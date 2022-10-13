I'm going on vacation alone in the end of october and I'm a bit of an anxious extrovert. I really love trying new stuff, meeting new people and being outside in the world but I'm anxious just before that. I have to warm up with the situation.

What's something you always wanted to try but are to anxious about doing it all by yourself. For me it's going to a bar and have a cocktail. I do that with my friends but I've never been alone.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

As a bigger woman it's 100% eating out alone. Doesn't matter if its something unhealthy or just a salad I always feel like everyone around me judges me. That's why I always order food in and eat at home when I don't want to cook.

Report

0points
Clarissa Smith
POST
#2

Parallel parking in a tight spot with the work van.

Report

0points
Falcon
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish