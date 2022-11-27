While ink art aficionados are constantly in search of the most creative, original and one-of-a-kind tattoos, this tattoo artist is taking them to a whole new level.

By blending the thin line between reality and illusion, Vek Van Hillik is using not just the incredible skill of his hand but also clever body placement. Think of arms and legs, covered in tattoos that totally change their shape depending on whether they’re bent or straightened.

The result is as mesmerizing as it can get, so you can surely call Vek Van Hillik a tattoo genius of today.

More info: Instagram