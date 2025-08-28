1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Ticking Time Bomb You Believe Will Explode During Your Lifetime?
From global issues to everyday risks, we all sense ticking time bombs around us. What do you think will go off during your lifetime?
Monocrop farming, industrial farming of meat. The intensity of farming is destroying our soils. The majority of crops goes to feed animals in industrial farms which are polluting hellscapes ruining the environment. Our increasing desire for meat will lead to the collapse of the food industry.