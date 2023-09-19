3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s An Unspoken Rule Where You Live?
Can be a region, state, city, or country thing!
Where I am (North Carolina) don't mention politics in polite conversation unless it's the right setting. Or college athletics. It can cause some serious arguments, especially during March. On a lighter note, you always address older people as sir/ma'am, and offer your seat to them if they need it. Or you should at least.
It’s pork roll. Taylor Ham is a BRAND, and even then it’s pork roll. Shut the hell up northerners.
Where I live (neighborhood in the south) the rule is your front/back yard MUST look good. I live in a average neighborhood but the neighbors are really into doing the lawns