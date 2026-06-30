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Dogs may come in different shapes, sizes, and breeds, but many of their habits are surprisingly universal. Whether it's barking at an invisible threat, treating an expensive shoe as a chew toy, getting hopelessly tangled in a leash, or suddenly sprinting around the house for no apparent reason, even the most devoted owners are often left wondering what goes on inside a dog's mind. These everyday moments of canine logic, or complete lack of it, have become the perfect source material for cartoonist Maria Scrivan.

Known for her expressive illustrations and keen eye for everyday humor, Scrivan has a knack for capturing the quirks that make dogs both endlessly entertaining and instantly recognizable. Her comics celebrate everything from stubborn dachshunds and squirrel chases to exaggerated puppy enthusiasm and the unique way dogs experience the world. She taps into the shared experiences of living with a pet, turning familiar situations into observations that resonate with dog lovers everywhere.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com

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#1

A comic by Maria Scrivan of a woman and her dog sharing emotional support, highlighting the bond if you have a dog.

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Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's why pets put up with our funny ways

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Previously featured on Bored Panda for her lighthearted comics exploring the awkward, funny, and wonderfully absurd moments of everyday life, Scrivan returns with a collection devoted entirely to our four-legged companions. Whether your dog greets every visitor as though they've been away for years or firmly believes that personal space simply doesn't exist, chances are you'll spot your own furry friend somewhere in these comics.
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    #2

    A comic by Maria Scrivan illustrating why dogs make the best Valentines, a familiar sentiment for dog owners.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You had me at "great listener"

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    #3

    A comic by Maria Scrivan featuring a dog writing about barking and tennis balls, a familiar dog perspective.

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    The cartoonist also has exciting news. Her upcoming graphic novel, "Nat Again", the seventh installment in the New York Times bestselling "Nat Enough" series, will be published on September 15, 2026, and is already available for pre-order here.

    The new book follows Nat as she tries to understand why she's the only person not invited to the biggest party of the year. As her imagination sends her down a spiral of self-doubt, overthinking, and worst-case scenarios, she must learn to recognize the "thought traps" she's created before discovering the truth. Fans of both the "Nat Enough" series and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" will find plenty to enjoy in Scrivan's latest story.
    #4

    A comic by Maria Scrivan featuring two dogs by a window, one suggesting barking at nothing, a relatable moment if you have a dog.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doggos love winding up humans - espe3cially at 3 a.m.

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    #5

    A comic by Maria Scrivan with a dog fortune teller seeing good things in another dog's future, a familiar dog scene.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately, the 'tall & handsome stranger' was a part-time dog-catcher

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    #6

    A comic by Maria Scrivan where two dogs discuss which shoes taste best. This dog comic is familiar to dog owners.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I told him to "Shoo" I didn't mean this ...

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    #7

    A Maria Scrivan comic contrasting puppy toys according to humans versus what a dog actually plays with.

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    #8

    A small dog tells a larger dog, acting as a therapist, If You Have A Dog: I think I'm a big dog.

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    #9

    Maria Scrivan comic illustrating Yoga for Dogs, showing various poses like Upward Dog, Downward Dog, Upsidedown Dog, and Squirrel.

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    #10

    A funny Maria Scrivan comic flow chart illustrating a dog's decision-making process for reacting to a squirrel or other scents.

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    #11

    A comic by Maria Scrivan depicting a dog at a computer, pondering email tone and tail wagging. This dog comic is familiar to dog owners.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There should be an emoji for this !

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    #12

    A comic by Maria Scrivan of a dog in a tie at a desk, telling a squirrel outside to cancel its meeting.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Squirrel - "Cancel the rest of the day"

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    #13

    One dog takes a photo of three other dogs, exclaiming If You Have A Dog: Cheese! The bottom panel shows the photo with the dogs asking, Cheese?!?

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    #14

    A dog therapist listens to a brown dog on a couch who states If You Have A Dog: Sometimes I bark at nothing.

