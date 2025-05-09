ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a fan of fairly offbeat humor, you are in for a treat!

Goblin Mode Comics doesn’t hold back when it comes to funny twists and clever punchlines. Even though Jeremie, the artist behind it, told us that they aren't that good—and even changed his comic name from “Just OK Comics” to simply “Just OK”—we disagree, as it always hits the funny bone just right.

By day, Jeremie works as a programmer, and by night, he channels his daily observations and ideas into delightfully weird and witty comics for the world to enjoy. He also shares hilarious bonus panels, which you can find on his Instagram if you're curious to see more.

To learn more about Jeremie and his comics, check out the full (and very entertaining) interview below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Two men at a table with a pet snake on TV, showing a bizarre comic about natural selection and an allergic reaction.

goblinmodecomics Report

First of all, Jeremie told us more about himself.

“I’m French Canadian and I work as a programmer in the video game industry. In my free time, I enjoy rock climbing and eating potato chips. When I get the itch for some dopamine, I make a comic to get a few likes on Instagram, then I go back to eating more potato chips.”
    #2

    Hilariously bizarre comic shows a man sent to hell for punishment, humorously forced to retype pages on an on-screen keyboard.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #3

    Comic strip with bizarre humor showing a man puzzled by a strange package, highlighting hilariously bizarre comics by Goblin Mode.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    We asked Jeremie to share what drew him to the world of comics. He wrote: “I’m a huge fan of Mr Lovenstein and The Other End comics, so naturally I thought I could do the same thing and make funny images. 

    God, was I wrong. Making webcomics not only requires knowing how to draw, but you also have to write funny jokes. As it turns out, I can do neither of those things. I’m terrible at drawing hands, and every time I have to, I get one step closer to quitting this hobby for good.”
    #4

    Two characters in a bizarre comic strip by Goblin Mode Comics with humorous moments involving unexpected plops.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #5

    Comic showing face recognition fail with a woman not recognizing herself, featured in bizarre Goblin Mode comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    We asked Jeremie to describe the theme or the essence behind his cartoons, to which he replied: “I’ve only been doing this stuff for 2 years now, so that’s something I’m still trying to figure out for myself! 

    It started out being mostly about my struggles with dating, social anxiety or observations about everyday life, then I went through a phase of making shitty puns, and now it’s just whatever funny idea manifested in my head, ie., being depressed or yearning for my dad’s love.”
    #6

    Comic showing bizarre ritual with blood sacrifice revealing a humorous twist about a new gym membership, from Goblin Mode comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #7

    Cartoon showing bizarre comic of hairs rising on a head, followed by a goofy conversation in a humorous style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    As for the creative process, Jeremie commented: “I usually brainstorm by getting smashed at the local pub until my brain has no choice but to give me an idea that makes me giggle. Then I repeat the process until I have something easy enough for me to draw. 

    Tip: You don’t want to go overboard and post comics you came up with after your 5th pint, usually between 3-4 is the sweet spot, otherwise you end up making 4 comics in a row about sh*****g yourself. Trust me on this one.”
    #8

    Hilariously bizarre comic depicting a man reacting to wine with a funny, unexpected twist by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #9

    Comic panels showing a phone flashlight glaring angrily at a smaller phone with dramatic expressions in bizarre comic style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    We were wondering what Jeremie hopes for his audience to take away from his artwork. 

    He wrote: “Since my sense of humor is pretty dumb and absurd, there’s not much to take away from my comics. If your takeaway is ‘God that’s stupid,’ then I would consider my mission accomplished. If you thought, ‘Wow, this guy does not know how to draw hands,’ then we’re on the same page. And if you thought ‘I could eat a whole family-size bag of Doritos right now,’ then you’re probably me, or someone whom I highly respect.”
    #10

    Couple watching a funny comic strip about Netflix and chill ending in a fireplace screen scene by Goblin Mode Comics

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #11

    Comic strip featuring a bizarre and funny magic spell scene, showcasing hilariously bizarre comics by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    Lastly, Jeremie added: “All joking aside, I do appreciate anyone that takes the time to read my poor attempts at making webcomics. And if by chance you did enjoy my work, then take solace in knowing you have the same sense of humor as an intoxicated programmer, and I love you for that.”
    #12

    Comic strip shows a man failing to deliver a package with bizarre and funny moments in a hilariously bizarre comic style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #13

    Comic strip showing a boy’s birthday wish for world peace causing unexpected global conflict in hilariously bizarre style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #14

    Comic strip featuring a humorous conversation about depersonalizing triggered by stress in bizarre comics style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #15

    A comic showing a man drawing a father praising his son, reflecting the humorous style of bizarre comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #16

    Comic panels showing a man interacting with a brain character in a hilariously bizarre Goblin Mode comic style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #17

    Hilariously bizarre comic panels featuring exaggerated characters and a personified rock saying rock bottom by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #18

    Hilariously bizarre comic shows a man and talking brain with awkward advice in a simple outdoor setting.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #19

    Comic showing a man humorously fixing a map of Russia and Ukraine with duct tape in bizarre Goblin Mode Comics style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #20

    Comic panel showing bizarre characters representing social anxiety, stress, and insomnia discussing how to disrupt a healthier lifestyle in a humorous style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #21

    Comic strip showing a man talking to a sad AI computer in a hilarious bizarre comic style by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #22

    Hilariously bizarre comic by Goblin Mode showing a man confronted by death with darkly funny dialogue and a shocking newspaper headline.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #23

    Comic panels showing a man negotiating budgeting with a wallet, ending with Uber Eats being stopped in a hilariously bizarre comic style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #24

    Comic panels showing two masked burglars surveilling a house and finding a resident who jokes about DoorDash delivery, bizarre humor comic.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #25

    Bizarre goblin comic showing two green characters joking about smelling minty breath and finding mints in a restroom.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #26

    A bizarre comic strip showing a wilting plant asking for water and a man overwatering it, themed funny comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #27

    Comic strip at Canada-USA border showing a bizarre and guilt-filled confession with a humorous twist by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #28

    Two men in a hot tub share a bizarre comic moment with dark humor, fitting hilariously bizarre comics by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #29

    Man with mustache commands computer in comic style, showcasing bizarre and funny moments from hilarious comics by Goblin Mode.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #30

    Hilariously bizarre comic showing a smartwatch reminding to stand and a man in a wheelchair ignoring it.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #31

    Comic strip from Goblin Mode Comics showing a bizarre and funny interaction involving animated coins and a guillotine.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #32

    Low battery comic showing a laptop pleading not to shut down with a person refusing to let it die.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #33

    Hilariously bizarre comic panels showing a character's antics, dark humor, and unexpected punchlines by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #34

    Bizarre comic strip showing a man trying an unusual puppy to cure insomnia in a hilariously strange scenario.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #35

    Comic strip showing a funny bizarre scene with a porch pirate stealing an Amazon package, humorous Goblin Mode Comics style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #36

    Comic panels featuring a man confronting stress, insomnia, and self-doubt in a hilariously bizarre mental health comic.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #37

    Comic strip from Goblin Mode Comics showing a bizarre intervention scene with humorous dialogue and characters.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #38

    Comic strip featuring a creepy character on a bike challenging a man to play League of Legends without trash talking.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #39

    Comic strip showing a man reflecting on bizarre ads while shaving, highlighting hilariously bizarre comics by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #40

    Hilariously bizarre comic by Goblin Mode Comics showing two men joking about types of people who pee in the shower.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #41

    Comic panels show a humorous tattoo story with characters laughing, discussing tattoos, and recalling past regrets in a bizarre comic style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #42

    Two men in a bizarre comic series showing dark humor with a ghost and a gun, illustrating bizarre comics style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #43

    Hilariously bizarre comic by Goblin Mode Comics showing a drinking struggle with demons and dark humor around alcohol use.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #44

    Comic showing bizarre humor with a superhero toast and smartphone discussing apology screenshot situation.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #45

    Two men joke about food, one transforms into a dog in a bizarre comic by Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #46

    Comic strip showing a humorous disabled parking spot dispute, fitting bizarre comics by Goblin Mode Comics style.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #47

    Comic panels showing a ghost detector revealing a dark presence, humorously linked to messages on a dating app.

    goblinmodecomics Report

    #48

    Comic panels showing a humorous and bizarre conversation about lowering expectations, featuring quirky characters from Goblin Mode Comics.

    goblinmodecomics Report

