I didn't really need to tell them I was an ally as my parents have always been allies too. My mum did ask myself and each of my siblings whether we were gay though, and made sure we knew that was okay, purely because we weren't dating anyone at the time lol. I have seen my dad process the inclusion of trans into LGBTQI+ though. He was never derogatory but needed to educate himself a bit because it was not something he had thought about before. My stepdad was similar, especially as he has a niece who is trans. He had to learn what pronouns to use etc.

Huddo's sister
I just kinda told them and they told me to be safe (because of homophobes) and that they supported me. I know that I’m lucky enough to have supporting parents tho, so this wouldn’t work for a lot of people

Percabeth Forever (she/they)
