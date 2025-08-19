ADVERTISEMENT

In Britain, we celebrate victories over Napoleon, Hitler, and the Armada, but we look on Hastings in 1066 as a defeat (despite the current make-up of the country being more Norman than Saxon) for which we've never forgiven the French. I'd be interested to know if, where you are, you feel like you're on the side of the presiding power, or resentful of them and part of a conquered nation? Do you feel that "we" won or "we" lost?