I liked the Rick and Morty Groundhog Day comic, idk if that’s the question but whatever. Basically, Morty wakes Rick up to tell him they are gonna crash. They crash on a planet where they find 2 skeletons that look identical to them, and their broken space ship, Morty becomes curious and worried while Rick, doesn’t care. Later, same thing happens. Rick wakes up, they crash, same skeletons. Rick then realizes they are trapped in a Groundhog Day. As Morty tries to figure out what the heck is going on, Rick does whatever he wants. Over, and over, and over again. If u want to read it it’s in Rick and Morty volume 10. There’s other good stories in there but this is the groundhog related one. Ima get downvoted for this.