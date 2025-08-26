ADVERTISEMENT

Life may not always be funny, but Momayati, the creator of the ‘Very Cereals’ comics, proves that it can at least be hilariously weird. With unexpected punchlines, surreal twists, and just the right touch of dark humor, this series takes you from “I didn’t see that coming” to “I can’t stop scrolling.”

We know how much our community enjoys this kind of humor, which is why we think what you’re about to see might be a real treat and a solid mood booster. Without further ado, check out this large selection of strips from the series, and let us know which one made you giggle the most.

More info: Instagram | x.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip by Very Cereals featuring weird and dark humor about a bird’s freedom and mischief in daily life.

mos.comics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic panels by Very Cereals showing dark humor with math lessons and a captive solving puzzles for freedom.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Comic panel by Very Cereals featuring weird and dark humor with a character ordering fries in a library setting.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "OK, I'll have an 'lyra rib' with fries" (anagram)..

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Comic panels featuring ants with dark humor, illustrating strength and weight in a weird and dark humor comic style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic panels by Very Cereals featuring dark humor about following dreams and staying longer in bed.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic strip with a genie and man, featuring weird and dark humor from Very Cereals, a popular comic series.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic panels showing a character in an IKEA bathroom telling another there is no toilet paper left, dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic strip by Very Cereals featuring kids selling lemonade with weird and dark humor in an outdoor park setting.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a hospital patient and social media priorities.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic panels showing a child given a stick before facing a muscular character labeled LIFE, representing weird and dark humor comics.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing a girl kissing a frog with weird and dark humor about a perverted frog.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic strip with weird and dark humor showing a boy, parents, and a surprise adoption twist by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a child, a monster under the bed, and a humorous twist.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    or the one where the kid calls for dad(?), and comes to check wardrobe, and his kid is in there, saying there are someone in their bed! (Can't find the comic though).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic panels showing dark humor with a letter to Santa and a sarcastic dictionary gift, fitting weird and dark humor comics style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Sloth playing tennis with a racket and ball in a comic strip featuring weird and dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic strip showing weird and dark humor with a grandson feeling sick and grandpa revealing a wild past as a rockstar.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic by Very Cereals showing a dad humorously critiquing his child’s drawing with dark humor.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a character setting paperwork on fire instead of organizing it.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic strip featuring a character named Norman Normal with weird and dark humor by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a grandpa seeing a light and a newborn baby announcement.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Babies cry not because they're hungry, but due to severe existential dread.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Comic strip featuring weird and dark humor with a cat bodyguard protecting a president from assassination attempts.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Dark humor comic by Very Cereals showing a dad's blunt compliments in a colorful cartoon style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic panels by Very Cereals featuring a bear and bird discussing original characters with weird and dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic by Very Cereals showing a humorous take on unlocking creativity with weird and dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Comic by Very Cereals showing characters using dark humor with money and milk in a weird, amusing dialogue.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Cat character molding pottery in a comic strip illustrating dark humor from Very Cereals comics.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Comic panels showing children on a school trip with weird and dark humor style by Very Cereals artist.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic panels featuring dark humor about talking tomatoes that blush after receiving compliments, from Very Cereals comics.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing weird and dark humor about a boy growing up in a colorful room with toys.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Comic strip with dark humor featuring characters and a New Year resolution, illustrating weird and dark humor by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing weird and dark humor with a girl scared of a talking spider in her room at night.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    freddymartin2 avatar
    Freddy M. (He/Him)
    Freddy M. (He/Him)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like someone to tell that to the spider that was in my room that decided to run directly at me when I was no where near it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Comic strip by Very Cereals featuring weird and dark humor about a dad explaining where babies come from to his son.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Two sloths in a comic strip giving a high five at sunset, showcasing weird and dark humor by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Comic panels showing soldiers planting and watering ammunition crates with dark humor from Very Cereals comics.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Comic panels showing weird and dark humor with birthday party and a character wearing a Facebook logo mask.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing a fortune teller predicting wasting money with weird and dark humor.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Comic panels showing characters with exaggerated heads engaged in daily life, illustrating weird and dark humor by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Comic strip by Very Cereals featuring weird and dark humor with a surprising family baby reveal.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comic panels showing a sad character finding the saddest music playlist, reflecting weird and dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Comic by Very Cereals showing dark humor about a young man’s future with a crystal ball and emotional reaction.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Comic by Very Cereals showing characters discussing juggling with weird and dark humor in a colorful cartoon style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a farmer confronting a knight and a chess move.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Colorful dark humor comic by Very Cereals showing a happy man with his butler carrying a wheelbarrow everywhere.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Comic by Very Cereals showing a character avoiding a banana peel slip with dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Comic panels showing weird and dark humor with a bullied boy imagining becoming invincible in a Very Cereals comic.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Comic panels featuring weird and dark humor with a lie detector test gone wrong by Very Cereals artist.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Six-panel comic by Very Cereals showing a man and woman on a park bench with dark humor in a colorful outdoor setting.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Comic panels showing dark humor with a boy suspicious of a fly rubbing its hands mischievously by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Comic featuring weird and dark humor with apples in suits and a talking finger character by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Weird and dark humor comic by Very Cereals featuring shapes with edgy dialogue and transformation theme.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a bird escaping a cage and flying into space near Earth.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Comic panel by Very Cereals showing dark humor with Mickey and Pinocchio in a race and a joke about winning by a nose length.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing dark humor about work with a man shredding papers in a surreal office setting.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Comic strip with worms discussing rain and hands, showcasing weird and dark humor from Very Cereals comics.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Comic by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a crying boy stopped by police and then happily eating a lollipop.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Comic by Very Cereals featuring weird and dark humor about nostalgia with a computer character reminiscing old times.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Comic strip featuring a cat with an advent calendar, showcasing weird and dark humor style by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Comic strip by Very Cereals featuring a snowman with dark humor as children react in a snowy outdoor scene.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Comic panels showing a humorous dark robbery scene in a bakery featuring a duck, reflecting weird dark humor comics by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Comic panels showing a hand holding keys, an empty wallet, a phone with no messages, and a tired face with dark humor.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Comic strip featuring sock puppets and dark humor, showcasing weird and dark humor comics by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Two fish in a forest delivering weird and dark humor in a four-panel comic by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Comic panels showing dark humor with a doctor, prisoner, and courtroom, illustrating weird and dark humor by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing a frustrated player losing a dice game with dark humor and weird twists.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing a relay race with dark humor and a character giving up mid-race.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Red cartoon cat with a phone, featuring weird and dark humor comic style by Very Cereals in four panels.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Comic panel showing dark humor with a janitor in a restroom, illustrating weird and dark humor comics by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Comic strip by Very Cereals featuring weird and dark humor with cowboy characters in a small western town setting.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Comic by Very Cereals showing a humorous Venn diagram about productivity with weird and dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a frustrated man, a Rubik's cube, and a ghost in a room.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Comic by Very Cereals showing woodpeckers with dark humor about banging heads and staring at blank pages.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Comic by Very Cereals showing a funny awkward moment with dark humor in a school hallway setting.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Comic panels showing dark humor with a broken piggy bank and a man refusing it, from Very Cereals comics.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Comic panels by Very Cereals featuring a bird character in pajamas rushing after waking up late, illustrating dark humor.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing a man embracing dark humor as he lets the wind decide his fate outdoors.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Comic strip showing weird and dark humor with superheroes, featuring a man lifting a car and sarcastic dialogue by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Comic by Very Cereals showing a humorous take on future plans with a surreal and dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Weird and dark humor comic showing a frog angrily complaining to a waiter about soup on its flies.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Weird and dark humor comic by Very Cereals showing a mother kicking her child with unruly hair out the door humorously.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Comic panels showing a man shocked by maxed out stats and equipment, featuring weird and dark humor by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a boy sweeping dirt under the bed and reflecting on it.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Comic panels by Very Cereals showing a man using hand gestures to move a house with weird and dark humor style.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Colorful comic by Very Cereals featuring weird and dark humor with cupid aiming arrows at a couple in love in a park.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Child asks Santa for a dad with a real job in a weird and dark humor comic by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Comic panels showing dark humor with a character eating pizza and snacks, illustrating weird humor by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Two flies discuss discovering the limit of reality in a weird and dark humor comic by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Comic by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a shooting star wish and a character feeling naive and disappointed.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Comic by Very Cereals showing dark humor with a character picking daisy petals and fearing being forever alone.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Comic panels by Very Cereals showing a character breaking free with weird and dark humor, hitting a wall with a bat.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Comic panels showing weird and dark humor with characters discussing great ideas and a bathroom full of crumpled notes.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Cartoon comic by Very Cereals showing weird and dark humor with a tiny face and smaller glass in four panels.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Comic strip by Very Cereals featuring dark humor with a character talking to a bug in an urban setting.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Comic strip by Very Cereals showing a character washing hair with shampoo, humorously covering a whole house in suds.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Comic panels showing a caterpillar transforming into a butterfly with dark humor style by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Comic panels showing dark humor with a woman sending a message in a bottle and a man reacting, from Very Cereals comics.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Comic panels showing a girl relaxing with headphones and dark humor podcast, illustrating weird and dark humor comics by Very Cereals.

    mos.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!