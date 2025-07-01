ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I met an incredibly smart, sophisticated, and stunning woman. In just a few hours, we connected deeply on multiple levels. Honestly, being around her made the entire evening feel surreal and truly memorable: like I was in the presence of someone who brought out a better version of me.

The chemistry between us was undeniable. It felt as though our bodies naturally gravitated toward one another. For two people who often feel lonely even in good company, that evening was a genuine departure from loneliness: it was warmth, connection, and mutual understanding.

Yet, as quickly as this beautiful experience began, it ended. Gracefully and gently, she hinted that if fate intended, our paths might cross again, leaving things beautifully unresolved. My intuition told me she appreciated our connection, but perhaps was wary of adding complexity to her life.

Ever since, I've been reflecting on one question: Should I give fate a gentle push, or let life unfold naturally? Two philosophies come to mind:

1. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” — LOTRWestern literature often celebrates courage, determination, and pursuing what matters deeply to us, as we find in Remarque's Three Comrades, Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, Tolstoy's Anna Karenina, and even Murakami’s novels. Yet, there's a fine line between romantic pursuit and unwanted persistence, which should always be respected.

2. “You only lose what you cling to.” — Buddhist teachingBuddhist philosophy teaches us acceptance, advising that true freedom comes from letting go. Though this might appear spineless or indecisive, it carries profound wisdom about embracing life's natural flow.

I believe we alternate between these two guides throughout our lives. How do you choose which wisdom to follow in matters of the heart?