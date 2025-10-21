ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have been there. One minute you're watching an informative how-to video. Next thing, it's 2am and you're engrossed in a documentary about the world's largest tomato.

If you're prone to going down the YouTube rabbit hole, you might have noticed that sometimes, the real entertainment lies in the comments section. And not the actual video. It's a digital playground, or circus, where wannabe-comedians, philosophers and trolls gather to roast, reminisce or turn a serious topic into an unintentional comedy show.

From perfectly timed one-liners, to witty observations, Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best comments spotted on the platform. So if you need a laugh that feels totally unscripted, keep scrolling. Below, lies proof that sometimes, the audience really does steal the show.

#1

Two young men resembling 80s style Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy with a popular hilarious YouTube comment shown below.

literallynoone5545 Report

YouTube changed the game when it burst onto the scenes in 2005. The platform was registered on Valentines Day that year and officially launched a few months later, in December. The founders were three former employees of the American e-commerce company PayPal.

Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim suspected that ordinary people might enjoy sharing their “home videos” with the public. But they probably could never have anticipated just how successful and lucrative YouTube would go on to become.

According to SEMrush statistics, the video sharing platform experienced a 4.9% growth rate in 2021. By 2022, the number of YouTube viewers had reached 210 million - in the U.S. alone. And it's just continued to grow. Globally, YouTube’s users are expected to reach 2.85 billion in 2025.
    #2

    Young man making a funny face in a video with a hilarious YouTube comment about Disney princes below.

    RefleXzylo Report

    #3

    Man singing into a microphone with funny YouTube comment about waking up early using a song as alarm clock.

    c0nf Report

    millennialkid avatar
    Chicken Nugget
    Chicken Nugget
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks for drawing the big red circle, I wouldn't have seen the comment without it

    Ordinary people have become overnight celebrities thanks to YouTube's success. People like MrBeast who, as of October 2025, had a cool 446 million subscribers. His real name is James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson. And his net worth is approximately $2.6 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Not bad at all for a 27-year-old.

    Not only is he laughing all the way to the bank. But he's reportedly even planning to open his own bank. Donaldson applied to register the trademark "MrBeast Financial" on 13 October 2025. The trademark application lists plans for a “mobile app and online services for a range of banking, financial advisory, crypto exchange, and other services.”

    #4

    Two women podcasting with microphones while a hilarious YouTube comment about birds flying backwards is shown below.

    Window638 Report

    #5

    Man with glasses in a YouTube video screenshot showing hilarious YouTube comments that were better than the video.

    PasDad Report

    #6

    Police officer smiling while holding a phone, paired with a humorous YouTube comment about her dedication to crime solving.

    reddit.com Report

    If you've ever wondered what the very first YouTube video was, here you go... Titled "Me at the zoo," grainy 19-second-long clip shows YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim at the San Diego Zoo. And he really didn't have much to say except, "Alright, so here we are in front of the, uh, elephants. And the cool thing about these guys is that, is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks, and that's, that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say."

    The video marked its 20th anniversary earlier this year, along with the platform, and it shows just how far the YouTube has come.

    #7

    Young man on TV show with overlay of a hilarious YouTube comment referencing the word lacrosse in humor context

    bradrufc Report

    #8

    Young man reacting to a hilarious YouTube comment in a casual indoor setting with brown walls.

    Sleese-is-obese Report

    #9

    Young man reacting in a video with a funny YouTube comment about wolverine's redneck cousin wombat below.

    FilthyRascals Report

    That first grainy YouTube video is a far cry from a lot of the stuff we see on the platform today. Take MrBeast's productions for example. He revealed earlier this year that his his next video cost $4 million and took over a year to make. Many of his other videos come in with a similar, hefty production price tag.

    #10

    YouTube comment reading if idiots could fly, TikTok would be an airport, illustrating hilarious YouTube comments engaging viewers.

    ttttaaatttooo Report

    #11

    Young woman in a video paused at 7:46 with a humorous YouTube comment about Emily being bad in a contest.

    Therealdonalstrump Report

    #12

    Man wearing glasses holding a video game box in a retro game room, paired with hilarious YouTube comments screenshot.

    Facebook Report

    Beast Industries has reportedly "had three years of losses, including more than $110 million in 2024," according to Bloomberg. The outlet noted that Donaldson spends $3 million - $4 million on each YouTube video. So it would seem that being the most popular YouTuber in the world doesn’t come cheap.

    #13

    Man with long hair and beard shown above a humorous YouTube comment in a popular hilarious YouTube comments thread.

    CringeOrDie Report

    #14

    Man with tattoos and long hair in a casual room setting featuring hilarious YouTube comments better than the video.

    ItsOriginalUsername Report

    #15

    Actor Jeff Goldblum on a talk show with a humorous YouTube comment about cats in the video comments section.

    alenvg_2000 Report

    #16

    Screenshot of YouTube comments showing a sarcastic debate about hospital bills and race in a humorous exchange.

    KWAKZ4 Report

    #17

    YouTube comment humor on The Godfather image comparing character to ice cream with many likes.

    Sky-lander Report

    #18

    YouTube comment humor with a viewer excitedly responding to a sleep aid video within seconds of play.

    Seinil Report

    #19

    Young man with messy hair smiling in a video screenshot featuring hilarious YouTube comments and reactions.

    Smiles4YouRawrX3 Report

    #20

    Man in colorful outfit walking outdoors with hilarious YouTube comments visible in the video screenshot.

    f1l00 Report

    #21

    YouTube comment humor about Jeffree Star with many likes and replies, showcasing hilarious YouTube comments.

    YeetusFeetusDeeletus Report

    #22

    YouTube screenshot showing a funny comment with thousands of likes in the hilarious YouTube comments section.

    Rondam_back_gril Report

    #23

    YouTube comment humor about Power Rangers yelling their colors with many likes and replies.

    JahJustChillin Report

    #24

    Young person with long hair in a grey hoodie featured in hilarious YouTube comments that were better than the video.

    martin191234 Report

    #25

    Man in glasses and brown shirt reading hilarious YouTube comments that are better than the video on a screen.

    dursodanielj Report

    #26

    Man in a cap and vest smiling next to a funny YouTube comment with flames symbolizing hilarious YouTube comments.

    sawstrike Report

    #27

    YouTube comment humor about surgery, illustrating hilarious YouTube comments that were better than the video itself.

    BadgerDaBurger Report

    #28

    YouTube comment humor about a mechanic’s WWII record with 14K likes and 307 replies on a popular video thread

    Nugget11407 Report

    #29

    Man with long hair and mustache in a dark room with visible YouTube comments showing hilarious statements.

    Lurper_Supper Report

    #30

    Funny YouTube comment praising bowling skills shown with a hand gesture on a paved outdoor path.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    Yellow LEGO piece shaped into the word LOL, with a popular hilarious YouTube comment below it.

    youtubecommentssection Report

    #32

    YouTube comment joking about a sketchy looking man under a hand-drawn video with 228K comments.

    webbslinger_0 Report

    #33

    Man in a blue suit and sunglasses performing on stage with funny YouTube comments displayed below the video.

    youtubecommentssection Report

    #34

    YouTuber RiceGum making a gesture with 13K likes on a hilarious YouTube comment breaking stereotypes.

    ElsaCodewea Report

    #35

    Man in denim shirt making a funny face above hilarious YouTube comments showing witty viewer remarks.

    LadybugSheep Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like someone commented on YT that he's quickly becoming as universally liked as Keanu Reeves. And I agree.

    #36

    YouTube comment humor with a muscular man compared to Jimmy Neutron, highlighting hilarious YouTube comments trending online.

    shawnpablo Report

    #37

    Woman with blonde hair in a video frame above a hilarious YouTube comment highlighting witty user reactions.

    globnam Report

    #38

    Comedian Pete Davidson performing on stage with a hilarious YouTube comment visible below the video frame.

    Sonik7471 Report

    #39

    Group of young musicians playing instruments in a room with hilarious YouTube comments visible below the video.

    BQjesuEM Report

    #40

    Three men sitting at a colorful table reading hilarious YouTube comments better than the video.

    PurpleDeadmau5Fan Report

    #41

    Elderly man with frizzy white hair and glasses captured in a video with a hilarious YouTube comment displayed below.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    YouTube video showing KSI with 154K likes and 74K hilarious comments outperforming the video content.

    phoexnixfunjpr Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes the comments are just better than the content.

    #43

    Dog standing by a bed with a hilarious YouTube comment asking about the breed in funny video comments.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    YouTube comment humor with 3.4K likes showing hilarious remarks better than the video itself.

    wafflemaker117 Report

    #45

    YouTube comment humor about waking up before the alarm to turn it off, showcasing hilarious viewer reactions.

    Almighty_Pleb Report

    #46

    Man playing double bass with a hilarious YouTube comment comparing bassist to an ogre hunter from Shrek.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Crab holding a curly fry with funny YouTube comment about eating alone and pretending to share a meal.

    dr3dnought Report

    #48

    Hilarious YouTube comment about a creepy spider-like Thomas the Tank Engine figure with many likes and replies.

