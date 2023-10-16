Share the words that you misunderstood and used incorrectly.

I used the word "defecation".

"Is the defecation done yet?"

Which actually meant; "Are you done pooping?"

swearingen metroliner
so i thought the word "thot" meant "thoughtful person"
didn't find out what it meant until i called my friend one😬

to the person who told me that definition, you are a menace to society, and i hate you >:[

shanila.pheonix_
