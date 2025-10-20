64 Hilarious And Relatable Memes To Take Your Mind Off How Much Work You Have To Do (New Pics)
If a coworker stops me at the coffee machine and asks how I’m doing, there’s a brief moment where I have to decide how deep my response should be, depending on how well we know each other. Then I follow up with a few sentences I try to make at least somewhat entertaining, so they’re rewarded for taking an interest in me—regardless of how genuine it is.
But online, things are much easier. If someone texts you, there’s no need for eye contact or even words! You can just send a meme and save the effort you’d put into yapping, because chances are someone has already experienced what you're going through and has illustrated it with a spot-on picture/caption combo.
The Instagram account Sarcasm Daily is full of these funny, relatable memes, and scrolling through its feed is almost therapeutic: a reminder that we’re not crazy and that we have a lot more in common than we might think.
And then you both start typing again at the same time, and both stop again at the same time. It's the digital version of when you have to cross someone on the sidewalk and you have to choose whether you cross on the left on the right, and you both end up choosing the same side again and again, creating this weird little dance together.
I think they should give medals to the horses instead of the jockeys. They're doing the real work. And they're the ones getting k****d when they break a leg while doing the difficult tricks they're being forced to make. The jockeys don't run the risk of getting k****d when they make a mistake, so what do they deserve a medal for?