#1

My most terrifying experience is watching my dog, Buddy, pass. More specifically, his last breath. It was 6am and my mom woke me up (I was ten) and said “it’s time to wake up”. Of course, I rolled back over and fell asleep. Then She woke me up again and said “honey quick! Buddy is passing away!” I jumped up and went to the living room and he was lying on the floor on the carpet and was VERY bad looking. He was also coughing and it was scary. At the time, my brothers were five and two, and of course they don’t understand the concept of death, so I was scared abt what we’d tell them. Then, Buddy took a big breath and I broke down in tears. My mom pet his head one last time and he had a spasm, he opened his eyes one last time (🥺) and coughed really big and I was scared because I thought he was gonna bite my mom. We think he died of old age, (16 yo) but we’re not sure. It still sticks with me and I really miss him.😭