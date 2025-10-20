ADVERTISEMENT

If a coworker stops me at the coffee machine and asks how I’m doing, there’s a brief moment where I have to decide how deep my response should be, depending on how well we know each other. Then I follow up with a few sentences I try to make at least somewhat entertaining, so they’re rewarded for taking an interest in me—regardless of how genuine it is.

But online, things are much easier. If someone texts you, there’s no need for eye contact or even words! You can just send a meme and save the effort you’d put into yapping, because chances are someone has already experienced what you're going through and has illustrated it with a spot-on picture/caption combo.

The Instagram account Sarcasm Daily is full of these funny, relatable memes, and scrolling through its feed is almost therapeutic: a reminder that we’re not crazy and that we have a lot more in common than we might think.

#1

Hand holding a large shredded piece of tire rubber resembling a lost eyelash in a relatable funny meme.

sarcasmx9 Report

    #2

    Man holding phone with confused expression, illustrating a relatable meme about typing messages and work stress relief.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then you both start typing again at the same time, and both stop again at the same time. It's the digital version of when you have to cross someone on the sidewalk and you have to choose whether you cross on the left on the right, and you both end up choosing the same side again and again, creating this weird little dance together.

    #3

    Cartoon fish smiling humorously, illustrating relatable memes to take your mind off how much work you have to do.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #4

    Two empty chairs by the water at night, illustrating relatable memes to take your mind off work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They carried me all day, they deserve a little break.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Tired white dog meme with text about sleep, part of hilarious and relatable memes to distract from work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #6

    Hamster holding a pink wafer in its mouth illustrating relatable stress meme for work in a humorous and lighthearted way.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #7

    Airplane wing with numerous tape patches illustrating hilarious and relatable memes about work stress and frustration.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #8

    Toddler sitting still on a couch looking overwhelmed, representing hilarious and relatable memes about having too much work.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #9

    Cartoon character Plankton wearing large glasses, illustrating relatable and hilarious memes about work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #10

    Relatable meme showing a wide-eyed fish with red eyes and sharp teeth, capturing the mood of hilarious work stress relief.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #11

    Patrick Star meme showing a loading symbol on his head, illustrating relatable work memes about forgetting tasks.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #12

    Relatable work meme showing a tired animated girl saying she’s just trying to make it to Friday to take mind off work.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #13

    Historic portrait of a man with a ruffled collar paired with a relatable meme about forgetting coffee filters for work relief.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hilarious. And that awkward facial expression makes it even better

    #14

    Two sets of images showing hilarious reactions, illustrating relatable memes to take your mind off work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #15

    Packed suitcase overflowing with clothes illustrating a hilarious and relatable meme about having too much work to do.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #16

    Animated donkey with a tired expression in a relatable meme about feeling drained, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #17

    Person’s wrist tightly wrapped with multiple bracelets and a smartwatch, illustrating relatable pain meme.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #18

    Smiling woman wearing many medals with text about overthinking, a relatable meme for hilarious work stress relief.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #19

    Reporter dressed in a grape costume interviewing a boy in a banana suit in a humorous and relatable meme.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #20

    Relatable meme of a small pony with long mane captioned about being built for feed not speed in a humorous setting.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #21

    Cartoon character with curlers crying, illustrating relatable memes about stress and work overwhelm feelings.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #22

    Man in red jacket holding an Olympic bronze medal taking a close-up selfie with a horse, a relatable meme moment.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they should give medals to the horses instead of the jockeys. They're doing the real work. And they're the ones getting k****d when they break a leg while doing the difficult tricks they're being forced to make. The jockeys don't run the risk of getting k****d when they make a mistake, so what do they deserve a medal for?

    #23

    Skeptical SpongeBob meme humor about procrastination, relatable work memes to take your mind off tasks.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #24

    Woman sitting on a car spoiler eating food and drinks, a hilarious and relatable meme about how much work you have to do.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #25

    Funny relatable meme featuring a cat wearing a babushka to lighten work stress and boost mood.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #26

    Fortune cookie on blue-green surface reads you will be hungry again in one hour in relatable work memes style.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #27

    Person wearing multiple eyeglasses chained together on face, illustrating relatable and hilarious memes about work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #28

    Child hugging a golden retriever puppy, relatable meme showing love for pets to take mind off work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #29

    Cute animated character behind bars with caption about work, a relatable meme to take your mind off work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #30

    Blurry hamster showing a shocked expression, illustrating relatable memes about stress and work distractions.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #31

    Woman sleeping next to an arrangement of makeup products shaped like a person in a relatable meme about work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #32

    A monkey with a loading symbol on its face, humorously illustrating relatable memes about having too much work.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #33

    Angry capybara with text about communication and boyfriend, a relatable meme for hilarious and relatable memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #34

    Kermit the Frog meme showing relatable humor about travel and work stress with coins on a bed surface.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #35

    Alt text: relatable meme showing cartoon character choosing to stay in bed instead of socializing, funny work stress relief humor

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #36

    Relatable work memes featuring the Grinch with a funny quote about hating the whole workweek, not just Monday.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #37

    Funny airplane nose opening in four stages with captions laughing harder, relatable memes to ease work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #38

    Cat yawning and sleeping in funny relatable memes about procrastination and work productivity struggles.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #39

    Closed sign due to short staff with a humorous note about hiring taller staff for tacos, relatable work memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #40

    Three monkeys outdoors with one monkey smiling awkwardly, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes about work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #41

    Relatable work memes featuring a tweet about waking up screaming like chickens and dealing with stressful life moments.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #42

    Person with exaggerated large ear listening intently, illustrating a relatable meme about work distractions and attention.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #43

    Meme showing Iceland’s green landscape vs Greenland’s icy terrain, highlighting relatable and hilarious work distractions.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #44

    Animated girl making a pinky promise in a relatable meme from 64 hilarious and relatable memes about work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #45

    Child asleep in bed wearing a Do Not Disturb sign, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes about taking a day off from work.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #46

    Empty school basketball court before and after with colorful paint, illustrating relatable memes to take your mind off work.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #47

    Bag of pure granulated sugar mislabeled with a sugar-free stamp, featured in hilarious and relatable memes about work stress.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cashier: "yes, I know that sugar can't be sugar-free, and your joke that 'it must mean that the sugar is free' is very funny and it totally is not the 398th time I've heard that joke this week 🥱"

    #48

    Cartoon character lying in bed with headphones and phone, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes about having too much work.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #49

    Meme showing a dark and twisted character creating a colorful rainbow to brighten up everyone's day, relatable work memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #50

    Man with self-cut bangs wearing a sleeveless gray shirt, featured in a relatable and hilarious meme about cutting own hair.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #51

    Tired and dehydrated meme with a stressed chip character, perfect for relatable memes about work and daily struggles.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #52

    Close-up of a sleepy cat squinting humorously, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes about struggling to read texts upon waking.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #53

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #54

    Cartoon character making a grimace while eating, reacting to a phone showing how drunk they were last night meme.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #55

    Exhausted cartoon duck with tired eyes illustrating relatable work memes about waking up early on a day off.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #56

    Funny relatable meme showing a cat jumping with paws up, perfect for hilarious and relatable memes about work distractions.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #57

    Relatable meme showing a monkey restarting a song, capturing the feeling of taking your mind off how much work you have to do.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #58

    Container filled with wafer rolls with chocolate cream, relatable meme about no self control, work stress humor, and hilarious memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #59

    Man in bed wearing a bonnet looking annoyed, relatable meme capturing how work stress affects mood in hilarious way.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #60

    A relatable meme showing a person labeled Me holding hands with bad sleeping schedule in a school hallway.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #61

    Funny and relatable memes showing a child making silly faces, perfect for stress relief and work distraction.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #62

    Sad young girl in a pink dress making a hand gesture in a relatable work stress meme about pretending to be okay.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #63

    Muscular man and baby lying in bed with meme text about skipping arm training, a relatable meme for work stress relief.

    sarcasmx9 Report

    #64

    Four cartoon characters showing different relatable tired and annoyed facial expressions in funny work memes.

    sarcasmx9 Report

