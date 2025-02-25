ADVERTISEMENT

As children or young adults, many people can’t wait to grow up—they are sick and tired of having to nap, eat their veggies, and have someone else handle their expenses. Yet the tables are quick to turn when they reach sought-after adulthood, and all of a sudden, they want nothing more than to take a nap, have a hearty home-cooked meal, and have someone else cover their bills for once.

These are just some examples of how things change once people enter the zone of being an adult, and we have many more on the list below! So scroll down to find some of the most spot on descriptions of what adulting is like, and upvote the ones that resonate with you the most.