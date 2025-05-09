48 Hilariously Bizarre Comics You Might Just Feel Guilty Laughing At, By Goblin Mode ComicsInterview With Artist
If you are a fan of fairly offbeat humor, you are in for a treat!
Goblin Mode Comics doesn’t hold back when it comes to funny twists and clever punchlines. Even though Jeremie, the artist behind it, told us that they aren't that good—and even changed his comic name from “Just OK Comics” to simply “Just OK”—we disagree, as it always hits the funny bone just right.
By day, Jeremie works as a programmer, and by night, he channels his daily observations and ideas into delightfully weird and witty comics for the world to enjoy. He also shares hilarious bonus panels, which you can find on his Instagram if you're curious to see more.
To learn more about Jeremie and his comics, check out the full (and very entertaining) interview below.
More info: Instagram
First of all, Jeremie told us more about himself.
“I’m French Canadian and I work as a programmer in the video game industry. In my free time, I enjoy rock climbing and eating potato chips. When I get the itch for some dopamine, I make a comic to get a few likes on Instagram, then I go back to eating more potato chips.”
We asked Jeremie to share what drew him to the world of comics. He wrote: “I’m a huge fan of Mr Lovenstein and The Other End comics, so naturally I thought I could do the same thing and make funny images.
God, was I wrong. Making webcomics not only requires knowing how to draw, but you also have to write funny jokes. As it turns out, I can do neither of those things. I’m terrible at drawing hands, and every time I have to, I get one step closer to quitting this hobby for good.”
We asked Jeremie to describe the theme or the essence behind his cartoons, to which he replied: “I’ve only been doing this stuff for 2 years now, so that’s something I’m still trying to figure out for myself!
It started out being mostly about my struggles with dating, social anxiety or observations about everyday life, then I went through a phase of making shitty puns, and now it’s just whatever funny idea manifested in my head, ie., being depressed or yearning for my dad’s love.”
As for the creative process, Jeremie commented: “I usually brainstorm by getting smashed at the local pub until my brain has no choice but to give me an idea that makes me giggle. Then I repeat the process until I have something easy enough for me to draw.
Tip: You don’t want to go overboard and post comics you came up with after your 5th pint, usually between 3-4 is the sweet spot, otherwise you end up making 4 comics in a row about sh*****g yourself. Trust me on this one.”
We were wondering what Jeremie hopes for his audience to take away from his artwork.
He wrote: “Since my sense of humor is pretty dumb and absurd, there’s not much to take away from my comics. If your takeaway is ‘God that’s stupid,’ then I would consider my mission accomplished. If you thought, ‘Wow, this guy does not know how to draw hands,’ then we’re on the same page. And if you thought ‘I could eat a whole family-size bag of Doritos right now,’ then you’re probably me, or someone whom I highly respect.”
Lastly, Jeremie added: “All joking aside, I do appreciate anyone that takes the time to read my poor attempts at making webcomics. And if by chance you did enjoy my work, then take solace in knowing you have the same sense of humor as an intoxicated programmer, and I love you for that.”