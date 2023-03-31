4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Car Brand?
I'm wondering, what's your favorite car brand?
Ford, Dodge, Chevy, etc.
My favorite car brands are Ford and Chevy.
Tell me yours in the comments below!
I loved my Mellow Yellow Mini cooper with black stripes
Matchbox.
Despite all the flaws I really loved my '79 Pontiac Firebird. I miss it....
But from a technical and drivers point I really enjoy to drive SUV Volvos (the XC60 is a great car).
There are only two kinds of cars on the planet... Ford, and Junk.