I was walking down the aisle and this guy I had never seen before came up to me and said " I knew you were going to be here" I thought, oh he must have me confused with someone else and went on with my day. After that for 2 months everytime I went to that store he was there, he would smile and say hello and I would go about my business, then all of a sudden after a couple of months I never saw him again, ever.

User avatar OWL ON A MISSION
healonesaves avatar
Annabelle
Annabelle
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably got caught stalking one of his other victims, and moved on to another place to stalk. Jc, how scary.

