90 Introvert-Worthy Memes That Are As Funny As They Are Accurate
No matter how much you enjoy spending time with other people, at some point, as an introvert, you need to recharge your social battery. You need a bit of space for yourself and your hobbies to get that quality rest before you’re ready to get back in the fray and connect with people again.
The incredibly popular ‘Antisocial Memes’ Instagram account shares some of the funniest and most relatable memes for anyone who’s got even a dash of introversion inside them. We’ve picked some of the freshest ones to give you a laugh. Keep scrolling to check out some of the most hilarious memes, and be sure to (not) share them with your friends!
Oh, and keep in mind that ‘Antisocial Memes’ is just a fun name. There’s a world of difference between being antisocial and introverted, and the curators are aware of this! Introverts actually enjoy spending time with people, while antisocial individuals don’t.
The difference between introverts and antisocial individuals is that the former are actually interested in connecting with other people and investing in their social life. Introverts want to have relationships, friendships, and good relationships with their colleagues.
On the flip side, antisocial folks prefer to avoid people, overall, and interact with them only when they absolutely have to. They’re rare, compared to introverts.
Most people actually aren’t introverts or extroverts. The majority are ambiverts, who lie in the middle between the two extremes.
According to ‘Scientific American,’ they benefit from a balance between social stimulation and spending time apart from people. Typically, introverts are more easily stressed by other folks, and draw energy from being alone. Broadly speaking, extroverts become energized in the company of others. Ambiverts are a mix of both.
“There is no magic line that clearly separates ambiversion from introversion and extroversion,” explains psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman.
"Let's just play and see how it goes" (also this is one of my favourite movies)
‘Scientific American’ points out that introversion has nothing to do with the fear of social contact, shyness, social anxiety, or a dislike of people.
Furthermore, your personality is fluid, not static. Your inclination toward introversion or extroversion can change over time, even if it does become more consistent as you age.
“If you want to be happy, you should first and foremost accept yourself, as research has shown us,” psychologist Kaufman suggested.
Meanwhile, individuals who are truly antisocial are incredibly rare. The Cleveland Clinic notes that antisocial personality disorder (aka ASPD) affects between 1% to 4% of adults in the United States. People with ASPD:
- Manipulate and deceive people
- Exploit and take advantage of you for their own benefit
- Don’t feel remorse over their behavior
- Ignore the law and people’s rights
- Disrespect others
- Ignore the consequences of their actions
- Refuse to take responsibility
During a previous in-depth interview, Bored Panda learned all about the roots of the ‘Antisocial Memes’ project from the administrators of the page, sisters Maria and Lide.
According to Maria, the Instagram account was the perfect place for her to express her emotions and to connect with other people with similar feelings, opinions, and a matching sense of humor.
Hey!!! That's the slant street district of Missoula, MT. Early days of Missoula had two mayors. City was split by Clark Fork River. One decided on North-South/East-West layout. The other chose this nonsense. Check out our "Malfunction junction" for more poor city planning choices.
Just sent this to my lady. I'll update if she kicks me in the shin.
“I started the Instagram profile to overcome my social anxiety and shyness. I am an introvert, and I needed this page to help me accept myself through creating and sharing memes related to introversion, social anxiety, and shyness,” Maria, the founder of the account, opened up to Bored Panda earlier.
“Eventually, people started to follow the page, and I realized that I am not alone in this. Actually, many people have the same problems as me. Their support made me feel better, and I hope that we make other people laugh and feel a little better. All this made me not quit, but continue creating and sharing content,” she shared with us.
That's why I didn't go to one of my friend's brother's funeral. I'd never met him so I knew that to everyone else I would have just been a stranger at his funeral, and I know I smile and laugh when I'm nervous so it didn't felt respectful for me to go.
Back then, Maria shared with us that she and her older sister curated the ‘Antisocial Memes’ page together.
They also started a YouTube channel together, called Mental Warriors. “Mental health is really important, and we are trying to raise awareness about social anxiety, depression, and similar things,” Maria said, telling Bored Panda during the interview that she hopes to help other people.
We previously asked the founder of the account for her thoughts about the reason why ‘Antisocial Memes’ has seen so much success over the years.
From her perspective, there’s no secret, just “hard work, persistence,” as well as “good and healthy humor.” She said that she aims for non-offensive humor. “We express our feelings, and we find that many people in the world feel like us, and that makes them follow the page.”
According to the founder, both introverts and extroverts have different advantages in life. “We all have to find something that we are good at according to our competencies. Our YouTube channel is trying to help people accept themselves, see the positive things in their characters, understand what is happening to them, and encourage them to seek help if they need it and when they need it, because no one should be alone.”
Originally, the meme account was made way back in early 2016. It has established a solid following over the past decade.
Currently, ‘Antisocial Memes’ boasts a following of 482k meme lovers from around the net. Over the years, the curators of the account have shared over a whopping 19k posts and counting!
Nah. Glitter in the a/c vents, located at base of windshield(maybe not on Tesla, but most cars)
My ex-stepfather is a tour guide at a cave near where I live, and my family and I went there a few months ago. He is the kind of tour guide that makes jokes. A lot of jokes. The visit was 3 hours and I wanted to d!e every second of it.
Once you start to give yourself to those urges, it's the start of your University downfall.