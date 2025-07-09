“Sold For An Astonishing $450.3 Million”: 40 Highest-Value Collectible Items
From forgotten attic boxes to packed auction rooms, the journey of an item from everyday to extraordinary is often remarkable.
What transforms these finds isn’t just age or rarity, but the stories they carry—whether it’s a painting by a master, a jersey worn by a sports legend, or an artifact that’s traveled beyond Earth. These pieces show how far people will go to own a slice of history.
Scroll down to discover some of the world’s most sought-after collectibles and why they’re worth a fortune.
"Salvator Mundi", Painting By Leonardo Da Vinci - $450.3 Million
"Salvator Mundi" is a powerful painting believed to be by Leonardo Da Vinci, depicting Jesus Christ as "Savior of the World." It's incredibly valuable not just for its artistic merit, but also because it's one of fewer than 20 Da Vinci paintings known to exist. This painting famously sold at a Christie's auction in 2017 for an astonishing $450.3 million, making it the most expensive artwork ever sold. Its current location is often debated, though it's thought to be owned by the Saudi Royal Family.
Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona - $17.8 Million
Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona is a legendary wristwatch, a specific model of the Rolex Daytona chronograph that the iconic actor and racer famously wore. Its massive value comes from its unique connection to Newman, making it a highly desirable piece of Hollywood and watch history. This particular watch made headlines when it sold at a Phillips auction in 2017 for an incredible $17.8 million, setting a world record for the most expensive wristwatch ever sold at the time. It's truly a one-of-a-kind collector's item.
The Hope Diamond - Insured For $250 Million
The Hope Diamond stands as one of the world's most famous jewels, a massive 45.52-carat deep blue diamond known for its mysterious history and alleged curse. While it has an estimated worth running into the hundreds of millions, its unique historical significance makes it truly priceless. This iconic gem was notably gifted to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in 1958 by Harry Winston, meaning it hasn't seen a public sale in over sixty years.
Ferrari 250 GTO Car - Over $70 Million
The Ferrari 250 GTO is an exceptionally rare and iconic sports car, produced by Ferrari in the early 1960s primarily for competitive racing. Its scarcity and historical value push its valuation into the truly extraordinary, commanding prices unimaginable for a vehicle. In a notable private transaction, one unit recently sold for over $70 million, marking it as one of the most valuable automobiles in existence.
Codex Leicester By Leonardo Da Vinci - $30.8 Million
The Codex Leicester is a renowned scientific notebook authored by Leonardo Da Vinci, containing his visionary studies on topics like water movement, lunar light, and geology. Its profound value stems from offering a direct look into the Renaissance master's intellectual process, meticulously written in his distinct mirror script. This unique manuscript was purchased by Bill Gates in 1994 for $30.8 million, establishing it as the highest-priced book ever sold at auction.
History Supreme Super Yacht - Rumored Price Tag $4.8 Billion
The "History Supreme" is an alleged superyacht, famously reported to be the world's most expensive due to its lavish additions like a meteorite and fossil-clad wall and the extensive use of solid gold and platinum. Its rumored price tag is an astonishing $4.8 billion, a figure widely debated among experts and enthusiasts. There are no confirmed sales or even definitive public proof of its actual existence, making it more of a legend than a verified acquisition.
"The Card Players" Painting By Paul Cezanne - Over $250 Million
"The Card Players" is a famous series of five paintings by Paul Cézanne, showing people playing cards. These works are considered highly important in art history, giving them enormous value. One version of the painting was privately sold to the Qatari Royal Family for over $250 million, making it one of the most expensive artworks ever.
Apollo 11 Lunar Sample Bag - $1.8 Million
The Apollo 11 Lunar Sample Bag is the historic container Neil Armstrong used to hold the very first moon rocks. Its direct link to such a monumental human achievement gives it incredible value. This unassuming bag sold at a 2017 auction for $1.8 million.
Babe Ruth's 1928-1930 Jersey - $5.64 Million
Babe Ruth's 1928-1930 jersey is a legendary piece of sports history, worn by baseball's iconic slugger during a dominant period. Its direct association with "The Great Bambino" makes it extraordinarily valuable to collectors. This particular uniform sold at a 2019 auction for $5.64 million, setting a new record for any piece of sports memorabilia.
The Archduke Joseph Diamond - $21.5 Million
The Archduke Joseph Diamond is a magnificent, nearly flawless 76-carat colorless diamond, renowned for its exceptional clarity. Its rarity and impressive size grant it an immense value among the world's precious gems. This spectacular jewel fetched $21.5 million at a Christie's auction in 2012, setting a record for a colorless diamond at the time.
The 1933 Double Eagle Coin - $18.9 Million
The 1933 Double Eagle is an incredibly rare U.S. gold coin, notably minted but never officially released for circulation. Its extreme scarcity makes it one of the most sought-after and expensive numismatic items in the world. One specific example fetched an astounding $18.9 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2021, making it the most valuable coin ever sold.
