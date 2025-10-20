ADVERTISEMENT

If a coworker stops me at the coffee machine and asks how I’m doing, there’s a brief moment where I have to decide how deep my response should be, depending on how well we know each other. Then I follow up with a few sentences I try to make at least somewhat entertaining, so they’re rewarded for taking an interest in me—regardless of how genuine it is.

But online, things are much easier. If someone texts you, there’s no need for eye contact or even words! You can just send a meme and save the effort you’d put into yapping, because chances are someone has already experienced what you're going through and has illustrated it with a spot-on picture/caption combo.

The Instagram account Sarcasm Daily is full of these funny, relatable memes, and scrolling through its feed is almost therapeutic: a reminder that we’re not crazy and that we have a lot more in common than we might think.