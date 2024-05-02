This could be a witness, a movie, or an experience.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

My most terrifying experience is watching my dog, Buddy, pass. More specifically, his last breath. It was 6am and my mom woke me up (I was ten) and said “it’s time to wake up”. Of course, I rolled back over and fell asleep. Then She woke me up again and said “honey quick! Buddy is passing away!” I jumped up and went to the living room and he was lying on the floor on the carpet and was VERY bad looking. He was also coughing and it was scary. At the time, my brothers were five and two, and of course they don’t understand the concept of death, so I was scared abt what we’d tell them. Then, Buddy took a big breath and I broke down in tears. My mom pet his head one last time and he had a spasm, he opened his eyes one last time (🥺) and coughed really big and I was scared because I thought he was gonna bite my mom. We think he died of old age, (16 yo) but we’re not sure. It still sticks with me and I really miss him.😭

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Ur_Fav_Lazy_Panda🫶
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish