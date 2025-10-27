ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of effervescent wonders, little random and amusing moments that come and go like leaves in fall. However, through the magic of the internet, we can not only save and share our own stories, but we have literally thousands of similar moments from others to scroll through on a rainy day.

So we’ve gathered hilarious, relatable and sometimes just downright dumb posts from X (formerly Twitter) to help you chuckle a bit this week. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1

Funny tweet showing a fogged mirror drawing of a dog's face, illustrating hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

Aswang_Monkey Report

    #2

    Tweet showing a wrist with cat scratches, shared in a collection of hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    bored2die Report

    #3

    Tweet about a niece trying to yank out her teeth after receiving $40 from the tooth fairy, part of hilarious tweets people share.

    NotLordJerms Report

    #4

    Funny tweet about stomach gas shared on social media with thousands of reactions showing hilarious tweets people shared.

    xxldubem Report

    #5

    Tweet showing two fridge arrangements with few items, humorously asking which has more feng shui, part of hilarious tweets shared online.

    vanhaley_yt Report

    #6

    Tweet about owning a kitten for the first time, humorously sharing a relatable pet experience in hilarious tweets.

    damnitmadeline Report

    #7

    Empty unfurnished room with a pepperoni pizza box and a bottle of Diet Coke, showcasing hilarious tweets people shared.

    ortizvisualz Report

    #8

    Tweet with humorous exchange about missed doorbell visit, showcasing hilarious tweets shared widely on social media.

    trademarkedash Report

    #9

    Tweet showing a GPS map with a car icon stuck in the River Thames, a hilarious tweet shared online.

    NoContextBrits Report

    #10

    A hilarious tweet about skipping YouTube ads shared on social media with many likes and replies.

    ResilienceX3 Report

    #11

    Funny tweet about dish soap’s cleaning power demonstrated on a duck, shared in a popular tweet thread.

    KylePlantEmoji Report

    kennethmccartney avatar
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a professional window cleaner, dawn is the best. (Windex only for spot checks).

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Funny tweet showing a phone lock screen with colorful fish and a text notification saying your dad is gone.

    jennifersnudes Report

    #13

    Tweet from user Crying Orc humorously stating job stress with low pay, part of hilarious tweets people shared online.

    orc1917 Report

    #14

    Tweet showing a funny email from a child learning to type, shared in a collection of hilarious tweets for laughs.

    IvanaDGreco Report

    #15

    Tweet showing a funny exchange about seeing a fox on the way to work in a collection of hilarious tweets shared online.

    ChrisPinnock1 Report

    #16

    Funny tweet about someone discovering a garlic planting hack and joking about inventing agriculture.

    50FirstTates Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are going to discover garlic all over the backyard if they are not careful.

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Convertible car with headrest cushions resembling five bald heads, a funny tweet shared for hilarious tweets SEO.

    Whotfismick Report

    #18

    Tweet from National Park Service advising to visit less crowded areas to avoid crowds, featured in hilarious tweets shared online.

    NatlParkService Report

    #19

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about living with an iguana and thermostat temperature humor shared on social media.

    Spanish_Techno Report

    #20

    Tweet showing a person being chased and knocked down by geese on a campus lawn, shared in hilarious tweets collection.

    BantshireUni Report

    #21

    Tweet humorously questioning the meaning of the Oral B brand name, shared in a funny viral tweet.

    ivymede Report

    #22

    Tweet by marc humorously questioning if protein wants to be in all these things, part of hilarious tweets people share.

    msnetik Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course it does. Otherwise, it wouldn't be in all these things.

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Alt text: A hilarious tweet about a fast-moving relationship shared on social media, highlighting funny and relatable moments.

    Adashaa_ Report

    #24

    Tweet showing a child running on a street at night with a playful caption, shared among hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    seanjetravers Report

    #25

    Close-up of two brown eyes with a caption humorously questioning the accuracy of brown eye color on legal documents, shared in hilarious tweets.

    CNviolations Report

    #26

    Tweet about parking app frustration with a darkly humorous tone, shared among hilarious tweets that people couldn’t help but share.

    itsqail Report

    #27

    Three horror dolls sitting together with a funny tweet about friends shared on social media humor tweets.

    worldchvmpion Report

    #28

    Hilarious tweets showing coleslaw popsicles with colorful cabbage and carrot bits on a black plate in a summer setting

    ced_jayy Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On one hand, they look cool and refreshing. On the other hand, eewwww!

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Hand holding a wild apple with blood red flesh, shown in two photos, featured in hilarious tweets shared online.

    moniza_hossain Report

    #30

    Funny tweet exchange showing a conversation where one person avoids talking, highlighting hilarious tweets shared online.

    GemsOfReplies Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about racism and acne with crying emojis, part of funny tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    sonohoor Report

    #32

    Tweet text about a girl reluctantly leaving a cozy bed, shared in a collection of hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    ppyowna Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about a random man planning to compliment a woman’s smile, shared on social media.

    prettycritical Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It will make her happy to biotch slap you!

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Dog on a leash under a picnic table next to a coffee cup, part of hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    our_jesse Report

    #35

    Funny tweet showing a framed US passport as a humorous way to avoid losing it shared on social media.

    zo1oft Report

    #36

    Tweet humor about people sharing random photos like sandwiches, capturing hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    Slime0sama Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about people asking "can I call you," shared on social media with high engagement.

    2Choker Report

    #38

    Open notebook with the word mad written on a page, alongside a white pen on a black desk surface.

    FilledwithUrine Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a comprehensive declaration of your feelings on 5-9-25. Mark Twain could not have said it better.

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Tweet by Henpecked Hal humorously explaining why his son’s best friend skips talking and goes straight to karate in kindergarten.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #40

    Tweet showing a funny Microsoft Teams meeting icon with a cursor pointing at the take control button in a hilarious tweet.

    uwantmetoiwill Report

    #41

    Frozen Pepe meme covered in snow with crossed arms, representing hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    97Vercetti Report

    #42

    Two photos of a young boy buried in corn kernels with another person smiling, featured in hilarious tweets shared online.

    SpunkityBall Report

    #43

    Tweet showing a person dressed like Paddington Bear in a Matrix-style outfit, shared in hilarious tweets collection.

    baddanadanabad Report

    #44

    Black and white fluffy cat with wide eyes featured in hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share online.

    UncleDuke1969 Report

    #45

    Cat sitting on a computer mouse next to a keyboard with a funny Discord conversation, showcasing hilarious tweets shared online.

    brellavis Report

    #46

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about fortune cookies, shared by carter hambley with high engagement on social media.

    carterhambley Report

    #47

    Tweet showing creative use of a baseball cap to hold a phone, illustrating hilarious tweets shared by people on social media.

    ihatethiskid Report

    #48

    Tweet from user denz humorously questioning how lawyers don’t cry when arguing, shared among hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    celebes_a Report

    #49

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous tweet with high engagement from hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    devincumguy Report

    #50

    View of brown shoes, pants, and a red tie on a sidewalk, representing hilarious tweets people shared online.

    g4ys0n Report

    #51

    Monkey wearing glasses typing on a computer, humorously depicting a relatable tech fail in hilarious tweets shared online.

    dadjokesKE Report

    #52

    Tweet on trying to spend less time on phone to enjoy childhood hobby of watching TV, part of hilarious tweets shared online.

    speeeena Report

    #53

    Hilarious tweet showing a complex cube made of cotton swabs shared by a user after taking a caffeine pill.