Amazing Fantasy, 1962, Nr. 15 Comic Book - $3.6 Million
Amazing Fantasy #15, released in 1962, marks the debut of Spider-Man, making it a foundational piece of comic book lore. It is rare to find one in pristine which drives its extraordinary market price. A highly preserved copy achieved $3.6 million at auction in 2021, marking a new record for comic book sales.
Darth Vader Episode IV Helmet - More Than $1 Million
The Darth Vader Episode IV Helmet is the unmistakable headpiece worn by the iconic villain in the very first Star Wars film. As a foundational piece of cinematic history from one of the most beloved franchises, its value is truly immense for collectors. While original screen-used helmets from Episode IV rarely surface publicly, it is said that one has been sold for more than $1 million.
Wu-Tang Album - Once Upon A Time In Shaolin - $2 Million
"Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" is an incredibly rare Wu-Tang Clan album, existing as a single copy meant to be treated as a piece of fine art. This album famously sold for $2 million in 2015 after being in secret production for 6 years. The album also can't be made commercially available until 2103.
Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 Jersey - $10.1 Million
Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 jersey is an iconic piece of sports history, worn during his pivotal "Last Dance" championship game with the Chicago Bulls. Its profound connection to arguably the greatest basketball player and his final title run grants it unrivaled importance to collectors. This specific uniform achieved a groundbreaking $10.1 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2022, becoming the most expensive game-worn sports item ever sold.
Kurt Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" Guitar - $6 Million
Kurt Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" guitar is the acoustic-electric Martin D-18E he famously played during Nirvana's legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance. Its direct link to that iconic show makes it an extraordinarily significant collectible. This specific instrument sold for an astonishing $6 million at a 2020 auction, setting a new world record for a guitar.
Rothschild Faberge Egg - $18 Million
The Rothschild Fabergé Egg is an exquisite jewel-encrusted ornamental egg, crafted by the renowned Russian jeweler Fabergé in 1902. Its unparalleled craftsmanship and historical connection to the wealthy Rothschild family give it incredible significance. This particular egg fetched a staggering $18 million at a Christie's auction in 2007, setting a record for any Russian artwork or Fabergé piece at the time.
Stan, Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossil - $31.8 Million
"Stan" refers to a remarkably complete and well-preserved skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur, among the most significant ever unearthed. Its rarity and scientific importance give it an extraordinary valuation in the natural history market. This iconic fossil was famously sold for $31.8 million at a Christie's auction in 2020.
18th Century Stradivarius Violin - $16 Million
An 18th Century Stradivarius violin represents the pinnacle of instrument craftsmanship, celebrated for its rich and unmistakable sound and historical importance. These legendary instruments frequently command prices well into the millions at auction, with the Lady Blunt violin selling for nearly $16 million in 2011.
The T206 Honus Wagner Baseball Card - $7.25 Million
The T206 Honus Wagner baseball card is a truly mythical collectible, notoriously pulled from production due to the player's objections. This unmatched scarcity and its iconic status in sports history ensure its astounding market worth. A remarkably preserved copy of this legendary card achieved $7.25 million in a private transaction during 2022.
The Pink Star Diamond - $71.2 Million
The Pink Star is an extraordinary and massive pink diamond, weighing 59.6 carats and graded as internally flawless. Its exceptional size and vibrant color make it an incredibly rare and highly sought-after gem. This magnificent stone fetched a record-breaking $71.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2017, establishing a new peak for any jewel sold.
The Antilia Skyscraper - Estimated To Exceed $2 Billion
The Antilia Skyscraper stands as a colossal private dwelling in Mumbai, India, serving as the home for the Ambani family. Its construction cost is estimated to exceed $2 billion, positioning it as one of the world's most extravagant personal residences. This remarkable building has never been offered for public sale, remaining entirely within private ownership since its creation.
The Grandmaster Chime Watch By Patek Philippe - $31 Million
The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is a true horological masterpiece, containing twenty distinct complications, including five different chiming functions. Its intricate construction and the brand's prestigious heritage ensure a valuation that reaches truly prohibitive levels. One unique example realized $31 million at a 2019 charity auction, a sum making it the most costly timepiece ever bought.
Mauritius "Post Office" Stamps - $9.6 Million
Mauritius "Post Office" stamps are legendary philatelic treasures, issued in 1847 and among the first British Empire stamps produced outside Great Britain. Only 27 of the original 1000 stamps remain and are valued around $1 million each. The original stamp sold for an eye-watering $9.6 million in 2021.
Flowing Hair Dollar - $12 Million
The Flowing Hair Dollar represents the first dollar coin issued by the U.S. federal government, minted in 1794. A pristine example of this foundational American coin from 1794 traded for a staggering $10 million in a 2013 private transaction and then for $12 million in 2022.
Full-Scale R2-D2 Model - $4.1 Million
This full-scale R2-D2 is a genuine prop from the original Star Wars film, A New Hope, embodying a treasured part of cinematic history. It was constructed using components sourced from various production units during the movie's creation. Such a tangible link to the iconic astromech droid renders it remarkably valuable, with reports indicating a $4.1 million offer for this specific item.