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    #15

    A comic by Maria Scrivan showing a dog and a cat creating a password, highlighting familiar pet behaviors.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Two dogs meditate on yoga mats, with one dog explaining the key to meditation is learning to stay, in a Maria Scrivan comic.

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    #17

    Humorous comic by Maria Scrivan of a dog giving a gift box to a cat, then the cat is inside the box.

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't be offended doggo, kitty's happy, so well done :)

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    #18

    A comic by Maria Scrivan featuring a dog couple on a couch; one asks to get comfortable, then removes its collar.

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see the BP censor doesn't always cover up núdíty ...

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    #19

    A comic by Maria Scrivan showing a dachshund demonstrating various yoga poses like upward dog, downward dog, and plank. This dog comic is familiar to dog owners.

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    #20

    A diagram titled If You Have A Dog: Dog Phrenology, illustrating areas of a dog's brain labeled Sniff, Squirrel, Barks, Food, and Nap.

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    #21

    A comic by Maria Scrivan showing two dogs using a third dog as a hot dog warmer. This dog comic is familiar to dog owners.

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    #22

    A cartoon depicting a growth chart with a dog lying down next to a standing dog. If You Have A Dog, this shows a dog's typical growth stages.

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    #23

    A comic by Maria Scrivan showing dogs on Jeopardy, with one dog selecting Squirrel Behavior, familiar if you have a dog.

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    #24

    A comic by Maria Scrivan of a dog checking into a hotel, being asked about bed preference, illustrating a familiar dog situation.

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    #25

    A comic by Maria Scrivan depicting a dog doctor discussing diet with another dog, a familiar dog scenario.

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    #26

    Maria Scrivan comic showing a pie chart of a dog's daily activities, including sleeping and barking.

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    #27

    A comic by Maria Scrivan showing a dog getting its leash tangled around a chair in 5 seconds.

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    #28

    Funny comic by Maria Scrivan of a dog at a desk, answering the phone about another dog tied up.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was just about to use that on the previous cartoon

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    #29

    A comic by Maria Scrivan showing several dogs in party hats watching a countdown on TV for New Year's. This dog comic is familiar to dog owners.

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    #30

    Maria Scrivan comic showing a dog leading a meditation session for other dogs, instructing them to sit then stay.

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    #31

    A comic by Maria Scrivan of two dogs texting each other using emojis of a ball, squirrel, bone, and p**p, common if you have a dog.

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    #32

    A comic by Maria Scrivan depicting a dog training its owner to give treats when it sits, a common scenario if you have a dog.

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    #33

    A comic by Maria Scrivan showing dogs at a lively Yappy Hour, a familiar scene for dog owners.

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    #34

    A comic by Maria Scrivan showing a dog shopping online for dog toys, representing familiar dog experiences.

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    #35

    Maria Scrivan comic: A dog video calls another dog on a computer, humorously asking them to stop licking the screen.

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    #36

    Maria Scrivan comic: A dog at therapy confesses to another dog about running for a ball, even when it is fake thrown.

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    #37

    Maria Scrivan comic: One dog wears a cone, while another dog wears a face mask, comparing their pandemic accessories.

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    #38

    Maria Scrivan comic: Two party hat-wearing dogs celebrate with a birthday cake and balloons, one complimenting the other's age.

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    #39

    Maria Scrivan comic: A squirrel is a dog's secret Santa, presenting a wrapped gift in a snowy forest.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dilemma of knowing what to chase...

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    #40

    A comic by Maria Scrivan shows a dog jumping into a leaf pile, then emerging with a stick, highlighting a dog's favorite part of leaf piles.

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    #41

    A comic by Maria Scrivan where a dog gives a motivational speech about treats to an audience of dogs, a familiar dog behavior.

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    #42

    A comic by Maria Scrivan depicting two dogs, one having shredded a gift receipt, a familiar dog moment.

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