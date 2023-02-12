#2

A lot of people say NYC, but if you've already been there (or you don't want to go there) Washington DC is a good option too! It has a lot of cool monuments and museums, and there are a TON of different cultures as well.



However, I feel obliged to point out that North Carolina is another awesome place to visit (as a North Carolinian) since we have the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Outer Banks, and a lot of other cool stuff in between.