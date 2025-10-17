Hey pandas! We talk a lot about red flags in relationships, but what about the green ones? What’s one underrated sign that someone’s actually a keeper?

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish