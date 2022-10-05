They say to put things into perspective in order to see the full picture. This corner of Reddit titled “BarbaraWalters4Scale” is doing precisely that – taking two things and comparing them in a timeline.

Some of the results from timeline comparisons range from surprising to straight-up unbelievable, and it makes you wonder how relevant time is.

The subreddit gives an example of that: “For reference: She was born in 1929. Barbara Walters is 5'5" or 1.65m.” and adds that “we don't want actual scale comparisons though, just timeline comparisons!”

I leave the stage to the community of 50.5k members, so scroll down below to see the most interesting examples they shared!

#1

That's Pretty Interesting. I Really Don't Want This Sub To Die

Thanatos Charles
Thanatos Charles
And if you own a set of Nintendo traditional playing cards you are a legend

#2

Van Gogh’s Starry Night Was Painted In The Same Year That Nintendo Was Founded

#3

Ra Ra Rasputin.. You Know The Rest

#4

Humans And The Tyrannosaurs Rex Are Closer On The World’s Timeline Than The Tyrannosaurs Rex And The Stegosaurus

#5

Oxford University Is Over 300 Years Older Than Machu Picchu

#6

Cleopatra And Chick-Fil-A

#7

The Queen Was Older Than Chocolate Chip Cookies 🍪

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Well, this information came a bit too late...

#8

A Samurai Faxing

#9

Established In 1198, The Braizen Head, The Oldest Pub In The World, Would've Been Established During The Lifetime Of Genghis Khan. If Genghis Invaded, He Could've Had A Pint Le Craic Agus Ceol

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
7 minutes ago

There is no proof that the pub was founded in 1198....

0
0points
reply
#10

Harriet The Tortoise, Who Died In 2006, Had Seen Charles Darwin In Person

#11

It Took Only 66 Years Between Inventing The Airplane And Landing On The Moon

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The first powered flight was faked people! There is no such thing as powered flight! Wake up!

#12

That 70s Show Was Made Longer Ago Than The Difference From When It Was Set

#13

If Back To The Future Took Place In 2020, Marty Would Travel Back To The Year 1990. And The Song He'd Play At The Enchantment Under The Sea Dance Would Probably Be "Smells Like Teen Spirit" By Nirvana

#14

Betty Marion White Was Born In 1922; The First BMW Car Rolled Off The Line In 1928. Betty White Is The Original Bmw

#15

The Sacred Texts Have Resurfaced

#16

Woolly Mammoths Still Existed When The Pyramids Of Egypt Were Built. The Pyramids Were Built Around 2600 Bc, While The Last Woolly Mammoths Went Extinct Around 1650 Bc

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
9 minutes ago

As seen in the 100% accurate film 10,000 years BC. Yeah... I know it is a bad film but I love it.

#17

Queen Elizabeth Has Been Reigning Longer Than Barack Obama Has Been Alive

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Sadly we have to change Present Perfect Continues to Past Simple now...

#18

Pablo Picasso Was Still Alive When ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ - Pink Floyd Was Released

#19

Oxford University Is Older Than The Aztec Empire

#20

George Orwell's "1984" Was Published In 1949. Had It Come Out In 1984, It Could Have Been Called "2019"

When it came out, it took place 35 years in the future. That future is now 35 years in the past.

#21

“Grease” Was Filmed In 1978, About A High School Romance In 1958. Today, The Film Would Be About The Year 2000

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
5 minutes ago

I don't believe you - I know that 2000 was only five years ago....

#22

The Beatles Released Abbey Road In 1969, Closer To The End Of The First World War Than To The Modern Day

#23

Pocahontas And Shakespeare Were Alive At The Same Time

#24

Picasso Was Alive When Sweet Caroline Was Released And Hopefully Jammed Out To It At Least Once

Isabela Cincu
Isabela Cincu
Community Member
1 minute ago

American point of view...Picasso couldn t care less

#25

Kurt Cobain Has Been Dead Longer Than He Was Alive. He Lived For 9907 Days, And May 20, 2021 Is The 9908th Day Since His Death On April 5, 1994

