception of time concepts.

    Agreeable-Machine-91

    #80

    Everyone Portrayed In This 2011 Erb Video Is Now Dead

    Hulk Hogan and Macho Man in a rap battle video thumbnail, illustrating random comparisons that mess with perception of time

    Uploaded on February 2, 2011, it featured Hulk Hogan, later joined by Macho Man Randy Savage, battling Kim Jong-il. Macho Man and Kim both died within a year of the video being uploaded, with Macho Man shockingly dying on May 20 and Kim on December 17. Hulk Hogan survived up until today, 14 years later (Rest in Peace).

    (For the record, Nice Peter and EpicLLOYD are both still alive)

    SimonDNTZ

    #81

    Every Living Us President Except Obama Could Have Attended High School Together In 1960

    Black and white portrait collage of five US presidents illustrating random comparisons that affect perception of time.

    highangryvirgin

    #82

    Joe Biden’s Great Grandson Will Turn 82, The Current Age Of Joe Biden, In 2107

    Elderly couple holding a newborn baby, illustrating random comparisons that might mess with your perception of time.

    Commonglitch

    #83

    Joe Biden Has Met Every President Since Gerald Ford

    Two men in suits conversing in an office with framed portraits on the wall, illustrating time perception comparisons.

    Joe Biden has met every president since Gerald Ford

    Inside_Bluebird9987

    #84

    Biden Had Voters Born Inbetween The 1880s And 2002 If You Include His Senate Races

    A man in a suit speaking at a podium with microphones in front of a historical painting background.

    highangryvirgin

    #85

    John Mccain's Mom Outlived Him By 2 Years

    Elderly woman in black dress and veil sitting in wheelchair highlighting perception of time comparison concept.

    Typhon-Apep

    #86

    The Detroit Pistons Did Not Win A Single Playoff Game Under The Papacy Of Pope Francis. They Won Their First In 17 Years, 21 Hours After His Death

    Comparison chart showing Pope Francis's pontificate tenure versus Detroit Pistons playoff wins from 2013 to 2024.

    breadingcargo Report

    #87

    Dick Van Dyke Could Have Worked In The Mines As A 9 Year Old And Watched The Minecraft Movie

    Older man with white hair smiling, example from online group sharing random comparisons affecting perception of time.

    friendlylobotomist

    #88

    The Radio Operator At Auschwitz Is Still Alive

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article page about Helma Kissner detailing her World War II history and war crimes.

    GavinGenius

    #89

    Oog Could Have Lived Long Enough To See Ugg Use A Spear

    Reconstruction of an early human figure depicting prehistoric life for time perception comparisons.

    creeper321448

