ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest, not every job is for everyone. Some of us would crumble under pressure as surgeons, while others couldn’t last five minutes as kindergarten teachers or customer service reps. We all have that one job we know we’d be absolutely terrible at — and that’s okay!So, Pandas, what’s a job you’re 100% sure you’d fail miserably at? Share your answers below — we can’t wait to read (and relate to) your hilarious confessions!