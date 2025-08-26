ADVERTISEMENT

Life may not always be funny, but Momayati, the creator of the ‘Very Cereals’ comics, proves that it can at least be hilariously weird. With unexpected punchlines, surreal twists, and just the right touch of dark humor, this series takes you from “I didn’t see that coming” to “I can’t stop scrolling.”

We know how much our community enjoys this kind of humor, which is why we think what you’re about to see might be a real treat and a solid mood booster. Without further ado, check out this large selection of strips from the series, and let us know which one made you giggle the most.

More info: Instagram | x.com | patreon.com