From forgotten attic boxes to packed auction rooms, the journey of an item from everyday to extraordinary is often remarkable.

What transforms these finds isn’t just age or rarity, but the stories they carry—whether it’s a painting by a master, a jersey worn by a sports legend, or an artifact that’s traveled beyond Earth. These pieces show how far people will go to own a slice of history.

Scroll down to discover some of the world’s most sought-after collectibles and why they’re worth a fortune.