    C0WB0YBLUES Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is impressive. And it only took an hour? (taking notes)

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Tweet showing a humorous internship application question about recent trauma, featured in hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    iamAnant007 Report

    #55

    Tweet showing a humorous email asking a teacher to stop lowering grades, shared in hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    _Doodster Report

    #56

    Tweet showing a humorous plate with unusual food items resembling cartoon stray cat meals from hilarious tweets shared online.

    mgmtarham Report

    #57

    Tweet showing Zoom office building with palm trees and traffic lights, shared among hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    brianne2k Report

    #58

    Funny tweet showing burnt footprints on a doorstep after a mailman triggered a boobytrap, capturing hilarious social media humor.

    gregthesorcerer Report

    #59

    Tweet showing a humorous mix-up where a dog photo was sent instead of a driver's license for library membership, highlighting hilarious tweets.

    KevinMichie Report

    #60

    Hilarious tweets showing a man peeking through white fabric with various playful and serious expressions.

    Pr6mium Report

    #61

    Tweet showing a humorous memory about a wedding video zooming in on a plate of ham from hilarious tweets collection.

    sophie_gadd Report

    #62

    Cat lying on carpet staring at a sparkling water bottle, shared in hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    equine__dentist Report

    #63

    Inside a train carriage, a man plugs in a big old fashioned lamp creating a hilarious moment shared on tweets.

    Andy_Wheatley Report

    #64

    Hand holding a neatly presented food delivery bag on stairs, shared in hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    airisphobic Report

    #65

    Close-up of a pie slice and coffee cup on a plate, highlighting funny tweets with hilarious content people love to share.

    JoestarJokic Report

    #66

    Tweet humorously describes spending $2,375 on a card, capturing hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share online.

    amishestrogen Report

    #67

    Tweet about dog swallowing and recovering $220 cash, showcasing one of the most hilarious tweets people shared online.

    ClayWuki Report

    #68

    Tweet humor about therapists and session fees, shared widely as one of the funniest tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    Liamjsm Report

    #69

    Hand holding a dirty, broken Wii Sports Resort game disc with plants growing on it, shared in hilarious tweets.

    dinosaurs1969 Report

    #70

    Close-up of heavily spiced triangular chip held by hand, featured in hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    desusnice Report

    #71

    Tweet showing a fried fish fillet with lemon and sauce on a plate, shared among hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    Zer0DarkFlirty1 Report

    #72

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet expressing frustration about saving money for a rainy day and it immediately raining.

    missvirgoatt Report

    #73

    Tweet reading nobody calls you old more than people 2 years younger, shown as part of hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    ira_xu Report

    #74

    Funny Twitter conversation showing a humorous text with a margarita can emoji in a popular tweet shared online.

    svintnobody Report

    #75

    Funny tweet about blaming McDonalds for forgetting a baby’s hashbrown, shared online with thousands of likes.

    stephszn__ Report

    #76

    Tweet humor with emojis debating if orange is a joke, referencing a fun fact about blueberries and color in hilarious tweets.

    MaDhlomo_ Report

    #77

    Tweet humor about the DMV and a 3rd grade report card with 10.7K likes, shared as a hilarious tweet.

    Kica333 Report

    #78

    Tweet showing Squidward from SpongeBob looking tired and unmotivated, fitting hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share theme.

    Whotfismick Report

    #79

    Hilarious tweet about friends naming every state capital and African country shared on social media platform.

    mindyisser Report

    #80

    Tweet about a parent trying to find a movie to make their child cry, shared in hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.

    Talk_2_Em_Chris Report

    #81

    Two beverage cans, Coke and La Colombe latte, placed closely together inside an office fridge, highlighting funny tweets shared online.

    aallleeexxxxxx1 Report

    #82

    Tweet showing a funny moment of getting jeans caught on a door handle, part of hilarious tweets people share online.

    hashjenni Report

    #83

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a secret Instagram rating onion rings, showcasing hilarious tweets people share online.

    INDIEWASHERE Report

    #84

    Side-by-side photos of suburban streets with blue skies shared in hilarious tweets people couldn’t help but share.