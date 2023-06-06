Share with me!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Star Wars. Grew up with the original trilogy. Still hold a love for things related too them.

But then the prequels. You ever want to see me at my angriest, shoutiest, most foul mouthed, watch the Phantom Menace with me.

That killed off a lot of love. The latest trilogy, I watched, only meh enjoyed them.

And now, especially with Disney, my eyes are opened up to how much of a cash grab it is, making films and tv series left right and centre, with no coherency. Also I am a proper grown up adult with finances, mortgages and bills, could not and would not be able to afford the time or the money to keep up with it all.

Report

4points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
daniel (pineapple he/him)
daniel (pineapple he/him)
Community Member
14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nathaniel normally i will take your side but no i cant the prequals were amazing and i will die on this hill

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

miraculous ladybug. used to be drop down obsessed with this show but then my obsession kinda just faded away ig. then i realized how repetitive the story was, how bad the main character really is, and the contoversies the show has been in. now i am repulsed by the show

Report

4points
shanila.pheonix_
POST
#3

Mine is kpop.

Report

2points
da pan panda️‍
POST

#4

Excessive jewelry and make up. I looked like a working girl as a teen. The only jewelry I wear now is my wedding ring. Makeup, if I bother, takes two minutes.

Report

1point
A girl
POST
#5

Anything feminine. I used to love wearing dresses and other girl stuff but then I realized that girl stuff really wasn’t my thing anymore and I discovered that boy stuff was really my thing, now I like more traditionally masculine things, like wrestling, trucks, and superheroes. Yeah, I’m transgender, female to male.

Report

1point
Charlie The Weirdo (He/Him)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish