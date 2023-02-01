it is Groundhog Day tomorrow and I want to know a day or a moment you could live over and over again. 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I liked the Rick and Morty Groundhog Day comic, idk if that’s the question but whatever. Basically, Morty wakes Rick up to tell him they are gonna crash. They crash on a planet where they find 2 skeletons that look identical to them, and their broken space ship, Morty becomes curious and worried while Rick, doesn’t care. Later, same thing happens. Rick wakes up, they crash, same skeletons. Rick then realizes they are trapped in a Groundhog Day. As Morty tries to figure out what the heck is going on, Rick does whatever he wants. Over, and over, and over again. If u want to read it it’s in Rick and Morty volume 10. There’s other good stories in there but this is the groundhog related one. Ima get downvoted for this.

Report

1point
DP 2(DP,The Magical Unicorn)
POST
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow that sounds like an interesting ep :3

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Mine was seeing my favorite band live.

Report

0points
Aidan Campbell
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish