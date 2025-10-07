Sometimes our gut just knows when something isn’t right. Maybe it’s a sudden urge to walk away or a feeling that something’s off. Tell us about a time your instincts told you to leave—and what you later realized you escaped.

#1 one time I was taking a walk, when my brain said LEAVE NOW!



the next day a body was found where I was about to walk, the killer was caught on that same road, at around the time I was there

#2 One time in elementary school, I had to use the restroom. The way our school was built, the 1st grade hall, 2nd grade hall, and so on were all little loops with two entrances, and for some reason, when I stepped into the bathroom, I had the urge to use the bathroom by the other loop entrance. It turns out one of the substitute teachers (male) was in the girls restroom I was about to go into, hiding in one of the stalls.

