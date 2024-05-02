Everyone has at least one, whether it's between peers or teachers, or just by yourself share with us so that we can have a laugh!

I was in 8th grade choir and my teacher decided to have us sing in different hallways, we went to the 7th grade hallways and we were in front of the history classroom. We were in the middle of singing the lion sleeps tonight and the history comes out of the classroom and says to us "can you guy's please stop, we are currently learning about the HOLOCAUST" we were all stunned and just died inside. It was pretty funny in the end 🤣

