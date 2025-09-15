ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you to @SCP 4666's post mentioning pineapple on pizza as the brainchild for this post. What's your favourite pizza topping combo? Mine is pretty basic; ham, cheese, pineapple, and (lots of) mushrooms on top of your usual pizza base. Maybe an egg if I feel like being slightly 'fancier', or jalapenos if I feel like a bit of a kick.So, what about it, fellow Pandas? And keep anti-pineapple discourse respectful, please!