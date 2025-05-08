Get ready to explore Parzival comics—lighthearted stories filled with humor, friendship, and childlike wonder.

The artist behind them shared that he enjoys watching people shed their adult exteriors and rediscover their childlike selves. These are the moments he wants to share with the world, so the artist began illustrating what he deems joyful and fun moments—nothing too serious!

Before diving into the world of comics, Parzival created animations on YouTube, which helped to develop skills useful for comic work. It’s no wonder his style looks both professional and fun right from the get-go, even though he’s only been making them for just over a year.

More info: Instagram | x.com