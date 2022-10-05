84 Interesting And Surprising Timeline Comparisons Shared In This Online Group
They say to put things into perspective in order to see the full picture. This corner of Reddit titled “BarbaraWalters4Scale” is doing precisely that – taking two things and comparing them in a timeline.
Some of the results from timeline comparisons range from surprising to straight-up unbelievable, and it makes you wonder how relevant time is.
The subreddit gives an example of that: “For reference: She was born in 1929. Barbara Walters is 5'5" or 1.65m.” and adds that “we don't want actual scale comparisons though, just timeline comparisons!”
I leave the stage to the community of 50.5k members, so scroll down below to see the most interesting examples they shared!
That's Pretty Interesting. I Really Don't Want This Sub To Die
Van Gogh’s Starry Night Was Painted In The Same Year That Nintendo Was Founded
Ra Ra Rasputin.. You Know The Rest
Humans And The Tyrannosaurs Rex Are Closer On The World’s Timeline Than The Tyrannosaurs Rex And The Stegosaurus
Oxford University Is Over 300 Years Older Than Machu Picchu
Cleopatra And Chick-Fil-A
The Queen Was Older Than Chocolate Chip Cookies 🍪
A Samurai Faxing
Established In 1198, The Braizen Head, The Oldest Pub In The World, Would've Been Established During The Lifetime Of Genghis Khan. If Genghis Invaded, He Could've Had A Pint Le Craic Agus Ceol
Harriet The Tortoise, Who Died In 2006, Had Seen Charles Darwin In Person
It Took Only 66 Years Between Inventing The Airplane And Landing On The Moon
That 70s Show Was Made Longer Ago Than The Difference From When It Was Set
If Back To The Future Took Place In 2020, Marty Would Travel Back To The Year 1990. And The Song He'd Play At The Enchantment Under The Sea Dance Would Probably Be "Smells Like Teen Spirit" By Nirvana
Betty Marion White Was Born In 1922; The First BMW Car Rolled Off The Line In 1928. Betty White Is The Original Bmw
The Sacred Texts Have Resurfaced
Woolly Mammoths Still Existed When The Pyramids Of Egypt Were Built. The Pyramids Were Built Around 2600 Bc, While The Last Woolly Mammoths Went Extinct Around 1650 Bc
Queen Elizabeth Has Been Reigning Longer Than Barack Obama Has Been Alive
Pablo Picasso Was Still Alive When ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ - Pink Floyd Was Released
Oxford University Is Older Than The Aztec Empire
George Orwell's "1984" Was Published In 1949. Had It Come Out In 1984, It Could Have Been Called "2019"
When it came out, it took place 35 years in the future. That future is now 35 years in the past.
“Grease” Was Filmed In 1978, About A High School Romance In 1958. Today, The Film Would Be About The Year 2000
The Beatles Released Abbey Road In 1969, Closer To The End Of The First World War Than To The Modern Day
Pocahontas And Shakespeare Were Alive At The Same Time
Picasso Was Alive When Sweet Caroline Was Released And Hopefully Jammed Out To It At Least Once
Kurt Cobain Has Been Dead Longer Than He Was Alive. He Lived For 9907 Days, And May 20, 2021 Is The 9908th Day Since His Death On April 5, 1994
The World's Oldest Person Just Turned 118 In 2021. When She Was An Infant A 110 Year Old Woman Held That Title. That Woman Was A Baby While Marie Antoinette Was Still Alive
Leonardo Da Vinci Was 40 Years Old When Columbus Found America
Hannah Stilley Gorby, Born In 1746 And Photographed In 1840, Is The Earliest-Born Person To Have Been Photographed. She Was 43 Years Old When The French Revolution Started And Was 10 When Mozart Was Born
Hitler Died In 1945, And The Iconic Looney Tunes Cartoon Wabbit Twouvle Was Released In 1941. Therefore, It’s Possible Hitler Saw The Original Big Chungus
Technology Has Evolved So Fast… We Don’t Even Know What Will Happen In The Next Few Decades!
