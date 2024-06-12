#1

When I was a kid I was obsessed with emergency vehicles. I really wanted to be a police officer. Anyway one morning I woke up at like 5:45 am on a school day which was kind of weird since I usually like to sleep in as long as I can. I came downstairs and heard my dad talking to someone. He sees that I'm awake and lets me play on his phone. He was talking to a police officer. I was super excited, obviously, but I just sat on the couch while they talked.



Turns out, this old lady had shown up at our front door at around 5:30, and she seemed to have like heart disease or some other disorder. My dad called 911, and the police came over, along with an ambulance. I was super excited to see all those emergency vehicles outside my house. It was just two police cars and an ambulance, but I LOVED it.



But WAIT! That's not all. When I got home from school, my dad was making dinner in the oven. He accidentally overcooked something, and it started smoking. The smoke must've set off our smoke detector or security system or something, because 20 minutes later, there's a fire truck in our driveways and dad is explaining to the firefighters that it was a false alarm.



I will always remember that day as 'The Day All Three Emergency Vehicles Showed Up At My House'. Such a creative name, I know.