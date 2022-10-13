What's something you always wanted to try but are too anxious about doing all by yourself? For me, it's going to a bar and having a cocktail. I do that with my friends but I've never been alone.

Before going on vacation alone, I'm always a bit of an anxious extrovert. I really love trying new stuff, meeting new people and being outside in the world but I'm anxious just before that. I have to warm up to the situation.

#1 Been happily married for decades. My biggest fear is dying last and spending the last years of my life without him. Can't imagine remarrying anyone else. I don't want to spend my golden years alone and without sharing it with him.

#2 going downstairs after turning off the lights! this is kind of a joke but it’s not 🥲

#3 I was afraid for 27 years of living by myself, supporting myself and facing who I'd become as a result of capitulating to my narcissistic husband for so long. Then he forced a divorce on me and after almost four years on my own, I've realized how stupid I was for being afraid. I'm finally free.

#4 Confronting that goose

#5 Solo female world traveler here, absolutely adore going to a pub in England, will never go to an American bar. I'm American. Roofies, being sexually harassed/assaulted, being around volatile, unpredictable drunk people, NO.

#6 Probably going outside in the night by myself. Like I step one step and I think Slenderman, some kidnapper, or a wild animal is gonna get me

#7 As a bigger woman it's 100% eating out alone. Doesn't matter if its something unhealthy or just a salad I always feel like everyone around me judges me. That's why I always order food in and eat at home when I don't want to cook.

#8 I would love to go to New York City (never been there) but definitely not by myself. I would be completely overwhelmed by a city that large and crowded.

#9 Going to the toilet in the middle of the night... what if the bogeyman comes and raids your secret candy stash when you're in the bathroom?

#10 Parallel parking in a tight spot with the work van.

#11 Leaving the house. I'm disabled, and cannot take more than a few steps before I need to rest.

#12 Swimming in the ocean.

#13 I’m afraid of showering without someone in the house. I have some issues tbh

#14 Travel - I'd love to explore new cities and places all by myself, but as a young woman it just seems too dangerous.

#15 It worries me to drive on my own at night.

#16 Putting together IKEA furniture

#17 Parenting. I've always wanted to have kids but I've witnessed loads of great relationships completely fall apart after kids. I've seen so many men who start out excited to be dads just walk away when things get tough and either barely put in any effort to see their kids or never bother with them at all. My 4 sisters have all struggled as single parents with nonexistent dads and it affects every aspect of their lives as well as their kids' lives.



One of my sisters had 2 kids 11 months apart and her ex left her when she was pregnant with the second, they're 3 and 4 now and my sister is a mess. Mentally she can't cope, she's permanently exhausted and overwhelmed and her kids are extremely anxious and run circles around her.



I've been with my partner for 12yrs and known him for 19yrs but as much as we both desperately want children and I think he'd be a great dad, the fear of him changing or walking away when things get tough, leaving me to do it all alone, terrifies me. We've been trying to get pregnant for years with no luck and the idea that it might never happen breaks my heart, but I'd rather never have kids than have them and end up struggling to do it alone.

#18 Going to a place with big crowds without a group I’m specifically going with. Take a recent school dance. Even when I went with a group, they left for 20 minutes to chat with other friends and I couldn’t find them anywhere. I have pretty bad anxiety in social situations and when it flares up I unconsciously scratch my arm. By the time I found other friends, my arm was raw :( luckily my friends I went with found me again after a little while, but man I don’t like being by myself in big crowds.

#19 pouring eyedrops or saline.

#20 Well... I am petrified of being the centre of attention (like making a speech or preforming) but it kinda helps if my friend is there, not a lot but a bit.

#21 More dread and social phobia which is fear-adjacent, but taking an Uber or Lyft alone and the awkwardness of feeling like I am a princess for sitting in back seat while I am driven around. But the real phobia here kicks in if so am going solo and the driver opens the front passenger door or motions for me to sit in the front seat. So damned either way.

#22 Talking to older kids/people who aren’t someone that I know. The only exception is asking to pet other people's dogs.

#23 Something I'm afraid of doing alone... I'm scared of existing alone. If you understand, you understand, if you don't, you don't.

#24 Having a seizure

#25 How about watching a horror movie, and then lying in bed waiting for the zombies to come?

#26 Entering a room full of people (even if I know some of them). Approaching a group of acquaintances alone is scary too.

#27 Bench pressing. I've seen enough fail videos to know that it can be painful (maybe end with a hospital visit) if you don't have a spotter.

#28 This was actually hard for me to answer because I really like doing most everything alone. I've lived a very adventurous life and been extremely independent, I even intentionally became a single parent which has been awesome. But I think something I might be intimidated to do on my own is travel to countries where I don't speak the language.



I'll still do it alone, for sure, that's my plan actually, but yeah, it's something I'm a little afraid of. Fears are meant to be either faced or respected and we each decide which it is every time.

Usually, if I'm afraid to do something alone, I take some time to plan and prep, then I go for it. It's worked out well for me so far.

#29 Being alone in an apartment at night. I have no such problem during the day but at night I'm always afraid that I'll get ill or have an accident and there will be no one to help me. Even though I'm perfectly healthy and not really accident-prone.

(Paradoxically, I've no problem with being alone on the street at night despite being a rather petite woman.)

#30 Driving long distances. Drove 1,500 miles round trip once and almost fell asleep. I had to take BIL home after FIL funeral and had to work the day we left and only had one day off between shifts. I couldn't stop to rest because of work so yeah 24 hours and almost fell asleep and wrecked five miles from home. Falling asleep was prevented by getting a phone call and managed to pull out of the small ditch with no damage to the vehicle.

