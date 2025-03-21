ADVERTISEMENT

Life is already complicated, but Jod_8riew knows how to bring a smile to your face. With a bold, expressive drawing style and razor-sharp humor, he transforms everyday moments—both big and small—into brilliantly unexpected comedy.

With over 175K Instagram followers, Jod_8riew delivers unfiltered wit, spot-on punchlines, and characters that feel hilariously real. From the chaos of pet antics to the quirks of human interactions, his comics offer a refreshingly absurd yet relatable take on life’s everyday adventures.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Comic by artist Jod_8riew shows a student realizing he's holding a pen with his ear while studying.

Jod8riew Official Report

    #2

    Cartoon figure gazing at the moon in a humorous night scene, artwork by Jod_8riew.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #3

    Cat humor by artist Jod_8riew: Comic strip with a cat reacting to being pet.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #4

    Comic by Jod_8riew showing a funny insect character surprising a person while a cat looks on.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #5

    A comic by artist Jod_8riew featuring a funny scene with a child, a cat, and spilled milk.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #6

    Comic strip by Jod_8riew showing a schoolboy playing soccer, with classmates reacting humorously.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #7

    Cartoon by Jod_8riew showing funny expressions of a woman at a computer, highlighting unexpected comedy.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #8

    Comic by Jod_8riew: Woman knocks over drink, later wakes startled by a spider, clutching the cup.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #9

    Comic strip by Jod_8riew showing cats playfully slapping and fighting, with an artist observing in a humorous scene.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #10

    Comic by artist Jod_8riew featuring a surprised cat being hugged by a person with green hair.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #11

    Comedic comic by artist Jod_8riew showing cats having fun with a cardboard box.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #12

    Comic by artist Jod_8riew featuring a cat's funny reaction to a tower, showing brilliantly unexpected comedy.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #13

    Artist Jod_8riew's comic: A curious cat and surprised owner in a humorous interaction.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #14

    Comedic art by Jod_8riew showing a woman and Valentine's Day cards in a humorous setting.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #15

    Comic by Jod_8riew featuring hilariously unexpected cats play-fighting while a person lies on a couch with a phone.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #16

    Comic by artist Jod_8riew showing a couple sharing a sweet moment on the couch.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #17

    Comic strip by artist Jod_8riew featuring two cats cuddling and fighting, surprising onlookers in a humorous twist.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #18

    Cat pondering between a scratcher and a couch in a comedic comic by artist Jod_8riew.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #19

    Cat presenting a lizard and worm as gifts to owner, showcasing unexpected comedy by artist Jod_8riew.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #20

    Cartoon by artist Jod_8riew showing a funny ice cream purchase with two characters in a playful sequence.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #21

    Two people in a humorous drawing competition; one draws badly, the other reveals a detailed dragon sketch.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #22

    Comic by artist Jod_8riew depicting a humorously unexpected scene with two characters.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #23

    Comic by Jod_8riew featuring a mischievous cat bringing a toy to a startled person.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #24

    Unexpected comedy art by Jod_8riew featuring fish and people in surprising scenarios.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #25

    Comic art of a cat flipping while a surprised woman laughs, showcasing unexpected comedy by artist Jod_8riew.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #26

    Comic strip by Jod_8riew showing a dog joyfully wagging its tail and a character reacting humorously.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #27

    Comic strip by artist Jod_8riew featuring a humorous scene with a character and a cat reacting to a hair.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #28

    Comic by Jod_8riew showing a woman playfully snapping an object, highlighting unexpected comedy.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #29

    Cartoon by artist Jod_8riew showing a man sweating near a bike and a pan on fire in a comical scene.

    Jod8riew Official Report

    #30

    A man humorously feeds chips to a bird while two women watch, showcasing unexpected comedy by artist Jod_8riew.

    Jod8riew Official Report

