Hey Pandas, What TV Finale Completely Let You Down?
Nailing the last episode of a show takes a lot of work, and whilst some may not fully hit the mark, some have entirely ruined the build-up in a show.
Game Of Thrones. I loved the show (Still do) and the first six seasons were some of the best television. However the 7 episode long season 8 failed to hit the mark. It was just disappointing for a show that was doing so well.