We all know first dates can be awkward… but what’s the fastest way to completely ruin one? You’ve got 60 seconds—what do you say to make it go downhill instantly?

#1

"Do you have a minute to talk about our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ?"

Nope, I don't. My coven demands immediate attention 😂

User avatar Jesse
    #2

    I’m a believer in our lord and saviour and the gospel.

    If we have Daughters I’d just like to point out I’m a big fan of the names Moab and Ammon for their kids!

    User avatar Boris Long-Johnson
    #3

    I have a great joke, you'll laugh so hard your t**s will fall off. Oh, I see you've already heard it

    User avatar Agfox
