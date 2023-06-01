The Second Year Of The War In Ukraine Is Also The Second Year Of My Life As An Artist In These Times (18 Pics)
The story as told by Ukrainian artist Oleksandra Malyshko:
Looking through photos taken with my cell phone, I realize that this time was not wasted on me. It was different; sometimes the fear was overwhelming. This fear was immeasurable. At that time, sleep was impossible, so I began priming canvases for painting, seeking action. I assumed anything could serve as a distraction. It seemed utterly absurd to engage in painting during such times. Explosions were a near-constant auditory backdrop.
It's hard to recall the first time I ventured out with a sketchbook to paint in the open air, but it was truly an act of bravery. Every day thereafter, I would gather my art supplies, paints, and a chair and venture away from the residential buildings, seeking solace in nature, where I could paint in peace.
Of course, later I managed to recalibrate my thinking slightly and began painting at home, but this transition took time. A year of war passed before I found it easier to come to terms with my surrounding reality. I strived to detach myself.
In every season, I infused my time and life with creativity. I encouraged my artist friends, shared my leftover art materials, and helped them set up personal exhibitions during these dreadful times.
I can't imagine how I would have coped if I hadn't been an artist, or how I would have diverted my mind from the chaos. I'm also unsure what course of action others might take in such circumstances. The only strategy I had was to plan each day's activities.
Sometimes, my colleagues and I would team up and go out plein air painting together. We sought happiness by immersing ourselves in our artistic practices. Perhaps it was a mechanism of self-preservation. Truly, in those fleeting moments and days when you paint on a blank canvas, a mystical transformation into a creator occurs.