The Characters In Top Gun Singing Great Balls Of Fire In 1986 Is Equivalent To Singing Ice Ice Baby (1957-1986, 1990-2019)
Three Candidates In The 2020 Presidential Election -- Sanders, Biden, And Bloomberg -- Were Born Closer To The Civil War Than To The Present
Super Mario Sunshine Is Closer In Release Date To The Original Super Mario Bros Than Today. (1985-2002, 2002-2019)
Macauley Culkin Was Born Closer To The Holocaust Than To Today, For Reference Macauley Culkin Was Born In 1980, 39 Years After The Holocaust Began In 1941 And We Are In 2022, 41 Years Since He Was Born
Orville Wright, One Of The Two Inventors Of The Plane, Was Still Alive When Hiroshima And Nagasaki Were Bombed In 1945. He Died In 1948
Til Harriet Tubman Was Alive At The Same Time As Both Thomas Jefferson And Ronald Reagan
Harriet Tubman was born in 1820, 6 years before the death of Thomas Jefferson.
She passed away in 1913, 2 years after the birth of Ronald Reagan.
George Washington Died In 1799; The First Dinosaur Fossil Was Discovered In 1824 George Washington Never Knew Dinosaurs Existed
Nice Little Run From R/Politicalhumor
Real Old American West Gunslinger And Outlaw Laura Bullion Lived Long Enough That She Could've Gone To Disneyland
Nokia Was Founded The Same Year Lincoln Was Assassinated
The First Garfield Strip Was Written Closer To The Nazi Occupation Of Poland Than Today
Legendary Silent Film Actor Charlie Chaplin Could Have Watched The First Star Wars Film
Found A Tweet That Fits This Sub Perfectly About Video Games
Rose Parks Died Only A Few Weeks Before The First Smosh Video Was Released
The Cockatoo 'Cocky' Bennett Was Born In 1796 And Lived Until 119. He Was Alive At The Same Time As George Washington And Died During Wwi
Marty Mcfly Singing Johnny B. Goode In 1955 Would Be The Equivalent Of Travelling Back In Time To 1990, And Singing I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
It's Not Unusual
Thought This Belonged Here (Oc, Too)
Jeanne Calment Was Born When Ulysses S. Grant Was President And Died During Bill Clinton's Second Term
The First Episode Of Arrested Development Aired In November 2003, Closer To The Fall Of The Berlin Wall (1989) Than 2019. Barbara Walters Was 74 At The Time
Betty White Was Born Closer To John Adam’s And Thomas Jefferson’s Deaths Than Today (Both Men Died On July 4th, 1826)
AC/DC's Historical Singer Bon Scott Was Born In 1946 And Died In 1980 When He Was 34 Years Old. Ac/Dc's Current Singer Brian Johnson Joined Them The Year Bon Scott Died: Brian Johnson Played With AC/DC For Longer Than Bon Scott Lived On The Earth
Nintendo Is Older Than Washington State, The Location Of It's American Headquarters
Bernie’s Barbara Moment
Mel Brooks, Born In 1926 And Still Working Today, Has Been Alive For The Entire History Of Sound Feature Films
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Was Alive During The American Revolutionary War. Most People Assume That Mozart Was Way Older
Bill Clinton Is The Third-Youngest Person To Ever Become President. Donald Trump Is The Oldest Person To Ever Become President. Both Were Born In 1946
The Creation Of Youtube Is Closer In Time To The 80's Than It Is To 2021
Youtube was created the 14th of february of 2005, this means 15 years, 1 month and 11 days happened between that date and the 31st of december of 1989
On the other hand, the period of time between the creation of youtube and the 1st of january of 2021 is 15 years, 10 months and 16 days long, more than 9 months longer than the period between the very last days of the 80's and the day of Youtube's creation
Abraham Lincoln Never Used A Doorknob. They Weren't Invented Until 1878, 13 Years After His Assassination
They were invented 51 years before BW was born.