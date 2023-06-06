#1

Star Wars. Grew up with the original trilogy. Still hold a love for things related too them.



But then the prequels. You ever want to see me at my angriest, shoutiest, most foul mouthed, watch the Phantom Menace with me.



That killed off a lot of love. The latest trilogy, I watched, only meh enjoyed them.



And now, especially with Disney, my eyes are opened up to how much of a cash grab it is, making films and tv series left right and centre, with no coherency. Also I am a proper grown up adult with finances, mortgages and bills, could not and would not be able to afford the time or the money to keep up with it all.