‘Brain Fondle’ (also known as ‘Fairly Good Comics’ or simply ‘The Ward Brothers’ — artists Eddie and James Ward) continues to create hilariously absurd comics that you might find oddly relatable.

This creative duo doesn’t just express themselves through comics — they also work on other creative projects, including short films, comedy pilots, radio sketches, and funny greeting cards. What ties it all together is their undeniably sharp sense of humor. So scroll down and see what these multi-talented creators have cooked up since their last post.

More info: Instagram | thewardbrothers.co.uk | Facebook | x.com

#1

Cartoon by Ward Brothers showing a frustrated family at airport with child crying, contrasted with beach vacation scene on screen.

brainfondle Report

    #2

    Woman awkwardly avoiding eye contact at a self checkout in a hilariously inappropriate comic by The Ward Brothers.

    brainfondle Report

    #3

    A comic by The Ward Brothers showing a woman and daughter shopping with humorous unexpected twist scene.

    brainfondle Report

    #4

    Baby growing into old man holding signs with months old ages, captured in a hilarious inappropriate comic by the Ward Brothers.

    brainfondle Report

    #5

    Gorilla cartoon by the Ward Brothers opening a window to stop a helicopter in a hilariously inappropriate comic.

    brainfondle Report

    #6

    Comic by The Ward Brothers showing a humorous scene with a children’s ride and a mother reacting to a wet child.

    brainfondle Report

    #7

    Comic showing a real estate agent humorously selling a tiny underground space to a couple, featuring inappropriate comic humor.

    brainfondle Report

    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Yeah pretty much the Netherlands these days , a 50 sqm house will cost you 300K to 400K , impossible for first time home buyers to cough up

    #8

    Pirate-themed inappropriate comic by The Ward Brothers showing a humorous shipwreck and coffee joke on deck.

    brainfondle Report

    #9

    Man in inappropriate comic by the Ward Brothers accidentally wakes partner by moving pillows before bed.

    brainfondle Report

    #10

    Comic by The Ward Brothers showing a gym scene with people exercising and awkward social interactions in a workout setting.

    brainfondle Report

    #11

    Comic strip by The Ward Brothers showing parents repeatedly asking a child to smile for awkward family photos at a playground.

    brainfondle Report

    #12

    Two men in a comic about a smartwatch with fitness tracking and Uber Eats notification, from Ward Brothers comics.

    brainfondle Report

    #13

    Medieval archers in a comic by the Ward Brothers, humorously depicting a battle with modern social media trolling.

    brainfondle Report

    #14

    Two robots waiting in a park meet a small robot arriving late, from hilariously inappropriate comics by Ward Brothers.

    brainfondle Report

    #15

    Comic panels showing the three wise men with gifts and Santa Claus visiting baby Jesus in a humorous inappropriate comic style.

    brainfondle Report

