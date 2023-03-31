I'm wondering, what's your favorite car brand?

Ford, Dodge, Chevy, etc.

My favorite car brands are Ford and Chevy.

Tell me yours in the comments below!

#1

I loved my Mellow Yellow Mini cooper with black stripes

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

Matchbox.

Nathaniel
#3

Despite all the flaws I really loved my '79 Pontiac Firebird. I miss it....

But from a technical and drivers point I really enjoy to drive SUV Volvos (the XC60 is a great car).

Ban-One
#4

There are only two kinds of cars on the planet... Ford, and Junk.

Matt C