#31 Going to a metal concert by myself. Any other concert is fine, but some guys look really creepy

#32 Walking home from work. I live close to where I work, and sometimes my mom likes to tell me to walk home. On Sundays, it's fine- we close early, so it's light out. I call my cousin/friend, I walk home. On any other day of the week? It's nearly nine PM and dark out. I don't feel safe, as a teen, big-chested AFAB person, walking home alone, in the dark, along a busy road. I'm terrified of someone taking me. My mom mocks me, says it's safe and no bad people live near us (Tell that to the 19-year-old girl murdered in her car blocks from us last year). Her cousin says I'm big enough to fight back, but I don't want to HAVE to fight back, I'd rather just not be put in that situation. I know I'd freeze up, I know I'd be too scared.

#33 Walking outside alone. I feel very vulnerable and I'm always paranoid I'll get kidnapped or raped.

#34 Cycling on the road

#35 Pretty much anything outside of the house, as I'm a small woman.



Going somewhere new, even in my own town.

Speaking a foreign language.

Trying a new food or recipe.

Eating out.

Taking public transport when it's dark.

Talking to strangers or authority figures.

#36 Go to a park. I quickly realized my entire life I went with my family, friends or even my dog to parks. The only times I went alone was when I was sad or lost. This might be a personal preference though

#37 walking into a dark room at night. i am always afraid that a killer clown, serial killer, monster, ghost, etc. is going to come out and kill me. also going to an attic/basement by myself for the same reasons

#38 Playing video games alone .

(I play with my older cousin mostly because he is nice and funny )

#39 Practically? Starting my business. I'm in the process of starting a small home-based business and it's overwhelming and I wish I wasn't doing it alone because I'm petrified of not doing the legal stuff and paperwork correctly. Doing lots of research and reading.



Irrationally? I'm afraid of driving certain places by myself. And not because I'm afraid of being in a bad area or breaking down... my fear is accidentally losing control of the car and going over a cliff or bridge. Every bad dream I have is about feeling myself going over and my thoughts on the way down. I can literally feel the car pulling and my immediate panic as I go over the edge. It's always from super high up, too, like a rollercoaster. Whenever I'm driving on a bridge or high up I get a little bit of vertigo and I wish I wasn't driving. It only happens when I'm driving, not as a passenger.

#40 Dying, not having lived to the fullest. I always thought I'd have time, that things would all eventually work out for a happy, or at least contented ending. But now, I'll be 60 in a few yrs. I've never been married, had few relationships, was a single mom and had to work hard to support me, my mom, and daughter. Well, my mom just passed, I also lost my senior Yorkie who was my ESA animal, and my daughter just moved out with her fiancée. I'm not at all afraid of being alone. But having to die never being in true love, with regrets, not having done anything I really wanted to do, is awful. I see that coming. In 13 years I'll be 70. It will be all over then. I'm already disabled with chronic pain, and I walk like an 80 yr old, a lot of times having to use a cane. I just can believe that somewhere between 54 and 57, I woke up to this realization. I have absolutely wasted my life. I'm now one of the "invisible" women. Women 50 or older who have nothing meaningful to contribute to society, and who don't have family close by, or close family.

#41 Growing old without my wife. She taught me how to love myself and others, again . She's teaching me patience, which is a job in itself. I cannot imagine a tomorrow without her.

#42 Going to UK. Since I was a kid, it was my biggest dream. I'm going to go there in 2023 but according to criminal records, I probably will never go anywhere alone.

#43 picking olives after sunset. strange sounds are coming from the forest edge and everywhere.

#44 Going in a haunted house. I cannot deal with scary things and unless someone is there to convince me, I will not, shall not, and cannot enter one.

#45 going outside, because i remember going outside, and i was just going to visit my friends, and these guys come up to me and tell me to follow them because they have a surprise, but me, being a smart little 9 yo girl, goes back home, and get afraid of going outside.

#46 Swimming in any body of water alone. If I don't see anyone around it makes me feel like I shouldn't be in there. Even if it's a swimming pool. I'm also afraid there are ghosts in swimming pools that will grab my feet and pull me down, or reveal their horrid faces in the water.



Going to new bars/lounges alone for karaoke. I'll go to a restaurant alone to dine. But not go sit somewhere to drink if it's place I've never been before and get up and sing to a crowd I'm unfamiliar with. It takes a few times for me to get a feel for the place. I'd just rather go with someone for support and make it less awkward when I mess up a song.



Going to parties alone. I'll make a beeline for the food, which gives me something to do to distract myself from having to socialize with strangers.

#47 Telling people my name and pronouns (I don't present anywhere near as masc as I'd like) because I'm scared of harassment, talking with authority figures, making plans/travelling. It's just so much better to have someone else with me to back me up

#48 A lot of stuff that I either don't know about yet or that I don't feel comfortable telling people.

#49 watching youtube

#50 Eating food in case I choke

#51 Getting sick.

April 2022, I got sick at college. My parents live on the other side of the state. It may seem silly, but that whole experience of being sick by myself was kind of scary. Especially since what the cold I had made it hard to move.

#52 its very hard to go in to a busy store so i go first thing when they open

#53 Shopping.

#54 Going to a new city to a new school without my friends who have been with me since childhood. I hate it . Where am I posting this from? Sitting on the steps near the main office while everyone around me is enjoying the weather with their friends

#55 Standing on a ladder. If I fall and hit my head who will call 911?

#56 Walking in the woods at night. My house is next to a heavily wooded area, and I know there are things in there - bobcats, coyotes, alligators (also near a river on the gulf coast), wild hogs, and sometimes scary-looking people.

#57 Having to talk to someone and buy something at an actual register, like at clothing stores. I hate doing that so much. I'm not sure why, but it just scares me and I will always think self checkout and food apps are a God send