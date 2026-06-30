ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs may come in different shapes, sizes, and breeds, but many of their habits are surprisingly universal. Whether it's barking at an invisible threat, treating an expensive shoe as a chew toy, getting hopelessly tangled in a leash, or suddenly sprinting around the house for no apparent reason, even the most devoted owners are often left wondering what goes on inside a dog's mind. These everyday moments of canine logic, or complete lack of it, have become the perfect source material for cartoonist Maria Scrivan.

Known for her expressive illustrations and keen eye for everyday humor, Scrivan has a knack for capturing the quirks that make dogs both endlessly entertaining and instantly recognizable. Her comics celebrate everything from stubborn dachshunds and squirrel chases to exaggerated puppy enthusiasm and the unique way dogs experience the world. She taps into the shared experiences of living with a pet, turning familiar situations into observations that resonate with dog lovers everywhere.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com