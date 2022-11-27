7submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Write A Few Lines From A Song And Let The Comments Continue/Guess It
I got this from another post. It's pretty straightforward!
This post may include affiliate links.
"Come crawling faster!"...
I'm a computer!
I'm a computer-y guy!
Everything made out of buttons and wire!
I am ready!
C’mon I’m ready!
I’ve been patient and steadfast and steady!
Bless me now as you blessed us all those years ago…
Debbie just hit the wall, she never had it all
One Prozac a day, husband's a CPA
Her dreams went out the door when she turned twenty-four
Only been with one man, what happened to her plan?
You have a dream
You wish to tell
And it's such laughable
But hey kid-
NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU…
They tell me, "Jesus walks", I tell them, "Money talks"
Bling got me chill, 'cause I'm living in an icebox
They tell me I've been sleeping, I say, "I'm wide awake"
Tracks hot and ready so they-