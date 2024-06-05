We've all had that one special person in our lives who enjoys being a jerk to absolutely everyone. What's your awesome comeback story?

#1

There was this one kid in first grade who loved to torment me in any way possible, like getting everyone to tag me during recess, humiliating me, spreading rumors, e.t.c. One day, he was spitting on me, so I told a teacher. He, like any other day, said that I was the one spitting on him ( I had wet stains on my shirt ) The teacher didn’t believe him, of course. He was sent to the principals office, and never bothered me again. All those rumors turned me into a social recluse for a few years, until I me a group of friends who didn’t care about all of the stories about me, and they are still good friend to this day.

(Kid left the school due to problems with other kids)

Max Pasterski
