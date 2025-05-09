ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a fan of fairly offbeat humor, you are in for a treat!

Goblin Mode Comics doesn’t hold back when it comes to funny twists and clever punchlines. Even though Jeremie, the artist behind it, told us that they aren't that good—and even changed his comic name from “Just OK Comics” to simply “Just OK”—we disagree, as it always hits the funny bone just right.

By day, Jeremie works as a programmer, and by night, he channels his daily observations and ideas into delightfully weird and witty comics for the world to enjoy. He also shares hilarious bonus panels, which you can find on his Instagram if you're curious to see more.

To learn more about Jeremie and his comics, check out the full (and very entertaining) interview below.

More info: Instagram