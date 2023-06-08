Anything that an employee did that was HIGHLY unprofessional.

#1

A teacher started insulting my friend saying all kinds of things about her and her family. This girl also happened to be South American, though she was raised in the states. This teacher used the word "Immigrant" at least 9 times. He was promptly fired on the spot after the teacher next door reported a ruckus.

2points
MiscellaneousYT
#2

A few years ago, a transgender person came to my workplace. After they left, a colleague of mine referred to them as “it”. That did not go over well…

1point
noodle (she/her)
#3

Any doctor who cuts off healthy body parts

-3points
Fuzzy
