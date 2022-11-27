I got this from another post. It's pretty straightforward!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

"Come crawling faster!"...

Report

1point
Bored Retsuko
POST
#2

I'm a computer!
I'm a computer-y guy!
Everything made out of buttons and wire!

Report

1point
PANic(She/Her)
POST
#3

I am ready!
C’mon I’m ready!
I’ve been patient and steadfast and steady!
Bless me now as you blessed us all those years ago…

Report

0points
Pound Cake
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ThAt OnE eNcOnTo SoNg. Isn't it that waiting on a miracle one???

0
0points
reply
#4

Debbie just hit the wall, she never had it all
One Prozac a day, husband's a CPA
Her dreams went out the door when she turned twenty-four
Only been with one man, what happened to her plan?

Report

0points
Grookey :)
POST
#5

You have a dream
You wish to tell
And it's such laughable
But hey kid-

Report

0points
Pink_Boba22
POST
#6

NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU…

Report

0points
DP
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#7

They tell me, "Jesus walks", I tell them, "Money talks"
Bling got me chill, 'cause I'm living in an icebox
They tell me I've been sleeping, I say, "I'm wide awake"
Tracks hot and ready so they-

Report

0points
DP
POST
DP (Submission author)
DP
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here’s a hint it’s by the Living Tombstone

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish