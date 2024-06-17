#1

The scariest thing here is that this happened right now. I just got a text from my friend saying that four of her friends are missing (she doesn't live around me anymore) and that no one can find them. She lives in Lafayette IN and if you live around that area please keep an eye out. They're all middle schoolers, two girls and two boys. My friend didn't see anyone posting about it until today (June 15, if you're reading this tomorrow). They could be seen around Lafayette or Dayton so please keep an eye out if you live around there and comment on any leads you might come across. I know this is a long-shot, but I need to help my friend.