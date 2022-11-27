While ink art aficionados are constantly in search of the most creative, original and one-of-a-kind tattoos, this tattoo artist is taking them to a whole new level.

By blending the thin line between reality and illusion, Vek Van Hillik is using not just the incredible skill of his hand but also clever body placement. Think of arms and legs, covered in tattoos that totally change their shape depending on whether they’re bent or straightened.

The result is as mesmerizing as it can get, so you can surely call Vek Van Hillik a tattoo genius of today.

More info: Instagram

#1

#1

veksvanhilliktattoo

#2

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
As soon as i'm old enough to get a tattoo i'm getting that woooow

#3

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#4

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#5

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#6

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

Larry Face
Larry Face
Community Member
I love the dark themes of these tattoos!

#7

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#8

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#9

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#10

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
All it needs is a little demon boy fishing lol

#11

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#12

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#13

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

Soph the Loaf
Soph the Loaf
Community Member
Love this one! Creepy, but I also find it a little cute. Maybe it's the little lantern.

#14

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#15

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#16

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#17

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

MarchingBanda786
MarchingBanda786
Community Member
I don't get this one? Is it supposed to be a heart?

#18

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#19

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Community Member
When extended looks a little like Stewie Griffin

#20

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#21

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#22

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#23

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#24

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

Becca Kuehn
Becca Kuehn
Community Member
It multiplied! 😄 I like that it's both creepy and cute.

#25

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#26

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#27

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#28

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#29

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#30

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#31

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

Becca Kuehn
Becca Kuehn
Community Member
Absolutely beautifully morbid

#32

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#33

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#34

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#35

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#36

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#37

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#38

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

#39

Hidden-Legs-Arms-Bending-Tattoos-Veks-Van-Hillik

veksvanhilliktattoo

