ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, faith feels like something unshakable—a part of who they’ve been since childhood. But sometimes life presents moments that challenge those beliefs—moments so powerful they make us stop, reflect, and even take a completely different spiritual path.I’d love to hear your stories: ✨ What was the turning point that made you question the religion you grew up with? ✨ Did it come from a personal experience, a conversation, or something you read or witnessed? ✨ And how did it ultimately shape the faith (or worldview) you hold today?Please share your journey—I believe it could inspire and resonate with many people who are (or have been) in a similar place.