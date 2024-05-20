Nailing the last episode of a show takes a lot of work, and whilst some may not fully hit the mark, some have entirely ruined the build-up in a show.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I'll Submit my answer.

Game Of Thrones. I loved the show (Still do) and the first six seasons were some of the best television. However the 7 episode long season 8 failed to hit the mark. It was just disappointing for a show that was doing so well.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Gameboy-99 Nerd haven (GB-99)
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish