On my sixth birthday, I woke up with croup. Looking down on my white sickly face, my mama made the executive decision to cancel my birthday party and look after me for the day. For my birthday meal, instead of a Collin the Caterpillar cake, I had a hearty bowl of lentil soup, grapes, and crackers with cream cheese (and a mug of tea of course), while watching a David Attenborough documentary. It was one of my favorite birthdays.