ADVERTISEMENT

An Olympic high jumper has caught the attention of viewers after displaying a very particular but apparently effective relaxation technique in between rounds, which might’ve been just the right ingredient needed to elevate her performance.

22-year-old Yaroslava Mahuchikh secured the gold medal this Sunday (August 4) with an impressive 2-meter jump in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Highlights Yaroslava Mahuchikh clinched gold with a 2-meter jump in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Her unique relaxation technique involves resting in a sleeping bag between rounds.

Mahuchikh's coach suggested the practice to improve blood circulation and muscle function.

Right before her exercise, fans around the world were intrigued by a very special ritual by the athlete. She opened a sleeping bag and slipped inside to relax while looking at the open stadium sky.

“I feel comfortable when I lay and sometimes I can watch the clouds,” she said in an interview with Time.

“Sometimes I can count numbers, 1,2,3,4, or breathe in, breathe out. It’s like, relax, [and] not think about that I’m at [the] stadium.”

Olympic high jumper and gold medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine reveals the secret to her success: resting in a sleeping bag in between rounds

Share icon

Image credits: rosya_dp

The technique might seem simple or even whimsical at first, but it actually came as a recommendation by her coach, Serhii Stepanov, and his wife, Tetiena Stepanova. They suggested that sitting for too long made the blood concentrate on the athlete’s legs, which, in turn, decreased her ability to properly execute the contractions necessary for her jumps.

Mahuchikh started laying on her trusty bag before every set since 2018, and the results speak for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UKRAINIAN ATHLETICS FEDERATION | Олімпійські ігри (@ukr.athletics)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

Her jumps averaged around 1.95 meters in height before that year, but she soon achieved an outstanding 2.04-meter jump during the 2019 Qatar World Championships.

Since then, Mahuchikh’s jumps have maintained an average of 2.02 meters, and she is the current holder of the world record in the outdoor category of the sport after reaching 2.10 meters during the 2024 Paris Diamond League, paving the way for her recent Olympic achievement.

Share icon

Image credits: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Олімпійська команда України | Olympic team Ukraine | НОК України (@olympic_team_ukraine)

“It’s really difficult. But I advise all girls to have this mat and blanket because it’s really comfortable to lay in different weather, because when it’s raining, it’s fine. It never gets hot because it’s a camping blanket,” she explained in a post-performance press conference.

Share icon Images of the athlete seemingly taking a nap have taken the internet by storm, with many pointing out her concentration, confidence, and “chill” in the face of fierce competition

Image credits: rosya_dp

“You may be chill, but are you ‘taking a nap during the Olympic finals’ chill?” wrote the official 2024 Paris Olympics X account, taking advantage of the buzz the athlete’s relaxation technique generated online in a post with more than 12,000 likes at the time of writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taking a nap during the Olympics finals? Now that’s peak relaxation!” wrote one fan.

Share icon

Image credits: ukr.athletics/rosya_dp

Image credits: Eurosport

“Confidence & Pride. The Ukrainian colors in her eyelashes give her rest,” said another, referring to the turbulent atmosphere surrounding Mahuchick’s home country.

“She has set the new world record just recently. She deserves all the naps in the world,” pointed out one user, referencing the athlete’s incredible achievements in what’s sure to become one of the best years in her career.