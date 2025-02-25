ADVERTISEMENT

As children or young adults, many people can’t wait to grow up—they are sick and tired of having to nap, eat their veggies, and have someone else handle their expenses. Yet the tables are quick to turn when they reach sought-after adulthood, and all of a sudden, they want nothing more than to take a nap, have a hearty home-cooked meal, and have someone else cover their bills for once.

These are just some examples of how things change once people enter the zone of being an adult, and we have many more on the list below! So scroll down to find some of the most spot on descriptions of what adulting is like, and upvote the ones that resonate with you the most.

#1

A tweet humorously highlighting adulthood choices in grocery shopping.

girlinabasement

Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
1 hour ago

And being able to lay in bed at 2 am making your grocery list based on the layout of each store

    #2

    Tweet humorously captures the essence of adulthood moments, highlighting the struggle of not having time to cry.

    weloverw

    #3

    Tweet humorously stating that adulthood requires a fat wallet.

    HusseinMomina

    Adam Benson
    Adam Benson
    Adam Benson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My wallet is fat. It's just filled with bills, receipts and IOUs instead of money.

    #4

    Tweet humorously observing adulthood from a distance, with user avatar and engagement icons visible.

    Lolaa__001

    #5

    Tweet humorously questioning how adulthood responsibilities fit into a work schedule.

    collinstimbela_

    #6

    Tweet about adulthood humor, saying "your pillow misses you, but adulthood is calling."

    marsfirelight

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I miss my bed from the second I crawl out of it to the second I crawl back in

    #7

    Funny tweet about adulthood suggesting bringing back sleepovers for inner child enjoyment.

    durandbernarr

    CPooh
    CPooh
    CPooh
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    My family does them all the time. They’re great!

    #8

    Funny post about adulthood: "Adulthood is basically just waking up tired one day and then being tired forever," by Kristen.

    Kica333

    #9

    Tweet humorously describing adulthood as sitting with a laptop anywhere.

    ronawang

    #10

    Tweet about adulthood struggles, humorously describing failed cooking leading to takeout due to a smoke alarm mishap.

    labocahngapayak

    #11

    Tweet about adulthood: "Adult life is constantly saying to your friends let’s do something soon and suddenly 6 months have gone by."

    invis4yo

    #12

    Tweet about adulthood humor, mentioning the exhaustion of a Friday night after a long week.

    iamchriscorooo

    #13

    Hilarious-Adulthood-Posts

    ambermruffin

    Ruth
    Ruth
    Ruth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Adults have to give the stickers. They are stamps. To mail checks for bills.

    #14

    Social media post humorously discussing adulthood, noting that Mondays are a better "off day" than Fridays.

    t_sadiity

    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I prefer Fridays, tbh. I much prefer them to Mondays. Everyone is frazzled on Monday so it easier trying to catch up from a Friday off. With Monday off, starting Tuesday everyone else has already settled into the week and I am the only one trying to catch up.

    #15

    Tweet humorously critiquing adulthood, emphasizing money challenges.

    davidtwtss

    #16

    Tweet humorously stating the biggest scam of adulthood is thinking it's about freedom.

    _Eudera

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    To be fair, at age 10 we all thought freedom was being able to eat ice cream for breakfast

    #17

    A tweet about dealing with the unexpected challenges of adulthood, featuring a man with a thoughtful expression.

    Whotfismick

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Currently going through this. My mother is going into long term care. The role reversal is truly bizarre

    #18

    Tweet about adulthood challenges with humor, expressing a wish to be a Bratz Rock Angel.

    justsaydai

    #19

    Tweet highlighting hilarious adulthood insights about becoming a "prayer warrior," posted by user femii_xr.

    femii_xr

    #20

    Tweet humorously describing adulthood as wiping crumbs off counters.

    difficultpatty

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Where do they all even come from?! Like I know I haven’t made toast in more that a week! WTF me?!

    #21

    Tweet about adulthood humor, stating it's 90% deciding what to eat and 10% everything else.

    raaaahulshar

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Brain says let’s just get takeout. Bank account says b***h you eating ramen

    #22

    Tweet by Brittany: "Being an adult is like having a checklist that never ends," highlighting hilarious adulthood posts.

    sweatsXstew

    #23

    Social media post humorously depicting an adult's decision to join a community choir.

    MichelaWariebi

    #24

    Adulthood posts about the embarrassment of bad workdays caused by Excel files.

    ExcelHumor

    #25

    A tweet humorously describes adulthood challenges with modern slang like "rizz," capturing hilarious adulthood posts.

    adamgreattweet

    #26

    Tweet about adulthood stages humor, shared by user Lesilo Rula.

    kay_mahapa

    #27

    Tweet humorously describes adulthood as endless maintenance of house, car, body, sanity; example of hilarious adulthood posts.

