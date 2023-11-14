ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody did it at least once. What was yours?

Oh, yeah, I'm breaking the ice with mine!

I was working at a 3-star hotel as Chef de Partie. We were understaffed, like everybody else in gastronomy. So, I was making duties that normally are for a Sous Chef. Like: ordering for the entire kitchen (not just giving the order for my post), paying the bills dealing with providers, summing up every month the administration BS from inventory, and summarizing the costs for our financial department. That was going on for almost 3 years. I wasn't paid for it extra, but we were just 3 in the kitchen, so when the Chef wasn't present, somebody had to make it. I was that somebody. 1,5 years before, I had some serious health issues with my pancreas and stones, making me in and out of the hospital for 4 months. Once, when I was in hospital for 3 days, my Chef put an advertisement for the Sous Chef position. I was okay with it. Until I met the guy. He was a complete mess. I had to correct all of his mistakes. I remember once, I the Chef was spending 2 working days just correcting his BS on monthly inventory He messed up everything, what could have been messed up? Counting 1 kg packages instead of 5 kg boxes.... and so on. The other thing was, that he couldn't rightfully cook. He was making a jus with all the 4-5 cm grease mixing in it. Guten Appetit! I was tolerating this for like 5 months, then I gave my 28 days!

Fast forward half a year, a newly built 5-star hotel opened in the neighboring, and I applied for a Chef de Partie job, which I got. It's a good work-environment place, I love it. Guess, last week who sent his CV to us? Yeah, that freaking-idiot-of-a-"sous-chef" from my last place. I showed my actual Chef the photos I was taking of this piece of shít "sous chef"'s work in my previous place, and just said: "If he comes, I'm gone!".

He was declined.