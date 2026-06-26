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Before smartphones buzzed in our pockets and 24-hour news networks filled our screens with breaking alerts, most people relied on newspapers for info.

When the Titanic struck an iceberg in 1912, the world didn’t learn about it through a viral tweet. For most people, the truth arrived the next morning — in bold, black ink on the front pages.

Today, these very newspapers serve as a window into the past, showing us the exact moments of triumph, tragedy, innovation, and change.

Bored Panda has rounded up some of history’s most iconic clippings. You’ll find out how the world searched for Amelia Earhart after her plane vanished in 1937. And how communities celebrated the end of wars.

Some of these might send a chill down your spine. Others might make you want to dig a little deeper.