#26

Mind Blown

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
4 minutes ago

#27

The World's Oldest Person Just Turned 118 In 2021. When She Was An Infant A 110 Year Old Woman Held That Title. That Woman Was A Baby While Marie Antoinette Was Still Alive

#28

Leonardo Da Vinci Was 40 Years Old When Columbus Found America

Amanda Greenwood
Amanda Greenwood
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Columbus didn't find America

#29

Hannah Stilley Gorby, Born In 1746 And Photographed In 1840, Is The Earliest-Born Person To Have Been Photographed. She Was 43 Years Old When The French Revolution Started And Was 10 When Mozart Was Born

#30

Hitler Died In 1945, And The Iconic Looney Tunes Cartoon Wabbit Twouvle Was Released In 1941. Therefore, It’s Possible Hitler Saw The Original Big Chungus

#31

Technology Has Evolved So Fast… We Don’t Even Know What Will Happen In The Next Few Decades!

#32

The Characters In Top Gun Singing Great Balls Of Fire In 1986 Is Equivalent To Singing Ice Ice Baby (1957-1986, 1990-2019)

Performingyak
Performingyak
Community Member
1 minute ago

Of all the songs which came out in 1990 they chose Ice Ice Baby for this example.

#33

Three Candidates In The 2020 Presidential Election -- Sanders, Biden, And Bloomberg -- Were Born Closer To The Civil War Than To The Present

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 minutes ago

How about the political parties field people that better represent the country?

#34

Super Mario Sunshine Is Closer In Release Date To The Original Super Mario Bros Than Today. (1985-2002, 2002-2019)

#35

Macauley Culkin Was Born Closer To The Holocaust Than To Today, For Reference Macauley Culkin Was Born In 1980, 39 Years After The Holocaust Began In 1941 And We Are In 2022, 41 Years Since He Was Born

#36

Orville Wright, One Of The Two Inventors Of The Plane, Was Still Alive When Hiroshima And Nagasaki Were Bombed In 1945. He Died In 1948

#37

Til Harriet Tubman Was Alive At The Same Time As Both Thomas Jefferson And Ronald Reagan

Til Harriet Tubman Was Alive At The Same Time As Both Thomas Jefferson And Ronald Reagan

Harriet Tubman was born in 1820, 6 years before the death of Thomas Jefferson.

She passed away in 1913, 2 years after the birth of Ronald Reagan.

#38

George Washington Died In 1799; The First Dinosaur Fossil Was Discovered In 1824 George Washington Never Knew Dinosaurs Existed

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Not really. Dinosaurs have been discovered before then, there were lots of amateur collectors of fossils. It took until 1824 for the study of fossils to be taken seriously.

#39

Nice Little Run From R/Politicalhumor

#40

Real Old American West Gunslinger And Outlaw Laura Bullion Lived Long Enough That She Could've Gone To Disneyland

#41

Nokia Was Founded The Same Year Lincoln Was Assassinated

#42

The First Garfield Strip Was Written Closer To The Nazi Occupation Of Poland Than Today

#43

Legendary Silent Film Actor Charlie Chaplin Could Have Watched The First Star Wars Film

#44

Found A Tweet That Fits This Sub Perfectly About Video Games

#45

Rose Parks Died Only A Few Weeks Before The First Smosh Video Was Released

#46

The Cockatoo 'Cocky' Bennett Was Born In 1796 And Lived Until 119. He Was Alive At The Same Time As George Washington And Died During Wwi

#47

Marty Mcfly Singing Johnny B. Goode In 1955 Would Be The Equivalent Of Travelling Back In Time To 1990, And Singing I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

#48

Let That Sink In!

#49

It's Not Unusual

#50

Thought This Belonged Here (Oc, Too)

#51

Jeanne Calment Was Born When Ulysses S. Grant Was President And Died During Bill Clinton's Second Term

#52

The First Episode Of Arrested Development Aired In November 2003, Closer To The Fall Of The Berlin Wall (1989) Than 2019. Barbara Walters Was 74 At The Time

#53

Betty White Was Born Closer To John Adam’s And Thomas Jefferson’s Deaths Than Today (Both Men Died On July 4th, 1826)

#54

AC/DC's Historical Singer Bon Scott Was Born In 1946 And Died In 1980 When He Was 34 Years Old. Ac/Dc's Current Singer Brian Johnson Joined Them The Year Bon Scott Died: Brian Johnson Played With AC/DC For Longer Than Bon Scott Lived On The Earth

#55

Nintendo Is Older Than Washington State, The Location Of It's American Headquarters

#56

Bernie’s Barbara Moment

#57

Mel Brooks, Born In 1926 And Still Working Today, Has Been Alive For The Entire History Of Sound Feature Films

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 minute ago

"Silent movie" is a masterpiece :-)

#58

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Was Alive During The American Revolutionary War. Most People Assume That Mozart Was Way Older

#59

Bill Clinton Is The Third-Youngest Person To Ever Become President. Donald Trump Is The Oldest Person To Ever Become President. Both Were Born In 1946

#60

The Creation Of Youtube Is Closer In Time To The 80's Than It Is To 2021

Youtube was created the 14th of february of 2005, this means 15 years, 1 month and 11 days happened between that date and the 31st of december of 1989

On the other hand, the period of time between the creation of youtube and the 1st of january of 2021 is 15 years, 10 months and 16 days long, more than 9 months longer than the period between the very last days of the 80's and the day of Youtube's creation

#61

Abraham Lincoln Never Used A Doorknob. They Weren't Invented Until 1878, 13 Years After His Assassination

They were invented 51 years before BW was born.

#62

If The Wedding Singer Came Out Today, It Would Take Place In 2008

#63

This Man (Sylvester Magee) Was Born A Slave And Died At 130 A Few Months After Apollo 14 Was Launched

#64

When This Shark Was Born In 1628, Salem Massachusetts Was First Being Settled. Barbara Walters Was -301 Years Old

#65

Thanks I Hate Austin Powers

#66

The Friends Episode "The One With The Birth" Aired On May 11, 1995. This Would Make Ross' Son 26 Years Old Today, The Same Age Ross Was At The Start Of The Show. Barbara Walters Was 65 When The Episode Aired

#67

Kane Tanaka, B. In 1903. At Her 118 Years Old Is The Only Living Human That Was Alive Both During Kitty Hawk First Flight On Earth And Ingenuity First Flight On Mars

#68

Barbara Walters Was Born 24 Years Closer To The Beginning Of The American Civil War Than Today

#69

The Time Between The Release Of Jumanji And Today Is The Same Amount Of Time That Alan Parrish Spent Stuck Inside Of The Game

#70

Why “Americans Think 100 Years Is A Long Time”

#71

Ralph Waldo Taylor (1882-1987), The Final Survivor Of Theodore Roosevelt's Famed Rough Rider Battalion During The Spanish-American War, Lived Long Enough To Buy The First Mac Computer, Which Was Released In 1984, If He Had Wanted To

#72

F14 Tomcats Are As Old Today As Spitfires Were In 1986

#73

Jimmy Carter Has Been Former President Longer Than Pete Buttigieg Has Been Alive

#74

Barbara Walters Is One Year Older Than This Painting

#75

Tom Cruise Dancing To "Old Time Rock And Roll" In Risky Business Was Roughly The Equivalent Of Dancing To "Uptown Funk" Now

#76

If Stephen King’s “Christine” Were Filmed Today, Arnie’s Evil 25-Year-Old Plymouth Coupe Would Look Like This

#77

Olivia De Havilland, Star Of Gone With The Wind, Is 103 Today. She Was Born Closer To The British Burning Down The White House In The War Of 1812 Than Today. Barbara Walters Was Three Years Old When She Made Her First Movie

#78

Smashing Pumpkins' Single "1979" Came Out In 1996. The Song Is A Nostalgic Reminiscence Of The Time Song Writer Billy Corgan Was 12 Years Old. The 2020 Equivalent Would Be Someone Releasing A Song Called "2003"

Smashing Pumpkins' Single "1979" Came Out In 1996. The Song Is A Nostalgic Reminiscence Of The Time Song Writer Billy Corgan Was 12 Years Old. The 2020 Equivalent Would Be Someone Releasing A Song Called "2003"