    ItsSamG

    #28

    Tweet about adulthood humor, saying adults often think, "I can't wait to go home," regardless of their location.

    R3troXavv_

    #29

    Tweet highlights a hilarious adulthood post about procrastination regrets.

    kntung_

    #30

    WhatsApp post humorously capturing adulthood as sending a poll in group chats.

    WhatsApp

    #31

    Tweet about adulthood humor: "Woke up feeling powerful, but adulting drained my energy. lol"

    labocahngapayak

    #32

    Social media post humorously questioning the need for ironing in adulthood.

    RobTemple101

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I don’t remember the last time my iron saw the light of day. True adulting is not giving a flying f**k if your clothes have a few wrinkles. They’re only gonna have more by the end of the day

    #33

    Social media post humorously contrasting childhood and adulthood views on leftovers.

    alyssalimp

    #34

    Tweet humorously questioning adulthood as an everyday responsibility.

    SeniormanKelzz

    Ruth
    Ruth
    Ruth
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Never having another summer off was the hardest to accept in my 20’s.

    #35

    Funny tweet on adulthood about saving money on chicken packs.

    SoDebNair

    #36

    Tweet humorously exploring adulthood with text about knowing people and social relationships.

    taeseru

    #37

    Social media post about the humorous aspects of adulthood, highlighting cutting off negative people for happiness.

    heavenbrat

    #38

    Tweet about hilarious adulthood, mentioning juggling hobbies like tap class after a rough day.

    thekayanova

    #39

    Household items bundle humorously highlights adulthood gifts.

    MissSassbox

    #40

    Tweet with humorous adulthood post: "I was dropped as an adult," liked by 19.4K users.

    poisonjr

    #41

    Tweet by Velma The Funny about the humorous realization of adulthood's internal struggles.

    Velma_the_Funny

    #42

    Tweet about adulthood: finding joy in new furniture, appliances, and decor.

    __victoriaaaaxo

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    When I as eighteen, I wanted to take over the world. At 55, just turning on my dishwasher is exciting because I don’t have to wash it all

    #43

    Funny adulthood post about enjoying sleep, shared on social media by user lhenachoJane.

    IhenachoJane

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    The only thing better than home time is bed time. Although, I gotta admit wine time is also pretty cool

    #44

    Tweet about adulthood humor with a focus on unexpectedly having a favorite reusable grocery bag.

    difficultpatty

    #45

    Text post humorously describing adulthood as cleaning and shopping for household items when stressed.

    supermoongirl9

    #46

    Funny tweet about hilariously giving up on adulthood, preferring to be a child of God.

    AnnahMugarura

    #47

    Tweet about adulthood humor, reading "adulthood is when your hunger and thirst are gone because of the burden of thought".

    youadams_

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    When you’re both hungry and thirsty but getting up off the sofa seems like more effort than it’s worth

    #48

    Tweet humorously describing challenges of adulthood, mentioning juggling multiple tasks simultaneously.

    em2aogbu

    #49

    Social media post humorously describing the challenges of adulthood with emojis and likes.

    adaezennaji_

    #50

    A funny tweet about spiraling in adulthood with likes and replies shown.

    blcea_v

    #51

    Funny tweet about adulthood, mentioning unexpected costs.

    Veezyveezy200

    #52

    Tweet humorously describes adulthood as spending days choosing curtains matching wall colors.

    ethiopiancheri

    #53

    Tweet on hilarious adulthood post about admiring neighbor's grass.

    ayaajess

    #54

    Tweet on adulthood humor: "Adulthood is realizing so many people are losers. Very sobering."

    mxmsworld

    #55

    Tweet about the humor of adulthood, highlighting the endless cycle of promises for things to slow down.

    Design_Assassin

    #56

    Cartoon character tiredly sipping coffee, humorously depicting adulthood challenges.

    jordnsworld

    #57

    Tweet humorously highlighting missing trash day as an aspect of adulthood.

    Kyla_Lacey

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    I have a garage and it’s winter. It’s fine. This is fine

    #58

    Tweet about girl moms influencing daughters' views humorously highlights adulthood posts.

    arcanecovet

    #59

    Tweet by Kyle about the humorous struggles of adulthood, mentioning the constant need to buy hand soap.

    KylePlantEmoji

    #60

    Tweet about adulthood humor, reflecting on life at 6 am with 2.1K likes.

    misss_jenner

    #61

    A humorous adulthood tweet expressing confusion about adult life.

    arabatman_

    #62

    Tweet humorously describing adulthood: "$1000 is little to have, but a lot to owe."

    lifeinchaos_

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    My husband and I were just talking about this tonight. A million dollars sounded like a lot of money 20 years ago. Now we’re thinking about how it wouldn’t go very far

    #63

    Tweet about hilarious adulthood moments, joking about expecting someone else to restock the fridge.

