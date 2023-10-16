2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Words Did You Use That You Didn’t Know The Meaning Of Until Just Now?
Share the words that you misunderstood and used incorrectly.
This post may include affiliate links.
I used the word "defecation".
"Is the defecation done yet?"
Which actually meant; "Are you done pooping?"
so i thought the word "thot" meant "thoughtful person"
didn't find out what it meant until i called my friend one😬
to the person who told me that definition, you are a menace to society, and i hate you >:[