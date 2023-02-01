1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Creepiest Dating Experience You’ve Ever Had?
There is a lot of miscommunication and misunderstandings between men and women (and same-sex as well) that can often result in some very antisocial behavior.
What’s your creepiest experience with someone who didn’t understand that you weren’t interested?
This post may include affiliate links.
I was on a first date with this random online dude and he kept reaching far under the table to pat my knee, saying 'good girl'
NOPED.