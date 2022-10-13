I'm going on vacation alone in the end of october and I'm a bit of an anxious extrovert. I really love trying new stuff, meeting new people and being outside in the world but I'm anxious just before that. I have to warm up with the situation.

What's something you always wanted to try but are to anxious about doing it all by yourself. For me it's going to a bar and have a cocktail. I do that with my friends but I've never been alone.