    MaximusAlbertTroy Report

    #49

    YouTube screenshot showing humorous comments discussing political systems with likes and dislikes icons.

    ginpanse Report

    #50

    YouTube comment humor comparing a talk show host to Morlock creatures from a 2002 sci-fi movie.

    deatmeet Report

    #51

    Young woman reacting to hilarious YouTube comments about teeth, showcasing funny replies better than the video itself.

    bingbonglane3285 Report

    #52

    Woman in a plaid shirt laughing at hilarious YouTube comments that were better than the video in a casual interview setting.

    SlowBro_09 Report

    #53

    Stand-up comedian performing on stage with a microphone and hilarious YouTube comments visible below.

    OscarBars Report

    #54

    Person in purple shirt speaking in a video with a hilarious YouTube comment about cyclops eye surgery below.

    ManavMishra07 Report

    #55

    Smiling young man with green hair in a camo tank top, illustrating hilarious YouTube comments better than the video.

    Dibzo Report

    #56

    Man with messy hair being interviewed in a donut shop paired with a hilarious YouTube comment screenshot.

    iluvdoingstuff Report

    #57

    YouTuber with glasses analyzing album covers with hilarious YouTube comments visible in the screenshot below.

    Billy_Bob2332 Report

    #58

    YouTube video showing Disney Snow White title with hilarious top comment and 1.2 lakh likes displayed

    Tanmay_33 Report

    #59

    Man in worn black suit and red plaid shirt shown above hilarious YouTube comments about video content.

    Cevansj Report

    #60

    YouTube comment humor showing a witty remark about checking if a sweater sweats, highlighting funny online interactions.

    notprogame Report

    #61

    Young man in a black shirt recording a video with a microphone, showcasing hilarious YouTube comments in the background.

    MasterOfGames123 Report

    #62

    Podcast host wearing headphones and speaking into microphone with hilarious YouTube comments visible below the video.

    BoogieBack Report

    #63

    Man in red sweater sitting on chair above a funny YouTube comment, illustrating hilarious YouTube comments.

    Xxhusky69420xX Report

    #64

    Young man holding a blue microphone, with a humorous YouTube comment about a bowling pin mustache visible below the video.

    longhairedthrowawa Report

    #65

    Funny YouTube comment comparing brain smoothness to a polished silicon sphere used to redefine the kilogram.

    TheNightFox24 Report

    #66

    Man eating spicy fried chicken in mukbang video with hilarious YouTube comments visible below the screen.

    hetgr8 Report

    #67

    YouTube comment humor about hearing oneself in recordings, humorously comparing brain to playdoh and boiled egg.

    VoluptuousLoaf Report

    #68

    YouTube comment saying Starts at 00:00 with likes and replies, showing hilarious YouTube comments better than the video.

    oFIoofy Report

    #69

    Two people in a kitchen with open cabinets above, alongside hilarious YouTube comments visible on-screen.

    mmmcuz Report

    #70

    Man demonstrating gun shooting watermelons outdoors with hilarious YouTube comments shown below the video screen.

    badesch Report

    #71

    Man smirking in a video with a hilarious YouTube comment about his head shape shown below the frame.

    AintMarshalBanana Report

    #72

    A man in a parking lot with a humorous YouTube comment highlighting hilarious YouTube comments better than the video.

    sluttybeautie Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a hilarious YouTube comment saying Hi under a video about the new Galaxy Note phone.

    spedoree Report

    #74

    Hilarious YouTube comments exchange with playful question and witty reply on a video comment section.

    ChickenGoldie Report

    #75

    Man pointing to his eyebrows in a YouTube video with a funny comment about eyebrows in the comments section.

    MzaidM Report

    #76

    YouTube comment humor with a person wearing a blue hat and orange shirt in front of a red sports car.

    anon1122334455612 Report

    #77

    Jimmy Fallon hosting a late night show with hilarious YouTube comments highlighted below the video screen.

    DogfishCriminal Report

    #78

    Woman playing harmonica on YouTube video with a hilarious comment explaining she has no harmonica and a test tomorrow.

    l0lip0p26 Report

    #79

    YouTube comments debate flat earth with humorous replies in a screenshot of hilarious YouTube comments.

    TheRealCodeGD Report

    #80

    Man speaking into microphone during a video with hilarious YouTube comments shown below the screen in a comment section.

    todellagi Report

    #81

    Man in gym with barbell weights behind, featured in hilarious YouTube comment about humans and default skin.

    cannedthoughts Report

    #82

    Minecraft movie teaser with a llama character and a YouTube comment section showing hilarious comments below the video.

    Ok_Standard_5689 Report

    #83

    Woman smiling on a talk show with a hilarious YouTube comment about her as a goblin banker in Harry Potter movies.

    Astro_Dior Report

