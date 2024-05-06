3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Most Nostalgic Moment?
When did you feel the most nostalgia?
This post may include affiliate links.
Mine was when the 5th graders came over to my middle school in 6th grade. It meant a lot to me because, a year ago, that had been the day that changed my life, especially by introducing me to band. Watching the Advanced Band perform for the 5th graders reminded me of when the Advanced Band had performed for me, and when I decided to do band. One year ago, that day changed my life. And now it's changing theirs.
riding on the metro, watching the sunset, reading the last volume of my fav manga
or going to the mall, listening to 2000s indie, when my mum's best friend was still like my 2nd mum
rewatching shows that i used to watch as a kid. i understand them in a different way now that im older, but it still brings me the same joy