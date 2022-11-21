We get a lot of things from our families - special recipes, birthmarks in unique places, and music taste. What's one thing, a trait, a talent, a hobby, that you've picked up from a family member and didn't realize for the longest time?

#1 I have creative types on both sides of the family--one of my dad's cousins makes and collects medieval weapons and mail, a great-uncle on my mom's side makes wooden miniature buildings from scrap, I could go on. I used to think I had weird tastes, but now I realize...weird just runs in the family :)

#2 I picked mom and uncle's ability to know what song is playing before the artist even starts singing. I did that one time with my sister and it drove her nuts.

#3 I picked up my father's love language of fixing things and just being there in general if someone needs help. Some people commented on that the other day and for me it's normal, because my dad is like this. But being in an environment with a lot of people who are women or socialized as women, including myself, I see that not everyone is like that, also because not everyone has the tech gene I got from my dad.