Diego Maradona's 'Hand Of God' Jersey - $9.3 Million
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey is the very shirt worn by the legendary footballer during the infamous 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England. Its wear during that momentous and disputed match against England elevates its significance tremendously among collectors. This specific uniform sold for a stunning $9.3 million at a 2022 Sotheby's auction, setting a world record for a piece of game-worn sports memorabilia.
Leica 0-Series From 1923 - $15 Million
The Leica 0-Series from 1923 is an exceptionally rare pre-production camera, one of only about 25 ever made before Leica's commercial launch. Its pioneering status in photography history gives it massive appeal to collectors, along with the fact that only 12 remain in existence. One of these historic cameras fetched a remarkable $15 million at a 2022 auction, making it the most expensive camera ever sold.
Astolat Dollhouse Castle - $8.5 Million
The Astolat Dollhouse Castle, renowned as the most valuable dollhouse globally, is an astonishingly elaborate miniature creation. It boasts 29 rooms filled with thousands of exquisitely handcrafted components, justifying its extraordinary estimated worth of $8.5 million. Notably, this miniature marvel has never been sold on the open market, instead being exhibited to support various charitable causes.
Southern Song Dynasty Bowl - $37 Million
A porcelain vessel from China's Southern Song Dynasty, this object showcases a unique, subtle "Ru ware" glaze. This particular piece sold for more than $37 million at a 2017 Sotheby's auction. Its remarkable antiquity and singular beauty position it as a cornerstone of East Asian ceramics and is more than 900 years old.
Romanee-Conti 1945 Wine Bottle - $558,000
A bottle of Romanee-Conti from the 1945 vintage garnered an unprecedented $558,000 at Sotheby's New York in 2018. This highly regarded Burgundy red is known for its profoundly restricted output, with only 600 bottles produced that year. Such exceptional scarcity, coupled with its celebrated taste, makes it among the world's most desired and valuable wines.
British Guiana 1c Magenta Stamp - $8.3 Million
The British Guiana 1c Magenta is often hailed as the world's most famous and rarest stamp, being the sole surviving example of an 1856 colonial issue. This unparalleled scarcity ensures its place as a philatelic marvel with immense financial worth. It was last sold for $8.3 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2021.
Boeing 747-8 Vip Plane - $400 Million
The Boeing 747-8 VIP plane represents the pinnacle of private aviation, essentially a luxury flying palace customized for ultra-wealthy individuals or governments. Its conversion from a standard jumbo jet to a bespoke, opulent interior pushes its cost to nearly $400 million. While these unique aircraft are built to order, they don't appear on the open market, signifying their exclusive nature.
Graff Pink Diamond - $46 Million
The Graff Pink is an exquisite 24.78-carat diamond, celebrated for its "fancy intense pink" classification and remarkable clarity. Its vibrant color and singular characteristics contribute to its exceptionally high market worth. This extraordinary jewel was sold for $46 million at a 2010 Sotheby's auction.
Superman Nr. 1 Comic Book, From 1939, - Over $5 Million
An exceptionally well-preserved copy of Superman #1, the comic book entirely devoted to the Man of Steel from 1939, recently traded hands for over $5 million in a private transaction. This was the inaugural publication of the beloved Superhero, making it a comic book legend.
Treasury Note (1890-1891) - $3.29 Million
The 1890-1891 Treasury Note series features some of the most iconic U.S. banknotes, most famously the "Grand Watermelon" $1,000 bill due to its distinctive design. This particular note's striking appearance, combined with its limited availability, positions it as an immensely valuable collector's treasure. A top-grade example of this historical currency commanded $3.29 million at a 2014 auction.
Poster For The 1927 Film Metropolis By German Director Fritz Lang - Estimated $1.2 Million
A poster for Fritz Lang's 1927 film Metropolis stands as a paramount example of Art Deco design and cinematic history. Its striking imagery and rarity, with only 4 known copies, cement its extraordinary value as a piece of film memorabilia. One of these iconic posters was privately sold for an estimated $1.2 million, while 2 are in museums, and the last is owned by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Magic: The Gathering, Black Lotus Card - $3 Million
A record-breaking $3 million was paid for a single trading card in a private transaction in April 2024. The prized possession was a pristine, CGC 10 graded Black Lotus from Magic: The Gathering's original alpha set. Its immense value is driven by extreme scarcity, as only 1,008 copies of this legendary card were ever printed.
Super Mario Bros. (NES, Sealed Copy) - $2 Million
A world record for a video game was set in 2021 when a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES sold for $2 million. Its incredible worth stems from being a foundational piece of pop culture and the extreme difficulty in finding unopened, high-grade copies.
Holy Grail Of Pokemon Cards - Pikachu Illustrator Card - $5.275 Million
The Pikachu Illustrator is a highly coveted promotional Pokémon card, originally given to winners of a 1998 art contest in Japan. Its tremendous worth is a direct result of this unique distribution, as it was never sold to the public, making it exceptionally scarce. A perfect PSA 10 graded copy was famously obtained by Logan Paul in a trade valued at $5.275 million, the highest price ever for a Pokémon card.