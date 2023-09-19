Can be a region, state, city, or country thing!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Where I am (North Carolina) don't mention politics in polite conversation unless it's the right setting. Or college athletics. It can cause some serious arguments, especially during March. On a lighter note, you always address older people as sir/ma'am, and offer your seat to them if they need it. Or you should at least.

Report

1point
Bisexual Axolotls
POST

#2

It’s pork roll. Taylor Ham is a BRAND, and even then it’s pork roll. Shut the hell up northerners.

Report

0points
polar bear panda
POST
#3

Where I live (neighborhood in the south) the rule is your front/back yard MUST look good. I live in a average neighborhood but the neighbors are really into doing the lawns

Report

0points
Ralsei Da GoatBirb
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish