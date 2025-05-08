Get ready to explore Parzival comics—lighthearted stories filled with humor, friendship, and childlike wonder.

The artist behind them shared that he enjoys watching people shed their adult exteriors and rediscover their childlike selves. These are the moments he wants to share with the world, so the artist began illustrating what he deems joyful and fun moments—nothing too serious!

Before diving into the world of comics, Parzival created animations on YouTube, which helped to develop skills useful for comic work. It’s no wonder his style looks both professional and fun right from the get-go, even though he’s only been making them for just over a year.

#1

Lighthearted and relatable comic by Parzival showing a stressed character blaming dehydration under an imminent deadline.

parzivalcomics Report

Bored Panda had the pleasure of getting in contact with Parzival to learn more about him and his comics.

First of all, Parzival shared more about his background.

“I’m just a guy from England who draws comics for fun. I’ve been making them for about 1.5 years now, fitting drawing in around my other commitments. It all started when I discovered Pokémon, Digimon, and subsequently, anime as a kid. It blew my little mind, and I’ve not been the same since. I studied graphic design at university, but deep down I always knew it was illustration that I loved. I’m very glad to be pursuing it now!”
    #2

    Comic strip showing a relatable shopping experience with unexpected store assistance in a lighthearted and funny style.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #3

    Comic panels showing a gamer imagining a heroic fantasy while playing, then frustratedly yelling at the game screen.

    parzivalcomics Report

    We were curious to know what drew Parzival to the world of comics, to which he replied: “As a young kid, I devoured a weekly English comic called the Beano. I would bring big stacks of them into the toilet, and read them until my legs went numb. Since then, I got into manga and anime. I think Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball) and Oda (One Piece) have had a large influence on my style, and Luffy and Goku are big personal inspirations! Bryan Lee O’Malley (Scott Pilgrim) is also an aesthetic influence. Shen Comix is probably my favourite online comic creator. He’s got such keen observations, and tight punchlines. Full of admiration for him.

    Before I was making comics, I was making animations on YouTube, which helped me develop many of the skills I use now. It’s funny, you start with one character and an idea, and slowly a world starts forming around him. Suddenly you find yourself with a whole cast of characters, and a pet goose!”

    #4

    Comic strip showing lighthearted and relatable moments of drawing practice by Parzival, highlighting humor and creativity.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #5

    Tech support comic strip by Parzival showing humorous and relatable moments of troubleshooting with technology.

    parzivalcomics Report

    We already mentioned what moments inspire Parzival to create, but here he expanded on that.

    “I like to share beautiful little moments with people. My ‘Hide and Seek’ comic resonated with so many people, which was so cool to see! I’d noticed, as I would often suggest playing hide and seek at parties, the people would immediately drop their adult facade and start running around like excited children as soon as you started counting down. It’s the joy and humour I found in observing these moments that I wanted to share with everyone else!”

    #6

    Comic strip by Parzival showing lighthearted and relatable moments between roommates and a pet goose.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #7

    Comic strip showing contrasting morning moods with lighthearted and hilariously relatable characters by Parzival.

    parzivalcomics Report

    Parzival also shared a bit of a sneak peek into his creative process: “I start by trying to think up as many ideas as possible, and then I choose the least bad idea from that list. Sometimes I will start working with an idea I don’t like, but as I start sketching it out, I find that funny things start popping out. Often I find that comics that I didn’t think were particularly special end up really resonating with people—you can never tell!

    Once I’ve got some sketches I like, I upload them to my computer, and start on line art and colouring. The process probably takes about 5+ hours, depending on how complex the panels are, or how important the backgrounds need to be—still developing my environmental skills, but slowly improving!”
    #8

    Comic strip featuring a red character suggesting ramen videos, surrounded by colorful video play buttons, relatable humor.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #9

    Comic strip showing relatable family moments with warm aromas and lighthearted expressions in a cozy home setting.

    parzivalcomics Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Parzival commented: “I enjoy creating visually appealing work, and my desire is that when people see my work, they’re reminded of the fun and beautiful things in their own lives. I believe that good art helps people see beyond the routines and patterns that trap us, and hints at the beauty that’s already there, if we’re paying attention. We all need these reminders! I would be thrilled if my silly little comics could help nudge people to look past the daily grey and engage with the beauty right under their noses!”
    #10

    Comic panels showing two characters humorously reacting to a butterfly and synchronicity, in relatable lighthearted style.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #11

    Comic strip showing a person struggling to stop doomsscrolling with a mischievous devil figure, relatable and lighthearted humor.

    parzivalcomics Report

    Lastly, Parzival added: “You can find my work on Instagram and Twitter, and my subreddit. I plan to start posting regularly again soon, with some interesting new directions. Sending the gang off on little adventures in strange worlds. Thank you to everyone who’s come along on the ride so far!”
    #12

    Comic strip showing a lighthearted and relatable moment about dealing with loose change and coin collecting.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #13

    Comic strip showing lighthearted and relatable characters discussing their badass fantasy avatars and costumes.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #14

    Comic strip by Parzival showing two characters humorously struggling with a windy walk, a lighthearted relatable moment.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #15

    Relatable comic strip showing a person battling cravings and guilt over making a mug cake late at night.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #16

    Relatable comic showing a character waking up, brewing coffee, reading, then angrily reacting to annoying morning radio.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #17

    Two characters play cards in a relatable comic strip showing a playful trap and funny game moment.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #18

    Comic panels showing a lighthearted, relatable scene of two characters sneezing and saying bless you in a humorous way.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #19

    Comic strip showing lighthearted and relatable workout training scenes with exaggerated muscle efforts and humor.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #20

    Two people sitting on park steps with a goose stealing a drink in a lighthearted and relatable comic style.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #21

    Four-panel lighthearted and hilarious comic by Parzival showing friends debating cereal and blushing with relatable humor.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #22

    Comic of a frustrated character trying to shoo a buzzing fly, featured in relatable and lighthearted comics by Parzival.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #23

    Four-panel relatable comic by Parzival showing a playful prank and friends sharing a lighthearted moment.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #24

    Comic strip showing two friends reminiscing, featuring lighthearted and relatable moments in a casual conversation.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #25

    Four-panel comic by Parzival showing friends struggling to take a lighthearted and relatable group selfie at the beach.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #26

    Comic about relatable hunger moments and food cravings, showing a character feeling starving but finding only ingredients.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #27

    Relatable comic by Parzival showing a man greeted by cheerful characters at a window in a lighthearted scene.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #28

    Comic strip showing an artist excited to use a new brush pen for intense scribbling in relatable lighthearted comics.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #29

    Lighthearted and relatable comic by Parzival showing a character humorously interacting with their food.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #30

    Comic strip showing lighthearted and relatable moments of motivation and binge-watching to brighten your day.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #31

    Comic strip showing a character humorously struggling with lotion, highlighting relatable moments in lighthearted comics.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #32

    Comic strip showing friends and a goose debating funny pet names while playing video games, lighthearted and relatable humor.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #33

    Comic strip showing characters humorously discussing a snug new fleece jacket in relatable lighthearted moments.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #34

    Comic strip featuring relatable characters in a humorous situation, part of lighthearted and hilarious comics collection.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #35

    Comic strip showing two characters humorously dealing with a goose following them, featured in relatable comics by Parzival.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #36

    Lighthearted comic showing a woman struggling with Christmas spirit and decorating, from relatable comics by Parzival.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #37

    Comic strip showing characters in a pool imagining a shark attack, featuring lighthearted and relatable humor by Parzival comics.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #38

    Comic strip showing relatable and lighthearted moments of a girl on a train, highlighting amusing everyday thoughts and boredom.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #39

    Lighthearted and hilariously relatable comic by Parzival showing characters debating drinking coffee with too much sugar.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #40

    Four-panel comic of friends playing Risk game, showcasing relatable and lighthearted moments in a casual setting.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #41

    Comic panel of a relatable character dealing with household chores in a lighthearted and humorous style by Parzival.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #42

    Comic panels showing lighthearted and hilariously relatable moments at a wedding by Parzival comics.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #43

    Two characters on a hike showing lighthearted and relatable moments of low stamina and exhaustion in a comic style.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #44

    Comic strip by Parzival showing a character humorously balancing life and work balls in a relatable lighthearted scene.

    parzivalcomics Report

    #45

    Relatable comic strip featuring humorous repetitive dialogue about beans in a lighthearted daily breakfast scene.

    parzivalcomics Report