    CLINT419

    #64

    Tweet humorously reflecting on adulthood regrets, part of hilarious adulthood posts.

    JR____1_

    #65

    Tweet humorously comments on the cost of adulthood, saying it's out of their price range, with engagement icons visible.

    NikiMarinis

    #66

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about adulthood, discussing the process of rage typing and deleting emails.

    ItsAashu_

    #67

    Tweet about adulthood: "I love being an adult and sitting absolutely still and suddenly I've hurt my neck somehow."

    Mom_Overboard

    #68

    Flip-flops with a face print inside a bag, capturing hilarious adulthood moments.

    isyimihywyp

    #69

    Tweet humorously highlighting adulthood challenges of cleaning.

    SoVeryBritish

    #70

    Animated character expressing frustration, humorously depicting adulthood dilemmas.

    Lovandfear

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Or you could figure that out for your self and not have to call your man for it. Google is there for a reason

    #71

    Tweet humorously depicting adulthood through birthday interactions.

    Eden_Eats

    #72

    Tweet humorously complaining about moving as one of the worst parts of adulthood.

    JadeForeverr_

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    The only way I’m EVER moving again is if I have enough money to pay somebody to pack my s**t, move it, and unpack it at the other end

    #73

    Illustration of adult sleeping with mouth open, humorously depicting adulthood challenges.

    dougboneparth

    #74

    Tweet about the humorous challenges of adulthood, highlighting loneliness.

    espmel27

    #75

    A humorous adulthood post about life's unpredictability, shared by a user on social media.

    ola_krak

    #76

    Tweet highlighting hilarious adulthood realization about parents' explanations, posted by user Light.

    altruist001

    #77

    Social media post humorously comparing adulthood to a challenging neighborhood.

    angelLacybaby

    #78

    A tweet about the humor and challenges of adulthood, reflecting on lost childhood joy.

    urshntl

    #79

    Tweet humorously highlighting adulthood struggles with impulse purchases.

    yyoumna_m

    #80

    Tweet by Abbie humorously discussing the chaotic realities of adulthood with an exasperated emoji.

    TopBoy_Abbie

    #81

    Tweet joking about adulthood and having a favorite ibuprofen brand.

    P

    #82

    Tweet about the unexpected reality of adulthood, highlighting humorous contrast to expectations.

    HannahDrought Report

    #83

    Tweet humorously questioning adulthood expectations.

    Sweetpepperrrrr Report

    #84

    Tweet humorously questioning adulthood preparation for unending bills, highlighting adult life challenges.

    misscaramelgold Report

    #85

    Social media post humorously claiming adulthood is a scam, with a wish to be a jellyfish.

    Rida_kx Report

    #86

    Funny adulthood post about spontaneous plans with friends to cook together.

    aaaamodh Report

    #87

    Tweet about adulthood humor, mentioning attending a dog's birthday party.

    jsteamer86 Report

    #88

    Woman smiling with amusement, reacting to hilarious adulthood posts about family discoveries.

    Whotfismick Report

    #89

    Funny adulthood tweet with character surrounded by swords, looking unimpressed.

    silentstrangr Report

    #90

    Person in frustration wearing sunglasses, hands on face; a relatable hilarious adulthood post expressing adulting difficulties.

    Drebae_ Report

    #91

    Adulthood post humorously describing constant, concurrent crises.

    Freakyehhh Report

    #92

    Tweet about the embarrassing aspects of adulthood with humorous text, shared on social media.

    lolennui Report

    #93

    Funny adulthood post about suddenly liking Trader Joe's hummus.

    itszaeok Report

    #94

    Tweet by AZY: "Being an adult is just Googling how to do everything." Hilarious adulthood posts.

    witwandererr Report

    #95

    Tweet about adulthood perks and spontaneous buying shared by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter.

    BillyM2k Report

    #96

    Tweet about adulthood humor, referencing coping with sadness through snacks or online shopping.

    _gurlonfire_ Report

    #97

    Tweet about hilarious adulthood struggles with mental breakdowns, dated February 10, 2025.

    perusaktimeline Report

    #98

    Tweet about hating Monday and adulthood humor with a laughing emoji.

    sara_may01 Report

    #99

    Tweet about adulthood humor, highlighting furnished guest rooms as a sign of maturity.

    malikdmcintyre Report

    #100

    Tweet questioning adult sleep habits with humorous tone; mentions sleeping until 12pm as "dirty."

    dxjaf Report

