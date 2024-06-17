The reason I did this is to help my friend. Some of her friends are missing, and I'm also asking that you guys keep an eye out and comment if you see anything.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

The scariest thing here is that this happened right now. I just got a text from my friend saying that four of her friends are missing (she doesn't live around me anymore) and that no one can find them. She lives in Lafayette IN and if you live around that area please keep an eye out. They're all middle schoolers, two girls and two boys. My friend didn't see anyone posting about it until today (June 15, if you're reading this tomorrow). They could be seen around Lafayette or Dayton so please keep an eye out if you live around there and comment on any leads you might come across. I know this is a long-shot, but I need to help my friend.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alley Cat
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish