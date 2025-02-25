100 Painfully Hilarious Posts From People Who Wish Adulting Was Just A Phase
As children or young adults, many people can’t wait to grow up—they are sick and tired of having to nap, eat their veggies, and have someone else handle their expenses. Yet the tables are quick to turn when they reach sought-after adulthood, and all of a sudden, they want nothing more than to take a nap, have a hearty home-cooked meal, and have someone else cover their bills for once.
These are just some examples of how things change once people enter the zone of being an adult, and we have many more on the list below! So scroll down to find some of the most spot on descriptions of what adulting is like, and upvote the ones that resonate with you the most.
And being able to lay in bed at 2 am making your grocery list based on the layout of each store
My wallet is fat. It's just filled with bills, receipts and IOUs instead of money.
I miss my bed from the second I crawl out of it to the second I crawl back in
I prefer Fridays, tbh. I much prefer them to Mondays. Everyone is frazzled on Monday so it easier trying to catch up from a Friday off. With Monday off, starting Tuesday everyone else has already settled into the week and I am the only one trying to catch up.
To be fair, at age 10 we all thought freedom was being able to eat ice cream for breakfast
Currently going through this. My mother is going into long term care. The role reversal is truly bizarre
Where do they all even come from?! Like I know I haven’t made toast in more that a week! WTF me?!
Brain says let’s just get takeout. Bank account says b***h you eating ramen
I don’t remember the last time my iron saw the light of day. True adulting is not giving a flying f**k if your clothes have a few wrinkles. They’re only gonna have more by the end of the day
When I as eighteen, I wanted to take over the world. At 55, just turning on my dishwasher is exciting because I don’t have to wash it all
The only thing better than home time is bed time. Although, I gotta admit wine time is also pretty cool
When you’re both hungry and thirsty but getting up off the sofa seems like more effort than it’s worth
I have a garage and it’s winter. It’s fine. This is fine
My husband and I were just talking about this tonight. A million dollars sounded like a lot of money 20 years ago. Now we’re thinking about how it wouldn’t go very far
Or you could figure that out for your self and not have to call your man for it. Google is there for a reason
The only way I’m EVER moving again is if I have enough money to pay somebody to pack my s**t, move it, and unpack it at the other end