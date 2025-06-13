ADVERTISEMENT

‘Brain Fondle’ (also known as ‘Fairly Good Comics’ or simply ‘The Ward Brothers’ — artists Eddie and James Ward) continues to create hilariously absurd comics that you might find oddly relatable.

This creative duo doesn’t just express themselves through comics — they also work on other creative projects, including short films, comedy pilots, radio sketches, and funny greeting cards. What ties it all together is their undeniably sharp sense of humor. So scroll down and see what these multi-talented creators have cooked up since their last post.

More info: Instagram | thewardbrothers.co.uk | Facebook | x.com