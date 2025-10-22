3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, You Have 60 Seconds To Ruin A First Date — What Do You Say?
We all know first dates can be awkward… but what’s the fastest way to completely ruin one? You’ve got 60 seconds—what do you say to make it go downhill instantly?
"Do you have a minute to talk about our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ?"
Nope, I don't. My coven demands immediate attention 😂
I’m a believer in our lord and saviour and the gospel.
If we have Daughters I’d just like to point out I’m a big fan of the names Moab and Ammon for their kids!
I have a great joke, you'll laugh so hard your t**s will fall off. Oh, I see you've already heard it