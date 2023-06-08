3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Unprofessional Thing You Have Seen?
Anything that an employee did that was HIGHLY unprofessional.
A teacher started insulting my friend saying all kinds of things about her and her family. This girl also happened to be South American, though she was raised in the states. This teacher used the word "Immigrant" at least 9 times. He was promptly fired on the spot after the teacher next door reported a ruckus.
A few years ago, a transgender person came to my workplace. After they left, a colleague of mine referred to them as “it”. That did not go over well…
Any doctor who cuts off healthy body parts